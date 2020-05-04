Do Balance Transfers Count Toward Points?

A balance transfer credit card can bring you a bunch of benefits. But if you’re wondering whether a balance transfer…

A balance transfer credit card can bring you a bunch of benefits. But if you’re wondering whether a balance transfer will earn points toward cash back and other rewards, the answer is no — at least not for most credit cards.

That said, some balance transfer credit cards provide not only an interest-free period to pay down debt but also a chance to earn rewards on everyday expenses. Some even offer sign-up bonuses for new cardholders who meet minimum spending requirements. Any spending, though, can slow down your debt payoff plan.

Here’s what you need to know about balance transfers and rewards.

Can You Earn Points on a Balance Transfer?

Credit card rewards are designed to encourage consumers to use their credit cards. Unfortunately, balance transfers do not count as purchases and do not earn points.

You may find exceptions to this rule. A credit card might give you cash back on balances transferred during a promotional period, but this type of offer is rare.

Many credit card issuers specify transactions that don’t generate rewards, including:

— Interest and fees

— Cash advances

— Purchases of traveler’s checks

— Purchases or reloading of prepaid debit cards

— Purchases of other cash equivalents, such as money orders

Are Balance Transfers Worthwhile Without Rewards?

The interest savings you may qualify for can far outweigh the benefits of cash back rewards, points or miles for your credit card purchases.

“The best time to consider using a balance transfer is when you’re looking for a temporary break in APR,” says Chane Steiner, CEO of financial education website Crediful. “If you have high interest on existing balances, this is a solid reason to transfer.”

Let’s say you have $7,000 in debt on a credit card with a 20% annual percentage rate. If your goal is to wipe out the balance in about 18 months, your monthly payment would have to be at least $450, and you would pay almost $1,200 in interest.

Now, let’s say you were to transfer the $7,000 balance to a credit card with a 0% introductory APR for 18 months on balance transfers, such as the Citi Double Cash Card.

With this card, you’ll pay a balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount you transfer. That’s $210 added to your balance.

A monthly payment of $401 would pay off your balance with no interest in 18 months, saving you almost $1,000 after the fee. If you wanted that amount as cash back instead, you would need to spend nearly $50,000 on the Citi Double Cash Card and pay it off to earn 2% back.

No matter what balance transfer card you choose, you don’t have to pay off the balance before the 0% introductory rate ends. But any remaining balance will be charged interest at the card’s regular balance transfer APR, which could be high.

Should You Get a Balance Transfer Credit Card With Rewards?

Rewards could add value to a balance transfer card, but to earn them, you’ll have to make purchases. That could distract you from the aim of a balance transfer card: paying off your balance.

“Decide what’s the most important thing for you personally,” Steiner says. “If your goal is to pay off debt quickly and efficiently, ignore the cash back rewards that encourage you to spend more.”

Adding more to your balance while you’re trying to pay it off can make you feel as if you’re taking two steps forward and one step back. As long as you maintain good credit, you will have opportunities to get a rewards credit card in the future.

In the meantime, you may want to stop using credit cards entirely while you pay off what you owe.

“Don’t mix trying to get rewards with trying to pay down your debt,” says Ally-Jane Ayers, certified financial planner and co-host of the financial podcast Get Money. “These are two very separate endeavors. So if you’re attempting to pay down a credit card balance, you focus on the 0%, and don’t let the rewards drive the bus because we have a debt problem, not a lack of travel rewards.”

How Can You Make the Most of Your Balance Transfer Card?

Consider factors other than rewards to take full advantage of a balance transfer promotion:

— Before you apply for a card, create a plan to pay off your debt as quickly as you can — before the introductory rate expires, if possible.

— Look for ways to cut back on discretionary spending, at least until you can pay off your credit card balance.

— Try to avoid adding to your credit card balances, especially if your purchases will be subject to interest.

— Seek a balance transfer card that doesn’t charge a balance transfer fee.

— Set up automatic payments to ensure that you won’t miss a payment, which could mean losing your 0% introductory APR offer.

Now you could be well on your way to cutting your credit card debt and saving hundreds of dollars as you do. Keep in mind, though, that a balance transfer won’t solve all of your financial problems.

“If you’re kind of yo-yoing in and out of having credit card debt, a balance transfer is just a Band-Aid to a behavioral problem of spending,” Ayers says. “I would take a hard look at your actual spending habits and your income, and don’t use the balance transfer as a crutch.”

