Here are the details on Events D.C.’s grant program for hotels

D.C. hotels will have until May 15 to apply for financial assistance through Events D.C.’s hotel relief program.

The city conventions and sports authority’s board on Friday finalized its $18 million relief program announced April 9. Of that total fund, $5 million is dedicated to hotels, with another $5 million slated to go to restaurants, $5 million for undocumented workers and $3 million to market the city to tourists once the shutdown ends.

Events D.C. opened the application process for hotels on Friday. Hotel owners or operators with hotels, inns, bed and breakfasts, or motels in the District that have closed temporarily or are operating “in a limited capacity” are eligible.

The relief will come in the form of a one-time grant. Each applicant is eligible to receive up to $144 per room. So the 1,175-room Marriott Marquis Washington D.C. would be eligible to receive up to $169,200, the 263-room Trump International Hotel up to $37,872 and the 49-room Rosewood in Georgetown…