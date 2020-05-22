Hard-hit Pr. George’s nearly ready to begin reopening process

Prince George’s County is aiming to enter some form of reopening by June 1.
The suburban Maryland county — the hardest-hit in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic — has seen decreases in positive test rates, hospitalizations and coronavirus-related deaths, the county announced Thursday.
“After reviewing recent data, we are cautiously moving toward a modified phase one reopening by June 1,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat, said in a statement. “While the data has improved, we are not out of the woods yet. I urge all Prince Georgians to exercise caution, use good judgment and observe the stay-at-home order this holiday weekend so that we can stay on track to begin reopening by our target date.”
Prince George’s had recorded 12,830 coronavirus cases and 444 coronavirus-related deaths as of Thursday morning, accounting for 29.5% of all cases in the state and 20.5% of related deaths.
The county did not define what a “modified phase one reopening” would…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.