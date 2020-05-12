Dispatched to the Coronavirus Epicenter: A Volunteer’s New York Story

Thousands of medical professionals have answered the call to volunteer on the coronavirus front lines in New York City. Here,…

Thousands of medical professionals have answered the call to volunteer on the coronavirus front lines in New York City. Here, a disaster-medicine physician, Josh Mugele, and his wife, Jody, each reflect on what his nearly monthlong deployment was like:

Josh:

Surreal doesn’t begin to capture what Dr. Josh Mugele felt, standing at the intersection of 7th and Broadway. It was as if someone had sucked all the life out of Times Square. “It was just me and all this neon,” he says. “It was completely empty.”

Mugele, a 46-year-old emergency room doctor specializing in disaster medicine, had just arrived from Gainesville, Georgia, to volunteer on the health care front lines in New York City. It was April 8, 2020. He was smack dab in the U.S. epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to feel useful,” he says, explaining his decision to run to the fire. “I felt like a lot of doctors and nurses were out there being overextended and getting very sick.”

With a stay-at-home order in full swing back home, so much had been put on hold, including the residency program he had been recruited from Indiana to build at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Despite the rapidly evolving outbreak, ED visits were slowing down at his hospital as people grew fearful of catching the novel coronavirus, he says. Many were even putting off treatment for medical emergencies. One patient tried to soldier through a blood clot in his leg for a week, before it broke off and traveled to his lungs.

The moment Josh saw the call for volunteers put out by New York City’s hard-hit public hospital system, he felt compelled to sign up.

He talked it over with his wife, Jody, and his two kids. With the support of his family — and colleagues — he prepared to depart, so that once his assignment came through, he could quickly catch a plane.

Uneasy about leaving his family and patients behind in Georgia, he readied for New York, penning letters to his son, daughter and Jody, before tucking them into his desk drawer.

[Read: Introducing U.S. News Hospital Heroes Series.]

Jody:

“Every time he gets ready to go where it’s dangerous, he does what we call the ‘death document,'” says Jody, 45. “Here are all the people you call. Here are my passwords, here’s access to everything in my accounts.”

“The hardest part is the day we go over the ‘death document.'”

In 2013, the death document preceded his trip to Liberia, during his disaster medicine fellowship. Kidnappings were of concern, Ebola would soon break out and proper protective gear was in short supply.

It came into play again when Josh joined the Hurricane Florence response in Wilmington, North Carolina, and served on an urban search and rescue team for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“He writes goodbye letters to the family in case he dies,” Jody says. “I know where he stashes those.”

Concerned for her husband of 23 years — whom she has loved since college — Jody, with her trademark spray of brown curls and cat-eye glasses, remembers asking him: “Are you more scared of coronavirus than you were of Ebola? He said, ‘Yes.’ That surprised me a lot.”

“I hated the idea that if he did contract it, he would be alone in a hotel trying to get better.”

On the day of his departure, when Jody pulled up to a practically deserted Atlanta airport to see him off, an eerie feeling enveloped her, like a weighted blanket. “It felt apocalyptic.”

Because Josh had already been caring for patients with COVID-19 in his hometown hospital, she couldn’t kiss or hug him goodbye. “That was really emotional for me, not to be able to hug my husband.”

He got out of the car and put his mask on. She took a picture.

“That’s my last image, him standing there with his luggage and mask on, watching him walk into the airport alone.”

Josh:

The first week was “really, really rough,” he says. “We were seeing tons of patients” with COVID-19.

Assigned to the emergency department at one of New York City’s public hospitals, Josh was happy to offer “a little bit of relief to the people doing the heavy lifting all along.”

Although emergency physicians are accustomed to routinely seeing death and dying — and helping very sick people — “there are certain patients who stick with you,” Josh says.

Like when he found himself caring for one of the hospital’s own emergency department nurses, admitted to the intensive care unit after becoming infected. “It was pretty emotional for everybody.”

Or back at his hotel, when he couldn’t shake the “what-ifs” over whether sending a suspected COVID-19 patient home who’d arrived sick — but not sick enough to be admitted to the maxed-out ICU — was the right call.

Ten days later, that patient returned to the ED needing a ventilator to help him breathe. “I was pretty convinced he was going to die. I was kicking myself a lot for that,” Josh says. “But I also don’t know what else I could have done.” The patient survived, but the guilt still gnaws at Josh.

[See: A Look at Hospitals, Health Care Workers Fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic.]

Jody:

Without linen service at his hotel, Jody worried about how Josh would wash his virus-exposed clothes — especially after learning that an unmasked pedestrian had accidentally spit on him as he walked home after a shift.

“That was scarier than him being in the hospital,” she says. “It didn’t get on my skin,” he assured her, promising not to touch his soiled coat for at least eight days.

Meanwhile, many patients with COVID-19 were being discharged from hospitals to hotels, where they could continue to recover and self-quarantine.

Some had been found dead at a hotel around the corner from Josh’s. Several were recuperating in his hotel.

Toward the end of his stay at that first hotel — he was moved to a second — room checks were instituted, in an attempt to monitor how these patients were doing. These happened multiple times a day. Once while she was on the phone with him, Jody could hear knocking. A police officer was at the door to check his ID and ensure his safety, she recalls.

Josh:

Soon, a friend let Josh use his apartment to do laundry. While the clothes were in the wash, they headed to the rooftop.

At 7 p.m., it started: the nightly ritual of New Yorkers clapping, cheering and banging on pots and pans for all the health care workers fighting COVID-19.

“I got to listen to it” for the first time, he says. “That’s the thing that made me cry the most,” Josh says. “People coming together. It’s a disaster, it’s a tragedy. Everybody knows someone who died.”

“I’m crying right now just thinking about it,” he says, via FaceTime, from his hotel room. In seven hours, he would start another overnight shift.

Behind him, several N95 masks were sitting side by side on a shelf, like turtles on a log. He brought them from home so as not to further strain an already tapped New York supply chain. His pre-COVID-19 beard was gone to help ensure a tight seal when wearing them. He had been cutting his own hair.

“There’s been a lot of just everybody willing to reach out and help,” he says. Josh is active on Twitter. One of his followers, a complete stranger, sent him $20 via Venmo to buy lunch.

Another stranger, a Hollywood screenwriter, offered to let Josh crash in his New York apartment. Although the co-op board ultimately blocked the notion of a COVID-19 doctor staying there, he says, “I was touched.”

Jody:

About a week after arriving in New York, Josh reported some heartening news: The city appeared to be passing its peak; patient volumes were going down; and staff at the hospital where he was stationed were becoming less overwhelmed.

“The relief was pretty immediate for me,” Jody says. “I was relieved for him and New York — that he was showing up and not being needed in that way.”

Many volunteers like Josh had been deployed just as the storm was becoming a bit less ferocious. For him, this was another source of unease, Jody says, since some of his colleagues who’d been placed in even harder-hit hospitals had been pulling seven 12-hour shifts in a row. Not to mention all the front-line New York medical staff who’d been through the worst of it and had accomplished so much.

He, too, was working long days and overnights in the COVID-19 “hot zone,” often going eight hours without so much as a bathroom break, encased in a pile of PPE — two masks, a face shield, gloves, a gown, multiple layers of scrubs, booties — that had to be removed to wolf down a sandwich or drink a little water, and put back on again before caring for patients. But was he helping enough?

“You get to be hope now,” Jody remembers telling him. “Things are going to get better.”

Josh:

One of his biggest goals in volunteering — besides providing relief — was to carry lessons back to his hospital in Georgia on how to optimally care for very sick patients with COVID-19.

“We’re learning as we go,” he says, similar to his time on the front lines of the emerging Ebola crisis.

At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, for example, the best available information suggested that putting sick patients with COVID-19 on ventilators — almost as a protective measure — was prudent. Then, the consensus began to change, as the medical community realized that forcing air into fragile lungs could potentially do more harm than good.

“Now they’re saying actually try to avoid ventilators as much as possible,” by trying alternative methods, be it proning patients (laying them on their bellies) or giving them high-flow oxygen through their noses, he explains.

Jody:

When Josh let her know he would be coming home on May 4, just shy of a month after he landed in New York, she was ready. It was the longest stretch they had been apart since they got married.

“It really was the loneliest I think I’ve ever felt,” says Jody. She and Josh had only last year relocated to Georgia. Their adult kids were living in other states. “I was talking to the dogs like they’re my best friends.”

She piled the dogs into the car — Hilde, an Italian Spinone, and Petunia, a Schnoodle — and went back to the airport to get Josh. They kissed him, since she couldn’t.

“I also know that while he was there, he did not have a single one of his coronavirus patients die,” in the emergency department, she says. “That was pretty amazing, honestly.”

After Liberia, some of his beloved colleagues — including a doctor with 14 children — died from Ebola, which Josh described in a column as “a horrible, nightmarish disease.”

“There was a lot of emotion,” Jody says. “It was hard for him to pick up the pieces a little bit.”

She took comfort in knowing he had felt a sense of success in New York, despite the weight of it all.

[Read: Meet Rana Awdish, a Critical Care Doctor on the Coronavirus Front Lines.]

Josh:

Josh reflects on his time in New York, as the country reopens and his town of Gainesville, Georgia, is becoming a coronavirus hot spot.

“I am seeing many more potential COVID patients this week here in Georgia than I was in my last week in NYC,” Josh tweeted on May 11.

One of the harshest traits that all disasters have in common — be it COVID-19, Ebola or hurricanes — is that people with the fewest resources get hit the hardest, he says.

On social media, he has expressed anger “at a broken system that has left so many people horribly vulnerable to this pandemic — low-wage workers, prisoners, people of color, uninsured patients,” the homeless.

“This is going to take a long time,” he says. “We’re going to have to change the way we live, the way we practice medicine and the way we make policies for years to come.”

At the same time, he is scared. “Scared that we will go back to the same broken system once this is all over. Scared that our country is becoming unlivable for my children,” he writes. But he will still be there, to help.

His path to emergency medicine was atypical. He became a doctor at age 36 — after a career in software during the dot-com bubble went bust, though it hadn’t truly fulfilled him anyhow.

It was a chance to reconnect with his roots. Until age 9, Josh spent the better part of his childhood living in a remote village in Mexico with no roads, electricity or running water.

The son of missionaries, Josh grew up watching his mom, a nurse, as she helped care for a range of ailments from deformities to infectious diseases in the indigenous community. “It was my first exposure to medicine,” he w rites, of watching her “perform a C-section on a horse” or “sit with dying elders.”

He can still remember paging through his parents’ handbook of tropical medicine called “Where There Is No Doctor,” learning from “crude” illustrations “how to treat a snakebite or make a splint.”

When asked what drives him, again and again, to help out in dangerous medical situations, his answer is simple: “Life is about more than avoiding risk.”

“This is one of the most significant things that’s happened in my lifetime, and I want to be part of the solution.”

