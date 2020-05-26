Giant Food has a new permanent president

Ira Kress, who has served as interim president of Giant Food LLC for just shy of a year, has been…

Ira Kress, who has served as interim president of Giant Food LLC for just shy of a year, has been tapped by Giant’s parent company for the permanent post.

A 36-year Giant Food veteran, Kress will oversee the Landover-based chain’s 164 supermarkets and roughly 20,000 employees across Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and Delaware, Ahold Delhaize USA announced Tuesday.

Giant is Greater Washington’s largest grocery retailer by far. Its former president, Gordon Reid, was picked in July 2019 to lead Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop, another Ahold chain. Kress at the time was promoted from senior vice president of operations to interim president.

Kress has held management roles in retail operations, human resources, training and labor relations over his three-plus decades at Giant. He serves as a board member on the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology Advisory Council and the Ahold Delhaize USA Family Foundation.

Under Kress’s brief rein as interim president, Giant Food did away with the Peapod delivery…