Divorce Planning: What You Need to Know as a Financial Advisor

As a financial advisor, you have at least a couple of key objectives: standing out from your competitors and serve your clients well.

For most financial advisors, their clientele skews toward those age 50 and older. Then add the statistical facts about gray divorce.

As of 2017, the divorce rate for Americans ages 55 to 64 was 15 per 1,000 marriages, according to a recent Bowling Green University report. To put that in perspective, that’s triple the rate for those between ages 45 and 54.

Divorce rates are soaring for those ages 65 and older. The Pew Research Center found in 2017 the divorce rate among this demographic has tripled over the last 30 years.

When it comes to divorce, there are several decisions surrounding retirement savings and withdrawals and estate and tax planning. A client’s divorce can disrupt the best-laid estate plans and set in motion two separate retirement strategies.

Divorcing spouses experience a wild ride of emotions, as well as confusion about child custody, division of assets and a mountain of legal paperwork. Fortunately, today’s financial planners and investment advisors team up with lawyers and accountants to help divorcing clients navigate this maze.

Learn About the CDFA

To better serve these clients and potentially grow their own practices, more advisors are developing an expertise in divorce financial planning. One route to that expertise is earning the certified divorce financial analyst credential, known as the CDFA, offered by the Institute for Divorce Financial Planning.

“Having an advisor who listens carefully to the clients for the fear or concern is key,” says Pam Friedman, a certified financial planner and a CDFA at Silicon Hills Wealth Management in Austin, Texas.

Hiring a financial planner is not necessarily top of mind for many people who are divorcing, Friedman says.

“It is a knee-jerk reaction to hire an attorney. Why? That’s what we all see on TV and other media,” she says. “But when the fear is around scarcity and money, a financial planner or advisor is the right professional.”

For existing clients, open communication can build trust if they end up going through a divorce. “As a financial planner, we have to incentivize clients to be open about their life plans. We should be asking our clients to express their fear and concerns around money, And then stop talking. If we listen carefully, divorce may be part of their fear,” Friedman says.

In addition to helping existing clients who are divorcing, many advisors find that forging relationships with divorce attorneys can lead to client introductions. In-person workshops can also lead to a new divorce planning business. For example, programs such as Second Saturday give advisors a platform to educate divorcing spouses about the financial, legal and emotional aspects of the process. Financial planners, attorneys and therapists are among key presenters at these live events, presented across the nation.

Peggy Tracy, the owner of Priority Planning in Wheaton, Illinois, is a certified financial planner and a CDFA. She says the CDFA credential gives advisors the chops to help with tasks such as locating assets and liabilities, evaluating a couple’s insurance portfolio and assessing estate planning documents.

Tracy says a divorce financial planner can educate clients to make “astute financial decisions, not based on emotion, such as keeping the house or how best to split up the couple’s assets. Also, explaining the investment philosophy and goals of the client to the attorney so decisions appropriate for the client are made.”

She adds: “Clients make the mistake of thinking that lawyers and judges are steeped in financial expertise, but that is not always the case.”

Building Your Team

A divorce financial planner, who often turns to specialized applications such as Family Law Software, should be a key part of the team for married couples who are splitting up, advisors says. This means collaborating and sharing information with an attorney, accountant or another professional who has a role in any given case.

While divorce attorneys are the experts on matters such as custody and proper filing in each state, they may lack technical knowledge of the financial details of a divorce.

It’s crucial to understand how retirement accounts and other investments should be divided. What are the tax implications these decisions for each divorcing spouse? Are there financial forensics to explore? Financial forensics determines whether one spouse is hiding accounts from the other, or engaging in exorbitant spending, perhaps on items he or she would rather not reveal? These are areas where planners can unearth valuable information, which they pass along to other professionals on the team.

Divorce financial planners can serve as resources for attorneys, says Donna Cheswick, a CDFA at Cheswick Divorce Solutions in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

“Attorneys are the legal experts during divorce, and they are well-versed in the legal issues like custody, support and paperwork needed to finalize the divorce. However, most don’t have the expertise or training to handle complicated financial and tax issues. Also, most attorneys don’t have the luxury of having a financial expert on staff, so by using financial advisor/CDFA to assist with the financial complexities of their cases, that allows them more time to provide legal advice,” she says.

Tracy notes that a tax preparer or accountant should also be a key team member. “They can answer questions and assist in decision-making for the client when it comes to tax advice. They also have the software to run pro forma returns and various tax scenarios that might be necessary,” she says.

Other professionals, such as art appraisers, business valuators, real estate agents, forensic accountants and therapists may also play a role, depending on the situation.

“The importance of understanding how all these professionals fit into the puzzle will help the advisor grow their contact list and build their networking skills. Employing a variety of professionals is a value proposition for the client, as well as a more thorough analysis than if the attorney skips all the information other professionals can bring to the table,” she says.

Timing Is Key

Some clients turn to a CDFA or other financial planner too late, after already making key decisions in the divorce process.

“My advice is the sooner an advisor can get involved the better,” says Ben Feldmeyer, a certified financial planner and CDFA at Feldmeyer Financial Group in Dayton, Ohio.

“In my experience, clients are eager to know how their life is going to change, and money plays a big role in this. They’re asking questions like, ‘Will I have to go back to work? Can I still pay for my son or daughter’s college education? Do I need to work longer? Can I still donate to my favorite charities?’ The earlier someone has a clear idea of the options for dividing assets and debts — and how this will impact their lifestyle — the better. Knowing that they have a trusted and knowledgeable advisor who specializes in divorce work can lead to better decision-making by reducing anxiety,” Feldmeyer says.

Friedman also says it’s best if a divorce financial planner gets involved with a case as early as possible.

“Generally speaking, I can help in the middle of a case. But if a case has already begun, significant money has already been spent,” she says.

Sometimes the existing emotional burden can make it difficult for a client to hire an advisor midstream.

“I was brought in in the middle of the divorce. After listening to the client’s story, I thought I had the right financial tweak that may have allowed the client to stay in her home after divorce. But the person was so overwhelmed by the financial cost of the attorney, she didn’t hire me,” Friedman says.

Get Clients Organized

If clients already have a financial advisor or hire one early in the process, that can streamline the initial meeting with an attorney.

A financial advisor can gather financial documents and organize the materials.

“The advisor can help create options that become the basis of a financial proposal. The spouse enters the attorney’s office understanding how to avoid financial mistakes and what is needed for financial stability,” Friedman says.

“The client’s first conversation with the attorney will be more productive if the spouse understands his or her financial picture, even if that picture is incomplete. The attorney can help complete the picture by requesting information from the opposing attorney, legal discovery or depositions if needed,” she adds.

Unfortunately, there are common mistakes divorcing couples can make. This is especially true when attempting a simple 50-50 division of assets, or when a spouse wants the process to end quickly and gives up too much to eliminate the hassle.

One typical mistake involves a wife keeping the house and the husband keeping a greater share of retirement accounts or other investments.

Don’t Fall for the 50-50 Split

On the surface, it might seem easy enough to divide financial assets right down the middle. In the case of real estate, it would appear straightforward to either award one spouse the property and give the other the corresponding value in brokerage accounts, or sell the real estate and divide the profits.

It’s rarely that simple, however, and a 50-50 split can easily result in a significant disparity between the spouses’ assets. That’s where an expert in divorce planning can come in.

“I love working on financially complex cases, where I can generate creative options for dividing assets that may actually increase the marital pot and help avoid penalties, unnecessary taxes or, worse yet, loss of benefits for one or both spouses,” Cheswick says.

“Often the devil is in the details, and investigation on what can or can’t happen with regard to dividing complex marital assets — such as pensions, executive compensation benefits or annuities — is critical to be sure the client’s interests are protected,” she says.

The Softer Side

It’s not always easy for an advisor to just tell the client what he or she should do, however. Divorce planning often requires patience and a softer touch.

“These situations can have pitfalls,” Feldmeyer says. “Sometimes there is an emotional attachment to something like the house. If this is the case, trying to tell the client they can’t afford the house can be a mistake. They may need to take the house and live there for a year to find out for themselves that they can’t afford the house. So, the default method can be to split everything down the middle and let the court determine the spousal support. While this is easier, it may not be the most appropriate.”

Many advisory clients, not just those divorcing, need reminders that hard assets such as real estate are not liquid. If a person needs cash quickly for an emergency, it’s generally not possible to sell a house fast enough or even get an additional loan on the house, such as a home equity line of credit.

“Divorcing clients need liquidity. Ignoring liquidity is the most common mistake I see,” Friedman says. “Homes are not only illiquid, they also carry a litany of known and unforeseeable maintenance expenses that should be reviewed by a financial professional. If the family home is not already sold, we often recommend that the couple have the home inspected so that everyone is aware of possible upcoming maintenance costs. These expenses can be negotiated as part of a settlement.”

“Other assets require analysis, too,” she adds. “For example, a nonworking or low-income spouse may be awarded a retirement account. Once she moves that account into her name, she may not be able to withdraw funds without significant taxes and penalties. Other options should be considered before agreeing to a split that includes hard-to-convert resources.”

Learn About QDRO

There are some special technical aspects that advisors must know when helping clients plan for divorce. For example, a qualified domestic relations order, or QDRO, is part of the divorce proceeding when one or both spouses own a qualified retirement account or pension plan. The QDRO provides detail for the retirement plan administrator when distributing plan assets. The accounts can be split and withdrawn without any penalty, as would typically be the case when making retirement account withdrawals before age 59½.

Cheswick says financial professionals must know about complex assets that divorcing couples may own. These include multiple real estate properties; executive compensation, such as stock options, employee stock ownership, deferred compensation plans or restricted stocks; pension plans; and businesses. She says these situations require one or more financial professionals who can explain to the client what can or can’t happen with the division of assets.

“Inevitably, these types of investments become a subject of contention in divorce situations for many reasons, not the least of which is because they are often misunderstood. This lack of understanding of these complex securities can lead to vague language in marital settlement agreements, and often many issues go unaddressed, leading to loss of benefits. Some of these types of assets are unable to be divided between the parties. This doesn’t mean that the asset is not marital property; it just means that the asset cannot be transferred between the parties,” she says.

Divorce financial planners face a balancing act as they help clients navigate these complex issues while simultaneously being sensitive to the emotional aspects of divorce.

Frequently, spouses have differing levels of understanding regarding the financial assets.

“Often I will work with one spouse who may not have been the spouse privy to the financial details during the marriage,” Cheswick says. “There is a lot of fear surrounding what they don’t know. Being able to help them to identify and understand what assets or debts exist and to illustrate different scenarios to give them a feel for what they may expect financially allows them to feel empowered and better prepared for their future.”

That requires a mix of left-brain and right-brain counseling by the advisor.

“Emotion and logic don’t usually mix well,” says Feldmeyer. “Trying to explain to an emotional person that they could be better off to have both parties execute a QDRO on the other’s retirement plan, so that they can both have access to retirement funds and use them to pay off credit card debt and have a down payment on a house, seems perfectly logical to a financial professional. However, if the client has already decided that they will never let their spouse have any of their retirement savings, it may not be a feasible discussion.”

The forensics side of divorce financial planning can also reveal some hard truths. Tracy recounts a situation in which a husband, who worked at a bank, forged his wife’s signature on paperwork for a home equity line of credit. He proceeded to gamble away the proceeds of the loan.

Making matters worse, the loan statements were sent to his office, so his wife never even knew about the loan. The deception was revealed during divorce proceedings. Although the forgery was a criminal act, the bank didn’t press charges, as it wanted the loan repaid.

Divorce does not come without an emotional toll, Tracy says.

“Anyone working with divorcing clients is in for a roller coaster of emotions and progress. Nothing is linear, and there is no predicting which clients will flip out and when. There needs to be a softer approach with plenty of tissues. This is all part of the separation process,” she says.

“My goal with each meeting is to make sure my client feels better than before they walked in,” she says. “It’s important to remember that you are not working in a vacuum. There are conference calls, briefings, court dates and reports. And that is exactly the reason why attorneys need to work with advisors. The client is the one who benefits from this relationship. The more value an attorney sees in an advisor, the more they will trust that person on additional cases. This will enhance the business of the advisor with additional warm referrals. It is important and satisfying work taking a client from point A to point B in their lives and watch them thrive in their new lives.”

Friedman says the process of guiding clients through the emotional and financial aspects of divorce is rewarding for the advisor.

“You’re solving problems for clients, using empathy and patience. You educate people about using assets to meet their future financial needs, as well as income. Through this process, you may find that you have a very loyal client,” she says.

