Hogan names Maryland Environmental Service CEO as new chief of staff

Gov. Larry Hogan announced his chief of staff will be stepping down and replaced by the current CEO of the Maryland Environmental Service.

Matthew Clark, who has served as Hogan’s chief of staff since 2017, is leaving to become senior vice president of marketing and communications at the University of Maryland Medical System.

Roy McGrath will become chief of staff effective June 1. He will be Hogan’s fourth chief of staff since the Republican took office in 2015. The change comes at a critical juncture for the governor as Maryland slowly reopens its economy and deals with the massive fiscal impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unemployment claims and job losses also continue to grow.

The Maryland Comptroller’s Office predicts the state budget will face a shortfall between $925 million and $1.1 billion for the current fiscal year ending June 30 due to Covid-19. Revenue in fiscal 2022 could be down as much $4 billion.

McGrath has led the Maryland Environmental Service since December 2016.…