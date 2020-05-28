D.C. mayor moves to permanently ease restrictions on alcohol sales, deliveries

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s fiscal year 2021 budget plan would permanently ease some restrictions placed on alcohol retailers and manufacturers…

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s fiscal year 2021 budget plan would permanently ease some restrictions placed on alcohol retailers and manufacturers in an effort to provide additional income for those businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic — and much-needed additional tax revenue for the District.

Most notably, the bill would add two hours per day when the sale of alcohol for off-premises consumption is allowed.

Currently, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board prohibits the serving of alcoholic beverages to between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with some exceptions for private clubs and around holidays. Off-premises retailers, such as grocery and convenience stores and alcohol manufacturers, are limited to sales and delivery between 7 a.m. and midnight.

If approved, off-premises retailers, manufacturers and wholesalers would have expanded sale hours of 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day, a two-hour addition. The measure would…