Does GPA Matter When Job Searching?

It should be no surprise that organizations try to hire people who are able to effectively do the job in question. General intelligence is a fundamental prerequisite for success in most fields. All other things being equal, any company would prefer a new hire who is more adept at verbal and quantitative reasoning and general knowledge. This is why many positions require a college degree for the successful applicant.

There is less consensus in the world of work, however, concerning the utility of college grades in predicting on-the-job achievement. When Google recently noted it no longer considers college GPA in its hiring process, many took notice. Logically, of course, those with high GPAs must display some combination of intelligence and work ethic. Perhaps these characteristics are augmented by luck, relative ease of curriculum and political acumen, but that they are positive metrics are undeniable.

Yet, in many ways, college GPAs can cause a false-positive match for the job when it turns out that the elements of school success do not translate to the making, selling and counting activities that define “real world” work. There are many ways to convey intelligence in one’s personal brand on a resume, in a cover letter or in an interview that do not include a direct reference to GPA.

GPAs in Resumes

In general, GPAs should not be included in a resume if:

— The GPA is less than 3.5.

— The applicant is more than three years out of college.

— The applicant has earned a higher degree that is more relevant for the position. (For example, many law firms care deeply how well an applicant performed in law school, but they no longer focus on undergraduate performance).

GPAs should be included if specifically requested by the hiring company and if they speak directly to the job need of a junior applicant. If included, GPAs should be presented with only one digit to the right of the decimal, with clarification as to the scale, and with honest rounding. For example, 3.54 is written as “3.5 on a 4.0 scale” and 3.55 is a 3.6.

It is perfectly acceptable, and in fact desirable, to offer helpful context and some honest manipulation of the GPA for clarity and marketing purposes. Some examples include:

— GPA in major.

— GPA after the first year.

— GPA excluding the one semester when you were affected by a death in the family.

Remember to include other indicators of academic success like honors designations, prizes, awards and societies. Examples include:

— Earned BA in History, with honors.

— Earned BS, Economics, Phi Beta Kappa.

— Senior Honors Thesis commended for high honors.

— Dean’s List all eight semesters of college.

GPA in Cover Letters

A resume contains the “what” of an applicant’s offering and the cover letter presents the “why.” As such, there is no need to repeat metrics like GPA in the letter. One should instead link concepts so that the reader can come to the favorable conclusion the applicant seeks. “As a strong student in both my engineering and liberal arts courses at ABC college, I learned that hard work and focus is the key to achievement in an academic setting. This is the ability that I will bring to XYZ Company.”

The cover letter is also the place to insert a short story illustration to underscore a strength or selling point. If work ethic is a key job requirement, writing that “I knew the library custodian’s first name at college because I was the last one in the building before lockup on many occasions,” may serve you well. As with all writing, it is better to show than just tell.

GPA in Interviews

In most cases, “GPA-dropping” like the more familiar “name-dropping” tactic will often backfire for a job applicant. One would expect that natural intelligence will come across during an interview, but a skilled interviewee will find ways to display achievement. Having a few academic anecdotes will serve to communicate academic ability. Consider working in narratives that fit the job fit thesis:

“When my physics professor was looking for a new research assistant, she chose me because of my performance in her class and my department-wide reputation for high-quality work.” (For a position where hard work and attention to detail define success.)

“At first, I was going to major in a social science, but after my first college calculus class, I was hooked by the challenge of doing high-level math.” (For a job that includes a lot of analytical reasoning).

“It is funny that my friends in the engineering school made fun of me at first for being a ‘poet’ because I was an English major. When they realized that I read about 10 books each semester and wrote about 50 pages of papers per course, they learned to respect my approach to education.” (For a communications or writing role.)

GPAs are just a three-digit number. They have no magical power and are not secret passwords for admission to a job. Use the GPA if it helps your case but ignore it if it does not. You must know what the employer seeks and find ways in your resume, in your cover letter and in interviews to convey that you have the intelligence, drive, work ethic and personality to excel in the job. If you are smart enough to do that, it will not matter what your grades were during college.

