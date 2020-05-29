Doctor MacGyvers Way to Disinfect N95 Masks in Bulk, Using Hobby

By early April, Dr. Stephen Kates, chair of orthopedic surgery at VCU Health in Richmond, Virginia, met with groups of…

By early April, Dr. Stephen Kates, chair of orthopedic surgery at VCU Health in Richmond, Virginia, met with groups of nurses at the hospital to assure them they’d have a sufficient supply of a key piece of personal protective equipment they’d need to treat patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

At the time, much of the country was shutting down to try to blunt the spread of the deadly virus. Hospitals, including VCU Health, were preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Even at that early juncture of the pandemic in the U.S., some hospitals were running short on PPE, particularly N95 masks — sometimes with deadly consequences. Many of the clinicians and support staff, like members of the janitorial crew, at VCU Health were understandably anxious about getting the PPE they’d need.

In February as the pandemic was evolving, the hospital had formed a committee to ensure nurses, doctors and other staff would have a sufficient supply of N95 face masks. Kates, 60, was asked to join because he has a track record of removing barriers and solving complex problems on a tight timeline.

“As an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kates is relentless in his pursuit of fixing anything that is broken,” says Josh Plauny, senior director of supply chain at VCU Health.

Kates also has a metal-working hobby, which turned out to be crucial to the committee’s efforts. Kates designed metal racks that could hold large numbers of N95 masks, so they could be decontaminated in volume with high-intensity ultraviolet light.

After testing the system to ensure it was effective, Kates and other PPE committee members met in hospital conference rooms with six to 10 clinical staff members at a time, including nurses, nurses’ aides, who are known at the hospital as “care partners,” and respiratory therapists.

They conducted video meetings with nurses and other hospital staff members who were off duty. “We presented a PowerPoint presentation which included images and some video showing how we sterilized the masks,” Kates says. “Then we answered questions.”

Kates anticipated getting questions about whether decontaminated masks were safe and how many times they can be sterilized; he was asked whether they would smell or fall apart. “We got questions like that,” he says. Some nurses said they didn’t want to use someone else’s mask, they wanted to get their own mask back.

At the end of their presentations, some of the nurses cried — in relief. Nurses treating COVID-19 patients might go through eight to 10 N95 masks a shift. The possibility of running out of reliable masks was a serious concern.

“They were so happy that we’d solved this problem for them,” Kates says. “I feel really good about them.”

“My wife is a nurse, my daughter is an infectious disease doctor at the University of Washington. This is personal for me. We told them we’ve got their back and we’re trying to help them.”

Kates is one of a number of health care professionals and other hospital workers who’ve stepped up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in unusual ways. The structure he MacGyvered has kept the nurses, doctors and other staff supplied with the N95s they need to treat COVID-19 patients; as of the third week of May, VCU Health had conducted more than 20,000 mask disinfections.

The hospital hasn’t run short of N95 masks. “The availability of sufficient personal protective equipment gives our team peace of mind so their focus is where they want it to be, on our patients,” says Deborah Zimmerman, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at VCU Health. “Clinicians are confident and trust the sterilization process.”

The Road to Sterilizing PPE

When he joined the PPE committee, Kates was tasked with devising a way to decontaminate N95 masks. The masks, so named because they filter more than 95% of airborne virus-sized particles, are ideally meant to be used once and discarded. Like many other hospitals, VCU Health anticipated not having enough for health care providers to toss them after a single use.

Kates has experience developing medical equipment. In his home metal shop, he’s made parts for hospital instruments and for one of his vehicles, a 1984 Land Rover. He’s also constructed prototypes of surgical instruments. For example, he’s made prototypes for bone clamps and joint instruments, the kind used for fracture care and hip replacements.

The committee considered three methods for sterilizing N95 masks, one of which used ultraviolet light, also known as UV-C light.

VCU Health — like many hospitals — owns devices that emit UV-C light, which workers use to clean rooms used by patients with bad infections. Because the hospital already owned six of these, the committee opted for the UV light approach. The devices resemble the squat R2-D2 character from the Star Wars movies, Kates says.

The key issues: Could the UV devices be used to sterilize N95 masks effectively without ruining them?

Kates read several research papers on the topic, which had been studied during the SARS outbreak, which occurred from 2002-2004. One university had devised an effective way of decontaminating N95 masks, “but it wasn’t set up like a factory,” Kates says. The method wouldn’t be effective for disinfecting masks in volume.

One weekend in late March, after a visit to a home improvement store, Kates invited some of his colleagues to his metal workshop . The team worked together to turn the metal that Kates welded into eight racks. Kates incorporated a couple of features from racks another team built into the ones he developed.

In a small building next to the hospital, Kates and his colleagues tested whether the racks would be effective in decontaminating N95 masks.

Kates was involved every step of the way. “I literally sat or stood at the facility where we were doing this and watched every part of the process.”

He suggested ways to streamline or improve. For example, in the room where the masks were decontaminated, the door was hinged the wrong way. “The hinges were on the left, so we had to make a left turn into the room when we entered with the racks. So you have to go around the door, because the door opened outward.” He asked that the door be adjusted so the hinges are on the right. “It opened outward, but to the right, so the door wasn’t in the way.”

The committee developed a system: Hospital staff placed N95 masks that clinicians had used in the intensive care unit or emergency department into a brown paper bags, and the bags were tossed into a red bin. Each mask was labeled with the name of the nurse, doctor or other staff member who wore it. The bin was transported on a cart to technicians from the high-level infection unit, who inspected the masks to ensure they were structurally intact. Each technician wore a full complement of PPE — a gown, a mask and a surgical cap.

The technicians hung the N95 masks on the racks Kates and his colleagues had created. Each rack holds 40 masks. The masks are hung on the rack by their straps facing the light source to ensure there were no shadows, so each part of the mask got a high dose of UV-C light.

Exposure to an adequate amount of UV-C light “kills everything — viruses, spores, bacteria, mold and fungi,” Kates says. “Everything that’s on it is dead, but it doesn’t damage the integrity of the mask.”

The decontaminated masks are inspected twice, to determine they’re structurally intact and effective. Typically, N95 masks filter 95% of particles. If the decontaminated masks don’t block at least 99.5% of particles, they don’t pass inspection. Most of the decontaminated masks block more than 99.7% of particles, Kates says.

About 85% of the decontaminated masks pass inspection. Some masks have been effectively disinfected as many as 20 times. A small number of masks — roughly 15% — are tossed because the mask is soiled with blood or makeup, which can’t be cleaned.

“The employee gets their own mask back,” Kates says. “If Kaitlin uses five masks a shift, she gets back five masks.”

The VCU team wrote a “white paper” on their decontamination process which VCU Health published on its website. Kates and his colleagues want to make the system available to other hospitals.

“We’re are trying to help others get through this pandemic,” Kates says. “We want it to be available to any hospitals that need it.”

Representatives of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association came by in early April for a tour of the decontamination facility and had Kates speak about the process in a virtual broadcast to hospital administrators. Kates has provided information about the decontamination method to several other hospitals and hospital groups.

“I’m happy to be able to help others with this,” he says. “That’s why I went into medicine, to help others.”

