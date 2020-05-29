COVID-19: Racing the Clock to Treat a New Mystery Syndrome

By the time the coronavirus hit the U.S., Dr. Michael Bell and his team were prepared. “I’m inherently suspicious and…

By the time the coronavirus hit the U.S., Dr. Michael Bell and his team were prepared. “I’m inherently suspicious and don’t trust people,” he laughs. “We kept hearing it didn’t affect kids, which we didn’t believe in the first place.”

As chief of the division of critical care medicine at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., Bell leads the team caring for patients with COVID-19. Just as Bell predicted, he has treated over 275 kids and young adults with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and about 20 of those needed critical care.

It didn’t end there. In late March, Bell and his team started caring for a few children suffering from a new mystery syndrome. They had high fever, cracked lips, a rash similar to measles or chicken pox and swollen lymph nodes. “I think they were seeing it in New York City and the UK, but they were so busy being underwater that they couldn’t actually say it out loud,” he says. “We started hearing about it, and we were a little less inundated with patients so that we could actually pay attention to what’s going on.”

The symptoms were strikingly similar to Kawasaki syndrome, Bell says, a disease that’s been around for decades and affects children under age 5 on average. “I’m getting better at [diagnosing] it,” he says. “I diagnosed it three times today , so that’s pretty good.”

But something stood out to him: Almost all of these kids had COVID-19, too.

At first, he says, the connection felt like a coincidence . “But then it becomes way too prevalent to be a coincidence,” Bell says.

Since those initial cases of the COVID-19-linked syndrome popped up, Bell has seen the numbers escalate from just a few to dozens. “Currently in our building we have something like 20 to 25 — that number changes,” he says. So far, Children’s National has seen 30 cases total of this new, severe disease.

Bell runs through several names the disease has been called before the medical community settled on multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children. “It’s had several different names,” he says. “It’ll change tomorrow probably,” he adds, sarcastically.

Bell’s patients with MIS-C fall into one of these categories: positive for COVID-19, positive for antibodies due to a delayed reaction from the virus or negative for both the antibodies and the virus.

“We think those kids have a COVID-related disease,” Bell says, referring to his patients who test negative. Inaccurate testing may be to blame, he suggests with some frustration. “We just haven’t picked up where they had (COVID-19) or where they are in the process. It’s an open question.”

There is no known cure for MIS-C yet. Treatment focuses on symptoms, like using medications to reduce inflammation. “It’s confusing to all of us, too,” he adds, recognizing that the lack of information can be really scary for parents and kids.

Making the Commitment

Working around the clock to figure out a new syndrome has its trade-off. “Since New Year’s Day, I’ve only been home once,” Bell says.

But he’s used to prolonged stretches away from his family. Before he came to Children’s National to head up its critical care program in 2017, Bell and his family were based in Pittsburgh, where he served as director of pediatric neurocritical care and the pediatric neurotrauma center at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“My work life has been unusual,” he says. Bell and his family made the difficult decision for his wife and daughter to stay in Pittsburgh when he moved to D.C. for the job. “It made more sense to leave (our daughter) there to finish high school than to uproot and move her down to D.C.”

Typically, Bell heads home to spend time with his family every weekend or two. “We go back and forth as much as we can,” he says. “Sometimes we take a trip to New York for Broadway shows. My daughter loves Broadway.”

Even with the toll that COVID-19 has taken on his family unit, Bell continues to find the bright side. “The benefit that I have is there’s very little chance that I’m going to give it to them,” he says. “A bunch of my staff go home to families. I don’t have the stress of going home to people who I might give it to.”

“They support me completely,” he says — even when they can’t see each other physically. “I try to keep my wife from watching the news.” Same goes for him.”I can’t handle the news — I deal with the things in front of me.” His patients, for example.

“My daughter’s sarcasm is coming out more and more,” he says, proudly noting that she takes after her father. “My daughter amuses me constantly.” He often receives text messages throughout the day that keep him in good spirits.

Knowing his wife and daughter have each other also gives him solace. “My wife and daughter are best friends, and so is my mother-in-law,” he says. “I’m certainly the fourth wheel, at least.”

A Built-in Support System

On the other hand, “I also don’t have the benefit of going home and decompressing with (loved ones),” Bell says. But luckily, “The nurses have adopted me here,” he jokes.

His daughter recently turned 16, and the nurses on his team put together a video wishing his daughter a happy birthday. “That was kind of a nice thing that happened,” Bell says.

His team also helps keep him going. “One of the unusual things about this particular episode was the leadership’s first response was ‘let’s keep the staff safe,'” Bell says. “Usually they’re looking out for patients first. But if all our staff gets sick and no one can come to work, then we can’t help the kids either.”

Children’s National wasn’t hit with the coronavirus until after other major outbreaks across the country and world, so Bell feels thankful they had more time to prepare.

“We’re an Ebola center, so we prepare for Ebola all the time,” Bell says. In terms of volume and severity, COVID-19 “is something like having dozens and dozens of Ebola patients coming in every day, and trying to take care of all them,” Bell says. Even so, “Everyone maintains such a great attitude and great teamwork.”

He recalls one patient in his early 20s in particular who was on a ventilator for about a month. “We took his airway out on a Sunday,” Bell says. “He was pretty weak but doing OK. But it happened to be Mother’s Day.”

The patient mustered up the strength to use the hospital’s iPad to call his mom. “When you’re working together as a team and then you’re able to see a young man call his mom on Mother’s Day, that just sets a tone of positivity for the team,” he says.

From the nurses to the respiratory therapists and the doctors to the cleaning staff, everyone has come together, Bell says, praising his team over and over. Staff have made sure everyone has adequate personal protective equipment, he says, and the administration is trying to find ways to anticipate the next wrinkle of this pandemic in D.C. “It’s been a big team effort at Children’s National.”

Bell always feels safe coming to work, though that hasn’t been the experience for all health care workers across the country. “I feel safer in this building than the apartment that I’m living in at the moment,” he says.

What’s Next?

Ultimately Bell’s goal is to keep kids safe. And he’s been working 24/7 with researchers and other doctors across the country — and world — to find more answers about COVID-19 and the mysterious syndrome it’s triggering.

“It’s important to talk to every hospital we can find every hour of the day so we can collaborate and share information with them,” he says. “We need lots of people to keep looking at it, to keep reporting it basically in real time.” That’s the only way to figure it out and to take quality care of the kids going through this, he adds.

“It’s been sort of a whirlwind,” Bell says of the entire experience. “It’s been a challenging time , but we’re trying to do our best.”

