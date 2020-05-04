D.C. chefs, restaurant named James Beard Awards finalists

Several D.C. chefs and one restaurant made the cut as James Beard Foundation Awards finalists for 2020. Chef Paola Velez,…

Chef Paola Velez, the pastry chef at Kith/Kin, was nominated in the national category for Rising Culinary Star — following in the footsteps of Kith/Kin executive chef Kwame Onwuachi, who took home the award in 2019. In the Best Chef Mid-Atlantic category, Chef Amy Brandwein of Centrolina and Piccolina, and Chef Jon Sybert of Tail Up Goat are finalists.

José Andrés’ flagship, Jaleo, is a finalist for Outstanding Restaurant.

Onwuachi wasn’t left out of the Beards this year either. His book, “Notes from a Young Black Chef,” is also a finalist in the writing category for books. The full list of national nominees is available here.

The national culinary nonprofit had announced its list of semifinalists in February. Typically, it would have narrowed that to finalists in March and then held the annual James Beard Awards dinner the first Monday in May.

But then the coronavirus hit.…