From the editor: Our stories make us who we are, especially during the pandemic

Most journalists will tell you that they get into this line of work for one overarching reason. To tell people’s stories.

To highlight the extraordinary in ordinary lives. To narrate the arc of a remarkable journey. To document memories and experiences that make us who we are. For many of us, those are the stories that excite us. The ones that matter. The ones about real people and what they both savor and suffer.

Each of these stories connects us all. Readers get to know someone — a stranger, a neighbor, a coworker — in a new light. They hear about a person’s problems and can offer help. They share in a person’s successes and feel a collective joy. Those connections have become even more important to us nowadays in our physical isolation.

These stories are also when journalism can make its biggest impact.

After all, at the crux of all news, from world events to neighborhood disputes, are individual people.