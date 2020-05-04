Everything You Need to Know About Medical School Interviews

Medical school hopefuls who are offered an interview with a school should know that the invitation was not given lightly.…

Medical school hopefuls who are offered an interview with a school should know that the invitation was not given lightly. The opportunity to interview is granted only to promising candidates, so it is an encouraging development when premeds get the chance to prove themselves in this way, admissions experts say.

“They should feel comfortable, because a school doesn’t invite you to interview unless you’re qualified and you’d be a great candidate for their school,” says Dr. Andre Pinesett, an alumnus of Stanford Medical School in California who provides academic coaching services and refers to himself as “The Study Doc.”

Getting Ready for a Medical School Interview

Pinesett, an anesthesia clinical instructor with the University of California–San Diego and a practicing anesthesiologist, urges premeds to arrive at their medical school interviews prepared to sell themselves. “They should be very clear about who they are and what they have to offer medical schools,” he says.

Prospective medical students can allay whatever insecurities and nervousness they might feel during interviews by reminding themselves that they were chosen for a reason, Pinesett suggests.

Admissions experts note that although anxiety is normal and it is understandable for prospective medical students to feel self-conscious during interviews, they should exhibit confidence and maintain good eye contact with interviewers. They can minimize worries by recognizing that medical schools are genuinely interested in learning more about who they are.

“Always keep in mind that you’re the person who knows yourself best,” says Lamin Sonko, a co-founder of White Coat Admissions Strategists consulting firm and an MD-MBA student at the University of Pennsylvania.

One good way for premeds to get ready for med school interviews, Sonko suggests, is by asking friends and relatives to read through their applications and come up with questions. Another valuable form of interview prep, he says, is to look up explanations of bioethics principles because it is common for medical school interviewers to ask applicants how they would address various health care dilemmas.

Types of Medical School Interviews

Admissions experts say there is a major distinction between the kinds of interviews that medical schools offer. Many schools use traditional interviews, where applicants speak at length about their personal credentials and experiences. Other schools conduct multiple mini-interviews where they ask students to talk about how they would address various scenarios if they were a health care provider.

Dr. Karen Murray, associate dean for admissions with New York Medical College, says her med school uses the multiple mini-interview, or MMI, approach in order to gain insight into the way prospective students think and how they might cope with difficult situations.

An advantage of the MMI interview format, Murray says, is that it allows premeds to meet with several people, which means that a failure to connect with a single person may be less likely to derail a student’s interview performance.

Dr. Valerie Parkas — senior associate dean of admissions and recruitment with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, where she is also an associate professor — says it is important for premeds to know what type of interview a school gives before they arrive on interview day so that they can show up with the right mindset.

However, regardless of the type of interview, a prospective medical student needs to arrive on time and thoroughly research the school’s mission and programs beforehand, Parkas says. Premeds may also want to read up on current events and pressing concerns in medicine like the coronavirus pandemic before their interview, so they can discuss these issues in an informed and intelligent way, she adds.

Prospective medical students whose life goals align with the mission of a target medical school, such as students who are interested in rural medicine and applying to a school that focuses on training rural doctors, should consider highlighting this in their interviews, Parkas suggests.

Mistakes to Avoid During Medical School Interviews

One major error that a premed should never make during a med school interview is behaving arrogantly. Premeds should speak with humility and be prepared to answer a question about an occasion where they failed, Parkas says.

Because medical school is difficult and the medical profession is demanding, medical admissions officers want to confirm that students have successfully coped with adversity before admitting them, Parkas explains.

Bilal Naved, an M.D.-Ph.D. student at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and a member of the school’s M.D.-Ph.D. admissions committee, urges premeds not to become “defensive” when asked challenging questions. He says it’s essential for premeds to acknowledge their limitations when appropriate.

“Admitting your mistakes, recognizing you do not know things, and asking for help are hallmarks of good physicians,” Naved wrote in an email. “Remember, if physicians do not ask for help when they need it, patients can suffer.”

Naved, co-founder and chief operating officer of Clearstep, a Chicago-based consumer health platform, also cautions that a hypercompetitive attitude toward other prospective students will not be viewed positively.

“Do not compete with your fellow candidates,” Naved continues. “Admissions committees are looking for people that work well together and in teams. Medicine is a team profession. If there are group interviews, this is a time for you to show that you took a genuine interest in the other candidates while waiting, and in the process of sharing your stories, you can also promote the stories of students around you.”

Admissions experts warn that it is unwise for premeds to mention potential red flags in their application unless interviewers ask about deficits. Since applicants have already passed through the medical school’s initial vetting process, highlighting problems with their candidacy is counterproductive.

However, before an interview, premeds should think about what they could say in response to a question about shortcomings in their background so that they are not blindsided by such a question. If the topic does come up, med school hopefuls should discuss it in a constructive way by either describing the lessons learned or providing context for how and why things did not work out.

One mistake that premeds sometimes make is providing unconvincing responses to questions about their reasons for going into medicine, experts say. A lack of eloquence on this key talking point makes a terrible impression, according to experts, because explaining why medicine is a good fit is something that every prospective med student should be prepared to do.

Experts also warn against reciting words verbatim from memory, since memorized speeches often come across as inauthentic.

It’s dangerous to overrehearse for interviews, Parkas says. “You don’t want to be so overprepared that, when someone asks you a question … it seems like you turned a switch and you just start talking at them. It has to feel like a conversation. The overpreparedness can feel a little slick.”

Mollie Marr, an M.D.-Ph.D. student at the Oregon Health and Science University and former president of the student division of the American Medical Women’s Association, recommends pausing and thinking when asked a difficult question. Taking a sip of water when stumped by a question is a subtle way of creating a brief moment for reflection, she says.

Marr also cautions premeds not to be overly friendly or to overshare private facts about themselves such as health information during interviews. “Students should approach interviews with professional boundaries,” she says. “Even if they feel really comfortable with the interviewer, they need to stay professional in their communication.”

