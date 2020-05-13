Fed Is Wary; Dow Down Nearly 1,000 in 2 Days

Investors had been eagerly awaiting commentary from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, head of the country’s central bank, for days. But…

Investors had been eagerly awaiting commentary from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, head of the country’s central bank, for days. But when Powell spoke on Wednesday morning, reiterating the wide uncertainty facing markets and urging further action by Congress, stocks immediately sold off.

The confusing, carefree attitude that has permeated financial markets in recent weeks seems to be fading this week; the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 516 points, or 2.2%. The blue-chip stock index is now off 973 points in the last two trading days.

Watch your language. Whether the economy is booming or imploding, Wall Street is always interested in what the head of the Federal Reserve has to say. Stocks are driven at their core by numbers: earnings figures, financial projections, economic indicators and technical analysis.

Jerome Powell’s words are a different story.

Because investors obsess over the verbiage and tone of any communication from the Fed, commentary has, historically speaking, been as stoic and measured as possible. So when Powell simply said the economic outlook was “highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks,” and directly suggested Congress needed to use the power of the purse to stem the bleeding, it meant more to markets than any individual number.

Famed investors can’t agree on stocks. A CNBC interview with Appaloosa Management founder and principal owner of the Carolina Panthers David Tepper helped accelerate the stock market sell-off Wednesday as he called this the second-most overvalued stock market he’s witnessed next to the dot-com bubble of 1999-2000.

George Soros protégé Stanley Druckenmiller goes further, saying this is the worst risk-reward situation for equities ever.

On the other side of things is Bill Miller, the fund manager who became famous for beating the S&P 500 for 15 straight years. He said that while things could be slightly elevated, indices trade at about 17 times expected 2021 earnings, in line with past multiples.

Coty craters; losing 15%. Cosmetics retailer Coty ( COTY) saw shares decline more than 15% Wednesday, finishing as the worst performer in the entire S&P 500. It’s a second straight day of a lousy performance for the beauty company, which has been hit by the sudden closure of salons, hairstylists and barbers.

Private equity firm KKR ( KKR) extended a lifeline to Coty earlier this week in a $4.3 billion deal to acquire a majority share in Coty’s beauty business. It’ll help with liquidity but means a dramatically slimmed-down business going forward.

