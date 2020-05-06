How Does a Furlough Work?

If you have been furloughed due to COVID-19, we understand how difficult and anxiety-provoking this can be. Unfortunately, during these…

If you have been furloughed due to COVID-19, we understand how difficult and anxiety-provoking this can be. Unfortunately, during these unprecedented times, many companies are forced to make difficult decisions. When can they hire people back? How long will it take to get back to normal? No one really knows. Do your best to not panic during this situation. Stay informed and up to date; with that information, you will have more control over what you need to do next job-wise.

If you have been furloughed or expect to be furloughed during this time, you most likely have a lot of questions and concerns. To help you get started making a plan and understanding what this all means, here are some answers to five common questions about furlough.

What Is a Furlough?

Basically, a furlough is a temporary leave of absence of employees due to a special need or situation. (Some industries with only seasonal work regularly furlough employees.) In this case, the cause or situation is the economic impact due to the coronavirus. Furloughed employees cannot work and cannot receive pay.

How Is a Furlough Different From a Layoff?

A furloughed employee is still employed by the company and could continue to receive employee benefits. Although they cannot work for the company, they are still employed by the company and can return to work once the furlough period ends. A layoff is when an employee is officially let go and would have to be rehired by the company to work there again.

What Are My Rights as a Furloughed Employee?

It is important to speak with your manager and your human resources department to make sure you know the exact terms of your furlough. Some companies are rotating staff on weeklong furloughs and other companies are advising their employees to find another short-term job for a few months. Some companies will provide benefits and others will not. If you have been furloughed due to the coronavirus, you may be eligible for unemployment at this time due to the CARES Act. Check your state’s website for more information and terms.

Why Do Companies Furlough Employees?

Many industries have decided to furlough employees so that they don’t have to start from scratch when business returns to normal. This is easier than letting employees go and then having to find new employees in the future. Businesses are also looking for ways to save money during this time and one way to do that is by cutting salary.

How Long Does a Furlough Last?

This will all depend on your employer, so again it is essential to make sure you are well informed about company plans during this time. Your employer may not give an end date to the furlough at this time until they have a better hold on the coronavirus crisis. This is the hard part for many professionals; there is a lot of uncertainty in this situation.

Can I Look for Other Work if I Have Been Furloughed?

Yes, legally you can look for other jobs, side gigs or other ways to generate income unless you have a contract that specifically states otherwise. Keep in mind that if you do decide to find another source of income, this could impact your receiving unemployment benefits. If you decide to look for other work, consider it as something temporary or a side gig. Ideally, you will want to find something short term where you can control your hours. You can reach out to your network for information about companies that are hiring, such as delivery companies. You can also try websites such as Upwork.com for short-term gig listings. You can also follow hashtags on LinkedIn and Twitter such as #NowHiring.

While this is a trying time, you can be in control of your career. If you are able to, use your extra time to update your resume, LinkedIn profile and portfolio. You can also take advantage of online classes to sharpen your skill set. This way if your company determines that in the future they can’t keep all of their employees, you will be in a better position to job search immediately. And if you have a side gig started, you can reach out to them about the possibility of a longer-term position. Be creative with your career ideas and think out of the box during this time.

