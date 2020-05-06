Food and Income Insecurity Loom Over Africa’s Fight Against the Coronavirus Pandemic

More than two-thirds of survey respondents across 20 African nations said they would struggle to access food and water if…

More than two-thirds of survey respondents across 20 African nations said they would struggle to access food and water if they were required to self-isolate for 14 days amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report that suggests a spike in cases and widespread stay-at-home orders would hit the continent particularly hard.

The survey — published on Tuesday as part of a broader report from the Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to COVID-19, which is an international partnership led by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization, among others — found that 69% of more than 20,000 respondents across 20 African nations would have a problem accessing food and water during a two-week quarantine. More than half (51%) say they would run out of money.

The average respondent estimated they would run out of money in 12 days and food in 10, while particularly low-income households would run out of both in less than a week. The findings suggest governments in Africa must walk a particularly fine line between compelling residents to shelter-in-place and promoting enough economic activity to support the lowest-income households.

“Already, food security is a very big challenge in the African region. It’s already been said at the household level that there were people who were food insecure already,” Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for the Africa region, said on Tuesday during a conference call focused on the report.

According to the Africa CDC, more than 49,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the continent. More than 1,900 people have died. Experts have noted that the outbreak hasn’t been nearly as severe in Africa as it has been in many other parts of the world. The report attributes this development in part to the continent’s relatively youthful population, with a more limited number of elderly, high-risk individuals. In sub-Saharan Africa, only 3% of the population is at least 65 years old. That’s compared with roughly 20% of the European Union.

“With fewer elders, there is less risk of widespread illness and death among the elderly population. But, still, there is a risk among the vulnerable populations,” Tom Frieden, the former head of the CDC and president of the Resolve to Save Lives initiative focused on preventing epidemics and cardiovascular disease, said during Tuesday’s call. “The explosive growth of COVID-19 cases seen throughout the rest of the world has not been seen yet in Africa.”

Part of the reason experts believe the coronavirus outbreak hasn’t spread in a more meaningful way through the continent is because public health and social distancing measures were adopted early. Ebola outbreaks in certain parts of the continent in recent years have also familiarized some communities in Africa with effective responses to certain health crises. Frieden highlights Liberia, in particular, having learned from its Ebola cases — though he also said there was “a critical scarcity of health care workers, even before COVID-19” throughout much of the continent.

Indeed, many parts of Africa are not particularly well-positioned to weather a crisis such as the coronavirus outbreak, whether that’s the result of limited health care capacity, minimal government support or high poverty rates. Roughly 59% of survey respondents also said they would not have a physical space in which to isolate someone who became infected — meaning sick and healthy members of a household would in many cases occupy the same space at home, raising the risk of the infection spreading.

Frieden also notes that there were minimal social safety nets in place in many African nations before the outbreak, limiting governments’ abilities to support their citizens if they lose their jobs or are forced to spend a prolonged period of time in isolation. He recommends governments “consider making separate housing available for the infected to curtail the spread,” but resources in some countries are likely to be limited.

The report recommends three general guidelines that African nations should adhere to as they combat the coronavirus pandemic:

— Building out public health capacity to test, trace and isolate cases.

— Monitoring data on public health and social measures to make a data-driven decision on when and how to reopen certain parts of economies that need to be shut down.

— And engaging local communities to explain guidelines and communicate risk. Roughly 1 in 3 respondents to the survey said they don’t have enough information about the virus and how it spreads to protect themselves effectively.

“We know that to stop the spread of this virus, key public health measures should be in place in every community and at every stage of response,” Moeti said, also recommending local leaders “repurpose government workers, call back retired health care workers, fast track health care students and mobilize communities.”

