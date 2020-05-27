Doctor Hunkered Down for 1-on-1 Battle With Coronavirus

In early March, as a wave of coronavirus patients swept into his hospital, Dr. Dominic Carollo of Ochsner Medical Center…

In early March, as a wave of coronavirus patients swept into his hospital, Dr. Dominic Carollo of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans volunteered for duty in the special COVID-19 intensive care ward, almost without a second thought.

“I’m someone that’s always gonna jump into the battle,” Carollo says.

An anesthesiologist, Carollo, 43, works with surgeons who operate on children and adults with congenital heart issues, including ventricular septal defect, often described as a hole in the heart wall. But serving on the front lines of a global pandemic — New Orleans had the highest per capita death rate of anywhere in the U.S. by March 26 — meant becoming a specialist in COVID-19, and it nearly resulted in Carollo becoming a casualty of the fight.

As case after case surged into the ward, Carollo’s chief task was attaching critically ill COVID-19 patients to ventilators, a delicate, highly demanding procedure that can take an hour or longer for each patient. After a week or so of grueling, marathon night shifts, treating patients struggling to breathe and filling in on medical rounds, Carollo noticed something alarming.

“On March 28, I started to have this lightly dry cough,” Carollo says. “I thought, ‘Man, I feel kind of funny right now,'” but he dismissed it as fatigue, or maybe seasonal allergies.

Body aches and a fever, however, soon followed. After he alerted the hospital, a drive-through test confirmed his suspicion: Carollo had contracted COVID-19.

“I was a little scared, actually, for sure, but I thought most likely I’d be OK,” Carollo says. He would rely on his medical training — and the support of his wife, Michele, from whom he had already been self-isolating — to treat himself.

“She was a saint,” Carollo says. “I said, ‘Please order a bunch of Gatorade and a bunch of soup. We are going to get through this. ‘”

When he answered the call to work with coronavirus patients, Michele says she’d accepted the “strong possibility” he would get sick, although “I was more concerned with keeping the kids away from it.”

After his diagnosis, “I knew he would recover,” she says. “But when symptoms got worse and the pain became so strong, I really started to worry.”

Equipped with food and a borrowed pulse oximeter to measure his vital signs, Carollo then hunkered down for his daunting, one-on-one battle with COVID-19.

The next few days, he says, were rough: fever, restlessness, racing heartbeat, aching pain that over-the-counter medications barely relieved. One night, attempting to use the bathroom, he realized he’d become dehydrated — a warning sign his kidneys may be in distress.

“I’m a doctor, and I know what can happen. With COVID-19, we have a lot of renal failure,” he says. Promising himself the worst was not an option, Carollo asked a colleague for a medical hydration kit — sterile bags of fluid doctors administer to patients intravenously. The physician had to heal himself.

“I put an IV in and I gave myself 2 liters of fluid,” he says.

It was a turning point in the fight. Within days, Carollo’s symptoms had subsided; by April 10, he was cleared to return to work. Donning full protective gear, including a full-face respirator, Carollo had some trepidation (“It was the first time I’d left my house in 10 days,” he says) but avoiding the COVID-19 intensive care unit wasn’t an option.

“Every COVID shift that I could work is one less exposure for one of my colleagues,” he said in a post on Ochsner Medical Center’s Facebook page. “If I can help just one of the other staff members not get sick, it will be worth it.”

In mid-April, as New Orleans’ coronavirus case numbers subsided, Carollo returned to his regular duties : assisting patients with heart defects. Despite his decision to place himself in harm’s way to help COVID-19 patients — and his determination to return, even after getting sick — Carollo says he is “absolutely not” a hero.

“I was trained to do this job and I was doing what everyone else should do,” he says. Like most doctors, he says, “I just want to help people. We all got into this (profession) with some altruism.”

Using his medical skills in a crisis was gratifying, he says, even if it meant treating himself.

Though he loves his job, “It’s not every day I get that feeling,” Carollo says.”But this month and a half I got that feeling — being helpful and being needed.”

