Do Contact Lenses Increase the Risk for a Coronavirus Infection?

The novel coronavirus, the bug behind the COVID-19 pandemic, is a typical upper respiratory virus — though it is uncommonly dangerous. But it spreads from person to person the same way that other coronaviruses, most of which cause common colds, spread. The virus travels in the moist secretions of our nose and mouth — and our eyes.

The surface of the eye is covered with a mucus membrane that connects with the membranes of the nose, throat and pharynx, says Dr. Thomas Steinemann, a private practice ophthalmologist, professor of ophthalmology at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. This eye membrane is called the conjunctiva, and when it is infected, the result is conjunctivitis, what we know better as pink eye.

“Lots and lots of viruses can affect the eye,” Steinemann says. “It is not surprising that if your eyes are tearing up, your nose is running. If you use eyedrops you can taste it in your throat. It’s because they are all connected.” Viruses like the novel coronavirus can attach to receptor proteins in the conjunctiva. “It’s no different than any other virus that can cause conjunctivitis, and there is no way you could tell what type of virus would be causing it without testing,” he says.

Of course, there is a big difference in a virus that results in typical conjunctivitis, which usually goes away on its own in a few days and causes little to no harm elsewhere, and this potentially deadly virus that has triggered a worldwide pandemic. As a result, ophthalmologists have a few recommendations to make. Perhaps the most important is around the use of contact lenses.

It’s Not About the Lenses

There is no evidence to date that wearing contact lenses increases your risk of infection, the AAO says. “The bottom line is, science just doesn’t know about the behavior of coronavirus in the eye,” Steinemann says. “Do contacts increase risk? I don’t think we know for sure.” Only a few small studies from Asia have supplied any data, he says. “We just don’t have a lot of evidence” of how the coronavirus affects the eye.

However, there is an abundance of evidence about how the coronavirus can infiltrate contact lens wearers: from hands and fingers that put the lenses in and take them out. “It’s not about the lenses, it’s really about touching your eyes,” says Dr. Dianna Seldomridge, an ophthalmologist with the Duke University Health System in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a spokesperson for AAO. “We know that (viruses) that like mucus membranes, if you touch your face you can transmit infection. Contact lens wearers touch their eyes a couple times a day.” In addition, some people who wear lenses can occasionally suffer from eye irritation, so they are more likely to touch the eye as well.

The AAO and other eye health experts recommend that lens wearers switch to glasses for the time being. “Our precautions about maybe not wearing contacts are not so much evidence-based. To me it’s common sense-based,” Steinemann says. “People who wear lenses, in my experience, don’t wash their hands enough, don’t clean their lenses properly. We are battling a silent enemy, an invisible enemy, the thing could kill you. So the bottom line is, keep your hands away from your eyes.”

Glasses may help lens wearers do that. “If you wear lenses and are a checkout clerk in Manhattan, maybe that’s not a good place to wear your contacts,” Seldomridge agrees. “It’s really about proper hygiene.”

Coronavirus and Eye Health

As with all medical recommendations, there are exceptions, of course. Eye doctors may prescribe contact lenses to treat certain eye conditions and diseases; patients who have had cataract surgery but did not receive lens implants, for example, may need special contact lenses to see properly. “So for those people, we emphasize following good contact lens hygiene. Wash hands before and after you put them in and take them out, and try not to touch your eyes,” Seldomridge says.

While conjunctivitis is a potential marker of the novel coronavirus infection, Seldomridge stresses that it’s not at all likely. “If you get pink eye, don’t panic. Most cases are related to common viruses we see all the time or from allergies, so there is nothing to worry about,” she says. “The vast majority of patients with conjunctivitis don’t have COVID.”

In terms of overall eye health, eye doctors are recommending that people with generally healthy vision put off their annual eye exams for now, which agrees with guidelines to postpone all other nonessential medical care. Those undergoing regular treatment for eye conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, should ask their eye doctor whether it’s wise to keep the appointment or postpone it.

“That is a personal decision between doctor and patient,” Seldomridge says. In case of an actual eye emergency, though, “definitely call your ophthalmologist,” she says. Eye emergencies include sudden blurred vision or loss of vision, eye pain or seeing flashes and “floaters” that may indicate retina damage.

The AAO has set up a section on its EyeSmart website devoted specifically to the novel coronavirus and eye health.

