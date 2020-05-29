Health Care Chaplains Find New Ways to Uplift COVID-19 Patients

Many patients, family members and health care workers yearn for spiritual uplift now more than ever as they face the…

Many patients, family members and health care workers yearn for spiritual uplift now more than ever as they face the new coronavirus. Health care chaplains are eager to provide that support but many are currently restricted from the bedside. However, instead of being deterred, two chaplains from Maryland and California suburbs are finding new ways to minister to those in need.

Anna Stroman | 65 |Chaplain

With Maryland under a stay-at-home order issued March 30 and hospitals tightly restricting visitors, Chaplain Anna Stroman was only temporarily stymied. She came up with a plan.

Stroman, who provides spiritual support at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, Maryland, devised a virtual prayer line that hospital employees could use to request prayer for themselves, family members, co-workers and patients by phone. It was launched on April 22.

She felt it important to cater to front-line staff who may need stress relief, a listening ear or to be “lifted up in prayer,” she says.

“The prayer line is not geared toward any specific denomination or religion,” explains Stroman, an area director with the Health Care Chaplains Ministry Association. “It is geared toward humanity and expressing love and concern for someone else.”

Staffed by volunteer pastoral care ministers and chaplains, the line is open to hospital employees every Wednesday and Friday three times a day at 6 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Sometimes they’re rushing and they can’t take time to call,” Stroman says. In that case, they can send prayer requests via email, including their name — or the names of any patients “who may not be doing so well.”

Virtual pastoral care is clearly meeting a need among front line hospital workers, she says.

“They are using it, which is always a good sign,” Stroman explains. “A lot of them are sending in requests for people who have COVID-19 or the family members who have been on stay-at-home quarantine for 14 days.”

Some are afraid, asking for prayer to keep loved ones safe from coronavirus, says Stroman, who is also a minister at RHEMA International Ministries in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

While the prayer line is helping, it’s still not quite the same as offering spiritual succor at the bedside.

“It’s been a surprise, really, being cut off from being able to minister, or support or care for people,” Stroman says. “Just this whole season of not being able to personally go into a patient’s room and sit there and talk with them is difficult. Most times, patients just want you to listen.”

Patients pour out their worries to chaplains, not only about their physical condition, but also their concerns about insurance, for instance, or being away from their loved ones. “We enable that outlet,” Stroman says. “So now, it’s very difficult to be able to provide the same type of outlet that we provided in person.”

Another frustration is not being able to tend to the dying in a traditional way.

“That’s one of the problems, especially for our Catholic patients, if they want the last rites process,” Stroman says. “We usually have on-call priests that were able to come into the hospital and give them their last rites. At this time, they do it virtually.” While that isn’t ideal, she says, “It still enables the prayer to be spoken over the one who is passing.”

Health care workers inside the hospital have been “wonderful” bridges between patients and pastoral services, Stroman says. They’re helping patients speak to Stroman and her colleagues by phone, when patients are unable to manage calls themselves.

“We’re still trying to do whatever we can,” Stroman says. “We’re available to provide support and comfort.”

Diondre McBride | 32 | Chaplain

Chaplain Diondre McBride of Upland, California, is determined to pray for patients, even if it’s through the glass barrier of an ICU nursing station.

McBride, who used to be a DJ, changed his career to become a chaplain on the advice of his late brother. Still a trainee through the Healthcare Chaplains Ministry Association, McBride is earning clinical practice hours at Corona Regional Medical Center in Southern California.

Wearing personal protective equipment, McBride walks the hallways and responds to prayer requests from doctors, nurses and hospital administrators.

He prays for a 20-year-old woman in severe respiratory failure from COVID-19 who has only a few hours to live.

He prays for another 30-year-old patient who passed away the previous day.

He prays for a downcast, exhausted respiratory therapist who is also his friend.

With their permission, he prays for the medical and nursing staff on the COVID-19 ICU.

McBride described his initial reaction to working in an environment centered on COVID-19 in a document shared by an HCMA instructor:

Walking into the hospital during this pandemic, for me, is like walking into a Category 5 hurricane. As a chaplain, I am in the eye of the storm bringing life, comfort, strength, restoration, security and a silent presence of God’s love during this crisis.

At a central location in the ICU, McBride faces outward toward the ailing patients. It’s similar to standing outside a neonatal unit to see the babies, he says. “I can stand out there and pray for the patient, but I cannot physically go in and communicate with the patient.”

McBride can work with this. “I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating, because I believe our prayers can be heard,” he says. “But it’s more frustrating that I can’t be there with the patient, their family, the nurses — everyone is being affected.”

He sees the toll the pandemic is taking on hospital staff: “I can feel they’re giving their very all to help families.”

In turn, they look out for his well-being, McBride says. As they created dedicated COVID-19 units, they made sure to keep his safety in mind, providing him and fellow chaplains with proper PPE. “They asked me: Was I willing to put myself at risk to be chaplain during this COVID-19? I said, ‘This is what I do.’ And I’ve been doing it ever since.”

COVID-19 should draw people closer, McBride says. “To me, your finances, your career, your social status — all that means nothing.”

“To me, it’s about families coming together, offering compassion, loving people beyond your perimeter — and just caring for one another. To God be the glory.”

