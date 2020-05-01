Eosinophilic Esophagitis: What Is It? Do I Have It?

You may have heard of a condition called eosinophilic esophagitis. What do those two words mean? And what do they…

You may have heard of a condition called eosinophilic esophagitis. What do those two words mean? And what do they mean together?

“Eosinophilic” refers to a type of white blood cell that is seen in increased numbers in patients with certain allergic disorders such as asthma, hay fever and eczema. These cells can trigger inflammation and damage in the areas in which they live, such as the lungs (in asthma) and the skin (in eczema). “Esophagitis” is inflammation of the esophagus, the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach, sometimes referred to as the “food tube.” It is the eosinophils in the esophagus that cause the inflammation and lead to symptoms we see in people suffering with this disorder.

Eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE, can occur in both children and adults. It is estimated that 1 in 2.000 people have EoE, and the number appears to be growing. EoE has been reported mostly in developed countries like the U.S. and in all ethnic groups, with the highest rate in Caucasian males. The condition is much more common in people with other allergic disorders like asthma, hay fever and eczema. Certain families may show a genetic predisposition to developing it.

What Are the Symptoms of EoE?

In infants and toddlers, EoE may appear as refusing foods, vomiting, choking when feeding and even failure to thrive. In older children and teenagers, you might see trouble swallowing, choking on foods and even food impaction (food becoming stuck) in the esophagus, which is a medical emergency. Typically, food impaction is seen with coarse-textured foods like meats. Other common symptoms are chest/abdominal pain along with vomiting.

In adults, the most common symptom is trouble swallowing along with chest/abdominal pain, which may be mistaken for gastroesophageal reflux disease and food impaction. Older children, adolescents and adults who have had food impaction sometimes need to learn to eat more slowly, take smaller bites of food and increase liquid intake while eating to prevent it from happening again.

Presently, it appears that EoE is primarily an allergic condition. Many patients with EoE have allergy to foods and airborne allergens, according to their allergy testing results. What is not known is what causes the inflammation of the esophagus and the resulting clinical symptoms.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, proper diagnosis of EoE should be confirmed by an allergist and a gastroenterologist, who will take a clinical history and may perform food allergy testing and/or an upper endoscopy to closely examine the esophagus to check for inflammation. An EoE diagnosis requires a biopsy of the esophagus, looking for high levels of eosinophils in the tissue.

Other conditions may have symptoms that mimic EoE. The most common one is GERD, and it may take a biopsy to see the difference between the two. Other conditions to consider include inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Treating EoE

Presently, there is no cure for EoE, and we don’t know if children with this disorder will outgrow it as they reach adulthood. Several different treatments can be tried to reduce the symptoms. Some patients may respond to GERD medications such as proton pump inhibitors like omeprazole (Prilosec) and esomeprozole (Nexium). Others may see a lessening of symptoms with the removal of foods they are allergic to or an elimination of allergy foods such as milk, egg, wheat, peanut, tree nuts, fish and shellfish. A diet of liquid nutrients made of amino acids that can’t induce allergies may also be tried to see if this controls symptoms.

There are no Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments for EoE. If diet and PPIs aren’t effective, off-label use of corticosteroids may be tried. In patients who get food impaction, dilation of the esophagus may be required. This is done by inflating a balloon or inserting a tube into the narrowed area of the esophagus and stretching it out.

The exciting news is that there are many agents in the pipeline that we may soon see approved for EoE. Biologics such as dupilumab, which have been proven effective in treating asthma, have shown improvement in EoE patients. Other medications that block eosinophils and allergic inflammation are being studied.

If you or someone you know has symptoms that seem to match those of EoE, know that help is available. See your primary care physician, allergist or gastroenterologist for an evaluation, and get relief to improve your quality of life.

