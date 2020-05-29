Easy At-Home Ab Workouts for Women

Your ab muscles are part of a larger region of your body often called the core. Your core includes your…

Your ab muscles are part of a larger region of your body often called the core. Your core includes your abs, pelvic floor, hips and glutes. Your core helps to center your body and support your arms and legs.

Many women want visibly toned ab muscles, but there are other good reasons to strengthen the abs and core, including the following:

— Protect your spine: These muscles help protect your spine from pain or injury. If you have a strong core, your back muscles have more support from those core muscles, and that lessens the chance that you’ll hurt or injure your spine.

— Help your posture: Your abs help you with many of your daily movements, including sitting up straight, says Atlanta-based fitness coach ShaNay Norvell, author of “Stretch Your Stress Away with ShaNay.”

— Help provide strength: Your core helps your body generate force and power from the ground to the hands. This type of motion is critical for many sports and exercises, says Bob Savin, a certified personal trainer and owner of Fitness Together in Ashland and Southborough, Massachusetts. For instance, think of a baseball pitcher throwing a baseball and using the legs to generate power, so the arms and shoulders don’t have to work so hard.

— Prevent overuse injury: If you don’t have a stable core, including your ab muscles, you’re at a greater risk for an overuse injury, says physical therapist and certified personal trainer Sara Mikulsky, owner of Wellness Physical Therapy in New York.

Why Strengthening the Abs Is Different for Women Vs. Men

It may seem unfair, but it’s true — for women, getting the ab region in shape is tougher than it is for men. It’s natural for women to hold on to some fat for proper hormone functioning and for the energy needed for a possible pregnancy, Savin says.

Men don’t have this same limitation. Women can develop, strengthen and build the abs, but they may not show definition as quickly as men do, Norvell says. Some women may work hard to strengthen or tone their abs but will never develop a six-pack.

Childbearing also can affect ab development. Core muscles are stretched and expanded for the development of a baby during pregnancy, Mikulsky says. After childbirth, these muscles may not return quickly to their normal length. Some ab exercises could even lead to injuries if done too soon after giving birth.

Genetics and age also play a role in developing those coveted visible ab muscles. ” The older we get, the harder and longer it takes muscle fiber to grow and change,” Mikulsky says.

Even if you may not develop beach-body-worthy abs, you can still aim for stronger, healthier ab muscles through hard work.

Tips for Healthy Ab Muscles

Following the tips below, you can see an improvement in your ab muscles in two to three months. Here’s how:

Eat healthy. Abs start in the kitchen, according to many fitness experts. “You can put in the work with reps and sets, but if you’re eating a high-fat, high-carb and high-sugar diet, it will be more challenging to see actual changes in this muscle group,” Norvell says.

Although other muscles in your body may visibly tone with exercise, abs are often the last to develop. What you eat makes a big difference for ab development. Focus on a variety of healthy foods, more vegetables and eliminating processed carbs.

Perform cardio. Cardio exercises, such as biking, fast walking or jogging, raise your heart rate. They also help to burn calories and boost your overall cardiovascular health. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that healthy adults get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate cardio exercise each week. That can break down to 30 minutes to an hour, five times a week. Of course, always check with your doctor before starting any fitness regimen, especially if you have physical limitations.

Improve your sleep. If you’re not getting enough sleep, your body doesn’t have time to recover and rebuild, Mikulsky says. Without enough quality sleep, your muscle fibers can’t develop and tone. Better sleep also helps with weight loss. Most adults need at least seven hours of sleep a night, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Practice strength training. When you have stronger muscles, you burn more calories. Muscle-strengthening activities that involve all major muscle groups are recommended two or more times a week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for healthy adults.

It’s hard to see changes in your body through “spot” training, where you do exercises to focus on just one area. In fact, this often leads to injuries, as people try to achieve a certain look rather than improving their whole body and lifestyle, Savin says. Instead, he emphasizes training the entire body, including the core. This helps to build an overall stronger body, increasing your chances of fitness success.

For more than 18 years, Norvell has taught mat Pilates, a fitness approach that focuses on strengthening, toning and flexibility. She finds Pilates helpful for clients because it provides exercises to support the abs, obliques and lower back. Including these areas — and not just focusing on the abs alone — helps to avoid injury and keep the body properly balanced, she says.

Monitor your progress. Take photos and measurements of your waist and lower and upper abdominal region once a week to monitor your progress along the way, Norvell advises. The changes in your measurements or in photos can be more apparent than what you see in a daily glance.

6 Excercises for Abs

Here are six specific exercises to add to your strength training routine and help you strengthen and tone your ab muscles and core:

1. Criss Cross

Lie on your back and lift your head off the mat, placing both hands behind the base of your head for gentle support. Inhale and lift your torso off the matt to twist your upper body to the right while at the same time drawing your right knee into your chest. Exhale and twist your upper body to the left while at the same time drawing your left knee to your chest. This is one round. Repeat 20 rounds.

2. The Hundred

Lie on your back with your legs extended toward the ceiling and your heels and toes touching. Lift your head high enough to see your belly button, and extend your arms out straight by your side. Your hands should hover over the floor. Start pumping your arms up and down like you’re gently splashing water. Inhale for five seconds, then exhale for five seconds. This is one round. Complete a total of 10 rounds. When finished, hug your knees to your chest and rest your head on the floor or mat.

3. Single Leg Stretch

Lie on your back, and hug your right knee into your chest. Extend your left leg, and keep that leg hovering above the floor. Lift your neck off the floor, and gently gaze at your left knee. Inhale, then switch legs, extending your right leg and hugging your left knee in. This is one round. Repeat this for seven rounds.

4. Plank

Begin in a flat position with both forearms on the ground and your legs straight. Your feet should be about shoulder width apart. Tighten the front thighs. From this position, form a straight line with your spine, hips and shoulders, putting your weight on your forearms and the tips of your toes. Hold this position, and don’t let the hips arch or the lower back sag down. Be sure not to slump down in the shoulders. Hold this for one minute. Repeat a total of three times.

5. Side Plank With Clamshell

Lie on your side and prop yourself up on your right forearm, elbow and knees, with your knees bent. Move your feet back so your legs are in line with your body. Tighten your abs and glute (buttock) muscles, and lift your right hip off the floor. While holding this position, lift the left knee up and down.

Keep your body’s positioning in place while moving the leg. Repeat two sets of 20 reps on each side. If you have a bad shoulder, side planks may not be safe for you, Mikulsky cautions. Instead, eliminate the plank part and focus on the lifting of the legs — the clamshell part of this exercise — instead.

6. Bridge

Lie on your back and bend your knees, with your feet flat on the ground and shoulder-width apart. Keep your arms straight down by your side, with palms on the floor. Press through the heels of both feet and lift the hips evenly off of the floor until there’s a straight line from the shoulders to the hip and knee.

Keep your lower back neutral, allowing the motion to occur only at the hips. Don’t let the knees rotate inward or fall out to the side during movement. Once you have a straight line from your shoulders to hips to knees, slowly lower yourself back down to the starting position. Repeat 10 to 15 times.

