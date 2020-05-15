Health Care Providers Pivot Quickly to Respond to COVID-19

New York City is among the areas hardest-hit with COVID-19 throughout the U.S. Entire hospital staffs have pivoted on a…

New York City is among the areas hardest-hit with COVID-19 throughout the U.S. Entire hospital staffs have pivoted on a dime to care for pandemic patients. Here, a respiratory therapist and a cardiac specialist with the NewYork-Presbyterian health care system share how the pandemic has upended their work and lives.

Felix Khusid | 55 | Respiratory Therapist

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are different than any others Felix Khusid has seen in his 30-plus-year career as a respiratory therapist. Many experience severe distress. “They feel like their lungs are filled with water,” Khusid says. “They can’t breathe.”

Helping them — ideally without invasive breathing tubes or ventilators — is a key concern for Khusid, who is also the administrative director for the respiratory therapy department and Pulmonary Physiology Center at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist.

On-the-job exposure to highly infectious organisms is nothing new to front-line health care workers like respiratory therapists. But the lethality of the novel coronavirus and the ease of contagion, particularly through respiratory droplets, poses a real occupational threat for RTs to reckon with.

Khusid shares his perspective from what he calls “ground zero” of the virus in Brooklyn.

Avoiding Ventilators

The risk of death is staggeringly high for COVID-19 patients on ventilators. “Once you wind up on life support from this terrible disease, mortality ranges anywhere between 60% and 90%,” Khusid says.

Respiratory therapists like Khusid use a variety of techniques to help patients breathe in other ways, in hopes of averting the need for intubation and mechanical life support whenever possible.

COVID-19 is a cruel disease, causing patients to develop unusually thick, cement-like mucus, Khusid explains. High-flow therapy, which typically delivers an increased concentration of oxygen to patients, is being used for patients with acute respiratory failure. This oxygen can be warmed and humidified, which is essential for keeping that mucus and other respiratory secretions soft and pliable.

“Every patient who is on either a high-flow nasal cannula, BiPap or a respirator must have a warm and humidified oxygen mixture delivered to them,” Khusid says. “It will definitely increase their odds of surviving.” BiPap stands for “bi-level positive airway pressure,” a noninvasive treatment that pushes pressurized air into patients’ lungs through a mask or nasal prongs.

Khusid has quickly learned that it’s essential to employ high-flow therapy early on, he says. Otherwise, patients can spend hours working too hard just to breathe. “They run out of steam,” he says. Although the use of high-flow therapy does not guarantee that patients will avoid the need for intubation, it improves their chances of being able to breathe on their own.

Despite every effort, some COVID-19 patients need ventilators. “Those who do get intubated and wind up on life support typically are gravely ill,” Khusid says. These patients often suffer from what is known as acute respiratory distress syndrome.

ARDS is a life-threatening condition in which fluid leaks into the lungs, hampering breathing and the flow of oxygen throughout the body.

Weaning patients off ventilators is now a big part of the job for Khusid and his colleagues. The road to recovery for patients with severe COVID-19 can be painstakingly gradual. For that small percentage of survivors who are able to get off life support, there can be “a lot of residual effects that can linger for weeks before they’re completely OK,” Khusid says.

Rushing in for Patients

While taking care of patients, health care workers like Khusid and his fellow respiratory therapists must also protect themselves. The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through respiratory droplets, which heightens the hazard for respiratory therapists.

“The patient crashes — and then I’ve had plenty of my respiratory therapy colleagues rush in the room before protective equipment arrives, because nobody knows that the patient has COVID-19,” Khusid describes. “I’ve seen so much heroism from people rushing in to save patients, even though it’s at their own risk. ”

Uncertainty during the early days of the New York outbreak was the worst, Khusid says. Nobody knew whether a patient hospitalized for an unrelated condition, like chest pain, also happened to be infected with the coronavirus. Until the patient developed symptoms suggesting COVID-19, he or she would not be isolated.

Sadly, colleagues like these sometimes sacrifice everything. “There are at least four respiratory therapists right now in New York, that I’m aware of right now, who have lost their lives because they were taking care of patients, and they developed COVID-19 and they died,” Khusid says.

Personal protective equipment — such as N95 masks, special gowns and goggles — is vital for keeping respiratory therapists and other health care workers as safe as possible. That, in turn, helps protect their families from the virus.

The hospital put Khusid and some of his colleagues up in a hotel, for which he feels grateful. “Some people have elderly parents they’re with. Some have spouses, husbands or wives, who could be immunocompromised. They have children.”

Khusid shares the fact that two of his close family members are recovering at home from COVID-19. Thankfully, they’re doing better now.

The coronavirus pandemic has put RTs in an unfamiliar spotlight, says Khusid, who is a passionate advocate for his lifesaving profession. “During this epidemic, what was really emphasized — I think for the whole world — is the expert job that the respiratory therapists are doing,” he says. “It’s a profound responsibility that has profound consequences.”

Gregg Rosner | 40 | Cardiologist

Although COVID-19 can affect multiple body systems, the lungs — not the heart — are the organs it most notoriously targets. So when Dr. Gregg Rosner, a cardiologist, volunteered to lead a COVID-19 intensive care unit at the height of the outbreak, it was somewhat out of his comfort zone.

Rosner is a cardiac intensivist — a specialist in critical care cardiology — at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. As the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, the hospital had to move swiftly to deal with the onslaught of patients with the highly infectious condition.

Everyone on staff had to quickly jump in and treat patients with a disease they’d never seen before. “It wasn’t just me as a cardiologist,” Rosner says. It was his colleagues who typically deal with strokes and brain bleeds, and those who usually focus on postoperative emergencies. “In every setting, we had to adjust.”

Rosner prepared as much as he could by quickly reviewing emerging findings on the new coronavirus along with treatment decision trees he would need for patients with ARDS.

For the team powering this new COVID-19 intensive care unit, shifting their focus to treat coronavirus patients was doable. Fear was the bigger challenge.

“When you have an unknown pathogen like the coronavirus — and all you hear about is huge death tolls in countries that have seen it before, and about sick nurses, doctors and respiratory technicians — it’s definitely harrowing at first.”

He could sense that his colleagues were concerned. They were scared about what life was going to be like on the unit. They were scared about bringing the virus home, Rosner says. “We didn’t know what we would be facing.” Ultimately, they were able to get past their initial shock over the situation and come together as a group.

“Early on, we were concerned about going into the rooms,” Rosner says. “Were we putting the masks on right? Were we gearing up right? When there are a lot of unknowns, it’s very uncomfortable.”

Availability of personal protective equipment, especially masks, has been a nationwide problem for health care workers exposed to patients with COVID-19. At his facility, Rosner says, “We always had some degree of PPE — it certainly got better as time went on. Early on, we were reusing PPE.”

However, he says, “We were never asked to do anything that I thought was unsafe.”

Rosner is married and has three young children. Keeping his family protected was a priority — the issue was how to do so. In the beginning, he and his wife considered their options: “Were we going to isolate? Were we going to send my wife and the kids either to her parent or my parents?”

With no clear end in sight for the pandemic, and with effects likely continuing for months, they made their decision: “We would do everything possible to keep the virus out of the house, but I was going to go home.”

So Rosner took strict precautions. At the beginning of every hospital shift, he’d change into his work scrubs in the hospital parking lot. Once inside the building, he would put on all his protective gear to treat patients.

Exiting the hospital meant doing it all in reverse.

“I would come out to the parking lot in the afternoon, strip down to my underwear again — it’s not pretty but it’s true — and then put all of that into a sealed bag and basically bathed in Purell,” Rosner says.

“Then I drove home and kept the clothing outside and did separate washes of the dirty clothing. That’s how I dealt with it.”

The early, conventional wisdom was that the worst effects of COVID-19 were largely confined to older adults. The staff soon learned otherwise. “Having run the ICU for the past two-and-a-half months, I can say that the coronavirus affected everyone — of all races and all ages; people who were sick before and people who weren’t sick before,” Rosner says. “In that sense, it was a strange illness. Because, usually, you have risk factors for these diseases.”

As he quickly pivoted to his new role at the helm of the COVID-19 unit, he took pains to be a “mission-oriented” leader as the crisis unfolded. “I had to set the tone for team — I couldn’t be scared. I couldn’t be unsure,” he says. “We had a team with an impossible task and I was amazed at how everyone in the hospital stepped up.”

But that did not inoculate him against the emotional toll of it all. “This is the first time in my medical career where the hospital was devoid of visitors,” Rosner notes. “It’s really hard to watch families struggle to try to get information and patients try to recover — or not recover — without their families and support around.”

Rosner has seen nurses with iPads holding patients’ hands as they were dying, with family members sobbing at the other end of the virtual connection. “That is seared into my brain and one of the horrific injustices of this illness,” he says.

The situation in New York is finally becoming more stable. “Now, what we’re left with are patients who are slowly recovering,” Rosner says. “There is a whole group of patients who are now on ventilators in sort of the chronic phase of the disease.”

The hospital definitely feels less hectic than it was when the crisis first struck, Rosner says. Even so, it’s much busier with critically ill patients than is typical for this early May time of year. “But the cadence of the disease is down,” he says.

Despite the hardships, working with the entire COVID-19-ICU team has been invigorating, Rosner says. After his 10-week redeployment, he is now back to being a cardiologist. “It was some of my best time in medicine — some of the best time of my career — seeing how everyone rises to the occasion.”

Here’s what Rosner would like others to know about this experience: “We did the best we could for every patient,” he says. “We fought for every patient. We were sometimes forced to make decisions that we wouldn’t always have made.”

He is proud that every single person on his team played an important role.

Rosner reflects: “It was a harrowing time, but sometimes that brings out the best in people.”

