Helping Your Clients Meet Retirement Income Needs

The market downturn is focusing investors’ attention on the safety of future income streams, particularly those earmarked for retirement.

One income-management method gaining attention is called the “bucket strategy.” This strategy involves separating different chunks of retirement money according to risk level.

Lower-Risk Bucket

There are various ways of applying the bucket strategy, but in short: A riskier bucket holds a greater proportion of stocks. This bucket is reserved for spending at a future date, several years down the line. By separating risky assets into their own bucket, investors allow for fluctuations in market value, meaning they don’t have to cover living expenses by cashing out stocks trading at low values during a market downturn.

Another bucket, holding less risky assets, funds near-term life expenses. Over time, this is replenished with proceeds from the returns of riskier assets.

A lower-risk bucket holds cash or bonds, making it possible for the account owner to make withdrawals of assets that are essentially holding value, even in a stock market decline.

In addition to stocks, bonds and cash, annuities may also play a role in a retirement bucket strategy.

Annuities

Annuities provide a way of preserving principal while also offering the potential for growth. But many clients, as well as advisors, have misconceptions about annuities.

Sheryl Moore, CEO of Moore Market Intelligence in Des Moines, Iowa, says many consumers are unfamiliar with annuities.

“Most people have never heard of an annuity. Those that have, think that it is a product where you pay an insurance company a large sum of money, and if you die the next day, the insurance company keeps your money. That couldn’t be further from the truth,” says Moore, whose company provides competitive intelligence and other services to the insurance and annuities industries.

Many familiar financial instruments are structured as annuities, as they offer an income guarantee using a calculation for regular payouts. Calculations use a number of factors, such as principal and life expectancy.

“Annuities are something you know. Social Security is an annuity. A pension is an annuity. If you win the lottery, you are paid through an annuity,” Moore says.

She adds: “I also run into a lot of people that think annuities are not ‘good’ because they have a financial planner or CPA that says they are ‘bad.’ Those comments are typically based on the fact that most annuities pay the salesperson a one-time commission.”

Clients often don’t realize that some anti-annuity voices have their own agendas, namely, making money from asset-management fees. That itself is not necessarily bad, as every business has a revenue model, but consumers should be aware of what services or products they are actually paying for.

For advisors, a best practice is to begin with the client’s situation and objectives, rather than immediately try to make a product sale.

Projecting Retirement Income Goals

Tony Liddle, the CEO and a financial advisors for Prosper Wealth Management in Wausau, Wisconsin, starts with the client’s goals when designing an income bucket strategy. The process begins with projecting retirement income goals.

“We build out needs, wants and wishes buckets for retirement. ‘Needs’ is everything they must pay for on a monthly basis, from housing to health care,” he says. “‘Wants’ is the fun stuff: An annual trip or a new car. ‘Wishes’ is the legacy stuff: How much money they want to leave to charity and to their kids.”

In Liddle’s system, income sources such as Social Security or pensions are earmarked for needs, which take precedence.

“After that, if the client needs more money, we use annuities. We buy a big enough annuity to cover those monthly needs. This way the client can feel confident that no matter what happens, they are covered in retirement,” he says.

The wants and wishes buckets are then invested at appropriate risk levels, depending on how much money remains and the anticipated spending in each category.

Because of the way advisors are regulated through their states or the Securities and Exchange Commission, many fee-only financial planners and asset managers can sell a type of product called a fixed index annuity. Those annuities differ from another widely used product, the variable annuity. Variables can be sold by insurance agents and advisors with a broker-dealer affiliation but not by independent registered investment advisors.

Martin Smith, president and retirement planning financial advisor at Wealthcare Financial Group in Peachtree City, Georgia, uses fixed index annuities to help clients achieve growth, while protecting against downside risk.

“An index annuity could be used to achieve growth, or accumulation, based on an underlying index such as the S&P 500, but without the risk of the market in a year when the index could be negative,” Smith says.

Smith uses annuities as part of the overall asset-management strategy for a client, not as the only tool in the toolbox. When he meets with a new prospect, he discusses the pros and cons of “market exposure with risk, or market exposure without risk. And I let the conversation develop from there,” he says.

He acknowledges that annuities are not appropriate for every client and understands that many approach him with preconceived notions of whether annuities are ever appropriate.

“I inform prospects that they should be made aware of what all of their options are, and then weigh each option or recommendation on the basis of what their unique needs dictate, not on the basis of an opinion from a television personality,” Smith says, referring to comments from media figures like Suze Orman who routinely speak out against annuities.

Many advisors steer clients away from annuities by presenting an alternative using assets under management. This approach can add liquidity; for example, if a person needs emergency cash fast, it’s usually easier to withdraw from a brokerage or qualified retirement account and pay taxes or penalties. That investor may incur greater penalties for making early withdrawals from an annuity.

However, that is not necessarily the right approach in every situation.

“If I had a dollar for every financial advisor that said they could replicate an annuity, without the surrender charges, by using some bonds and an S&P 500 index fund, I’d be rich,” Moore says.

Surrender charges are fees incurred if an annuity owner withdraws his or her money earlier than the agreed-upon terms.

Moore notes that retirement savers should not view annuities as a way of generating the highest possible return, but instead, as a method for mitigating the risk of outliving their money. That’s because annuities can be used to generate lifetime income, in the same way as Social Security.

“There is one thing an annuity can offer, which no other financial services instrument can: a guaranteed paycheck for the rest of the purchaser’s life,” she says. “With Americans’ top fear being running out of money in retirement, I would suggest that annuities are a very relevant topic to look into today.”

