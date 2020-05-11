Developing a Dividend Aristocrat Strategy During a Recession

Recent stock market history has proven to be a roller coaster of volatility. Many investors looking to preserve and build…

Many investors looking to preserve and build their capital in this low-yield environment are seeking new strategies to grow their yield while managing risk.

Investors who want to limit volatility will usually look to dividend-paying stocks. With that said, now may be the time to upgrade quality in your portfolio with dividend aristocrats.

“A popular alternative strategy is to assemble a portfolio of high-quality, dividend-paying stocks that have increased their dividends for consecutive years,” says Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. “These safe candidates for dividend investing are called dividend aristocrats.”

To keep investments growing, usually, investors need to take on additional risk to get a higher return on their investments. Investing with dividend aristocrats, however, doesn’t compromise too much risk because these dividend stocks have grown over time and tend to be reliable investments for income growth.

How Companies Qualify as a Dividend Aristocrat

Dividend aristocrats are dividend growers that show consistent operating earnings and cash flow growth. Companies that demonstrate this dependable performance suggest they have certain financial strengths and corporate discipline, especially in volatile, low-growth markets.

What attracts investors to these companies is that they have decades of proven historical performance, their earnings quality compared with the broader market is higher and they are able to increase their dividend payments year-over-year, with steady payouts.

Some of these names include companies that consumers know and love, such as 3M (ticker: MMM), Coca-Cola ( KO), Colgate-Palmolive ( CL), Genuine Parts ( GPC), Hormel Foods ( HRL), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ), Procter & Gamble ( PG) and Tootsie Roll Industries ( TR).

“I think defensive-minded equity investors should look to these stocks first, as they have truly stood the test of time,” Johnson says.

Their performance in both bull and bear markets record heavy gains, and in this volatile period, certainty is what investors are looking for.

In 2008, dividend aristocrat market performance fell approximately 22% while defending shareholders’ dividends, compared with the S&P 500’s slump of 37%.

Today, dividend aristocrats continue to demonstrate solid “thick and thin” records, judging by the performance of consumer staples such as Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble.

To get on the dividend aristocrat list, companies must meet stringent qualifications. This includes being listed on the S&P 500 and demonstrating at least 25 consecutive years of dividend yield increases, along with other specific market capitalization and liquidity requirements.

Aristocrat Strategy to Sustain Your Dividends in a Recession

Investing in high-quality businesses is one way to compound investments over time. That’s why it’s important to include aristocrats in your portfolio. Providing this diversification and reliable income growth adds sustainability to your portfolio.

“You shouldn’t own dividend aristocrats only for a short bear market period,” says Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at The Oxford Club in Baltimore.

“Own them for the long term to grow your income each year and accelerate compounding in your portfolio with quality stocks, that, as a group, outperform the market,” adds Lichtenfeld.

A benefit of owning dividend growers is downside protection, helping to safeguard investors from huge losses in falling markets. This helps to reduce risk. That said, your guide to augmenting risk management with dividend growers requires you to understand the anatomy of the company you plan to buy.

“The number one thing that produces risk is [that] people don’t understand the business they’re buying,” says Phil Town, founder of Rule #1 Investing in Atlanta. “The first way to reduce risk is by knowing what the company is you’re buying and how it protects itself against the competition.”

As Town further explains, investors should identify certain permanent or lasting protective qualities that some companies have, which shows they will be around in the future.

“The best way to understand how a business does well is that it has a moat or a durable competitive advantage built into it,” he says.

Town adds, “Strong companies, while they may suffer from their stock price going down, when they come out the [other] end, they will own more of that industry when they did going in.”

Putting together a high-quality dividend growing portfolio can be simplified by adding dividend aristocrat exchange-traded funds, as these types of funds have a mix of large-, mid- to small-cap companies from different industries.

Experts suggest investors should approach selecting dividend aristocrat ETFs the same way they choose any other type of ETF. A few examples of dividend aristocrat ETFs include the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF ( NOBL), with an expense ratio 0.35%; the ProShares S&P 400 MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF ( REGL), with an expense ratio 0.40%; and the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF ( SMDV), with an expense ratio 0.40%.

“First investors should identify their goals and objectives, determine their risk tolerance and select the appropriate ETF that aligns with what they are trying to achieve,” says Tim Bain, president and chief investment officer at Spark Asset Management in Statesville, North Carolina.

One thing to look out for when it comes to dividend ETFs is the expense ratio or the fee charged for managing the fund attached to it.

“The bottom line for investors is that fees are certain and returns are uncertain.” Johnson says. “If you can minimize fees, you have a better chance of maximizing returns.”

Once you’ve narrowed down which dividend stocks to add to your book, the next step is to know how to allocate them in your portfolio.

It doesn’t hurt to go one step further to reduce risk by broadening your investing scope beyond the dividend aristocrat index. “There are mid-cap and small-cap companies that have long histories of annual dividend raises as well,” explains Lichtenfeld.

“Include some of them in your dividend stock portfolio to boost returns and further diversify your portfolio so that not all of your dividend stocks are large caps,” he says.

Aristocrats That Have Gone on Discount

During the pandemic, many companies have been strapped tight for cash due to lower profits and declining share prices. Dividend aristocrats are not immune, either. While some dividend stocks have gone undervalue, some clear winners have risen to the top.

Tech companies have seen a surge in performance as there is increasing dependence on technology, e-commerce and working from home.

But due to the pandemic, some dividend aristocrat stocks have reported depressed earnings in the first quarter of 2020. This is not good news for these stocks, but this could potentially be a great defensive buying opportunity because undervalued aristocrats will continue to pay investors a higher dividend yield despite depressed profits.

In fact, a number of aristocrats have gone on discount. The performance of biopharmaceutical company AbbVie ( ABBV) is -6.1% since the beginning of the year. Genuine Parts, distributor of automotive parts, is down by 27.6% year-to-date. Lowe’s ( LOW) the home improvement store, is -5.16% year-to-date. And discount retailer Ross Stores ( ROST) is -21.72% year-to-date.

Shares of these companies are down, but they continue to pay dividends. Here’s the dividend per share for these aristocrat stocks as of mid-May:

— AbbVie: 5.46%

— Genuine Parts Company: 4.18%.

— Lowe’s: 1.92%.

— Ross Stores: 1.25%

“While stock prices may be more volatile over the short term, the long-term returns are much higher from a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks,” Johnson says.

More than half of the dividend aristocrat index raised their dividends for decades, and their ability to do so in such a volatile market shows their sustainability during a recessionary environment.

Takeaway

The companies that are likely to survive and flourish in this economic environment are the high-quality businesses that have stable cash flows and have raised dividends through the last financial crisis.

Investors looking to limit volatility will look to dividend-paying stocks. As a dividend investor, focusing on a dividend-growth strategy on aristocrats that outperform the market with high yields offers a favorable hedge against market volatility.

