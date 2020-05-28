COVID-19: In Hard-Hit New York City, a Massive Team Effort at Mount Sinai

Five professionals from across Mount Sinai Health System — the largest academic medical center in New York City — open…

Five professionals from across Mount Sinai Health System — the largest academic medical center in New York City — open up about what it was like to work through the apex of the coronavirus pandemic. Comprising eight hospitals and a medical school, the health system reported having nearly 2,000 COVID-19 inpatients during the week of April 6, compared to approximately 300 by the week of May 18. Here, a patient transporter, a nurse practitioner, an intensive care unit nurse, a sports medicine doctor and a medical resident share the experiences they are still working to process, as they consider a possible second wave:

Rubiela Guzman, 34, Senior Director, Transport Department, Mount Sinai Morningside

“This is not a drill. This is not a movie.”

Rubiela Guzman does not consider herself a hero. When the coronavirus hit New York City like a knockout sucker punch, she swallowed her unease. “I was having fears of my own,” she says, but “making sure I wasn’t showing that.”

She “muscled up” for her team — and for the people depending on her, in their darkest hours.

As leader of a 43-member crew of transporters, her primary job is to ensure that patients, whether in wheelchairs or on stretchers, get to their destination inside the hospital quickly and safely.

Guzman will never forget the way one of her guys stepped up when the hospital received its first suspected patient with COVID-19. The patient was relatively young and very scared. She needed to be transported.

“Without hesitation, he runs to the bathroom, shaves off his beard, throws on an N95 mask and volunteers to move this patient,” she recalls, explaining that facial hair must be removed to keep virus particles from sneaking inside any gaps between mask and skin. The situation was evolving so rapidly that he hadn’t yet been “fit tested” for a mask.

As he wheeled the patient down the hall, Guzman was struck by how he kept the conversation light — to distract the woman, as best he could, from what was happening, despite any angst he was battling inside. “She wasn’t a piece of meat.”

At 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds, Guzman is petite and uncomplaining as she pushes through the physical demands of the job: lifting patients; transferring them to stretchers; hauling oxygen tanks that weigh more than she does. When the novel coronavirus made landfall at her hospital, those demands went into overdrive.

“The hardest part was just dealing with the overwhelming amount of patients that were passing away,” Guzman says. “And understanding that this was real. This is not a drill. This is not a movie,” as she and her teammates placed bodies “one by one” onto refrigerated trucks when the morgue became full.

The transport team is used to the “cycle of life” at the hospital, she says — and the tragic work of shuttling the deceased. But nothing like this. “It was emotionally draining.”

Guzman didn’t cry on the job. Her feelings erupted one morning as she rushed to find a pair of pants to wear to work, but found that she had no clean laundry. She raced to her sister’s house to borrow a pair of yoga leggings. “I cried all the way to work,” she recalls. “It wasn’t the clothes,” but the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Not being able to hug her mom, dad or teenage daughter, who all live with her, for more than six weeks has been hard. (Except for once, when she and her mom embraced while wearing trash bags.) But it’s been a necessary precaution, as she and her team continue their quiet work, moving people — and the deadly virus that’s along for the ride.

What kept her coming back day after grueling day at the apex was the camaraderie. She is still struggling to process it all, she says, noting a constant undercurrent of anxiety. “I’ve never felt this way before.”

But the honor she felt at serving patients — and teams across the hospital — in this time of crisis sticks with her. “We left our titles at the door,” she says. “It no longer mattered. It was just all hands on deck.”

Christopher Wilkinson, 29, Nurse Practitioner, Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Mount Sinai Hospital

“I felt like it was my duty to help.”

Christopher Wilkinson is used to caring for medically fragile patients who are “very, very vulnerable to infections.” But facing down an infectious disease itself? Never. Until COVID-19.

Wilkinson is a nurse practitioner on the bone marrow transplant unit, where he works alongside his brother, who is also a nurse. Patients battling blood cancers rely on him and his colleagues to wipe out their immune system with chemotherapy, then infuse them with stem cells in hopes of replacing their “bad” bone marrow with healthy tissue.

As COVID-19 started making an avalanche of patients critically ill, Wilkinson’s skill set quickly — and unexpectedly — became in demand.

“Our manager came to us,” he recalls. She explained that Mount Sinai had just been greenlighted to give COVID-19 patients with dire prognoses an experimental stem cell therapy under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s compassionate use program. They needed experts like Wilkinson to help infuse patients with the cells, which would mean suiting up, going into isolation rooms on the COVID unit and treating patients at their bedside.

After discussing it as a team, he and others volunteered. “We immediately hopped on it and were ready,” he says. “Yes, it’s dangerous. Yes, we have to be careful.” But as long as he had the proper protective equipment, he says he was willing to accept the risk. “I felt like it was my duty to help.”

Helping is in his DNA. Wilkinson’s mom is a nurse — and a recent COVID-19 survivor. His 25-year-old twin brothers are both nurses on the front lines of the pandemic. To say they are close-knit would be putting it mildly.

They all share a South Bronx three-flat: His parents and brothers on the ground floor, Wilkinson on the second, his uncle on top. But they’ve all scattered or sequestered themselves to keep each other safe; his brothers are in hotels, while Wilkinson self-quarantines in his apartment.

When the hospital began to “overflow” with COVID-19 patients, several on ventilators, he couldn’t help but picture his own family members in their place. His mother, in particular, given her recent fight with the virus.

“Every patient is someone’s grandparent or mother or father,” he says. “If it was my parent,” and a therapy came along that could possibly save their life, “I would want someone to hop on it, too.”

Wilkinson suited up and was part of the team that became the first in the country to give an infusion of the experimental therapy to a patient with COVID-19.

Named remestemcel-L, the therapy is made up of mesenchymal stem cells, found in bone marrow. These cells help repair damaged tissue and soothe inflammation. Picture a “glorified blood transfusion,” he explains.

The treatment has already shown promise in a phase 3 trial of children with graft-versus-host disease, a severe, sometimes deadly condition that can happen after bone marrow transplants, in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue. COVID-19 seems to trigger a similar immune system assault on the lungs, causing some patients to go into acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) — a dire situation with a potentially poor outlook.

Initial results among a small group of COVID-19 patients at Mount Sinai fighting ARDS have been encouraging, Wilkinson says. Because of this, the FDA has now OK’d a larger multi-center randomized controlled trial of the therapy in 300 such patients across the U.S.

Wilkinson and his colleagues no longer know if they’re giving patients the stem cells or a placebo. “The bag is totally taped up and covered.” He watches their vital signs vigilantly all the same, to be sure they safely tolerate the infusions.

“These patients who recover, they’ll never know who I am. They’ll never know my face or my name,” he says.

But none of that matters to him. The possibility that this therapy could help people walk out of the hospital, as he puts it, “is such a ray of sunshine.”

Jessica Montanaro, 41, Assistant Nursing Care Coordinator, Medical-Surgical Trauma ICU 7E, Mount Sinai Morningside

“What I was seeing, what I was experiencing, you couldn’t process it. You just had to keep moving.”

For Jessica Montanaro, emergencies are routine. An experienced ICU nurse at a busy trauma center in New York City, her team regularly, and intensely, trains for mass casualty incidents with their medical colleagues across the city, she says.

Then came COVID-19.

“We got an onslaught of admissions,” Montanaro says. “It happened very fast.” By late March, almost every patient was arriving in respiratory distress, gravely ill and requiring immediate action. Some had to be intubated on the floor.

The entire unit had been converted into a makeshift COVID-19 ICU. All 24 beds were full of people either on breathing machines or who were perilously close to needing one. Alarms were ringing incessantly.

Overhead, the intercom was summoning “code teams” left and right to resuscitate patients, she says. As soon as Montanaro would tend to one emergency, another would arise. Once, she counted 70 IV pumps of critical medications in use at one time, compared to the usual 20 or 30 on a given shift. She couldn’t get used to the sight; each day, she was “blown away” by what the unit looked like.

“Never in my career have I seen anything like it,” she says. “It was extremely incomprehensible.”

And it didn’t stop. With any mass-casualty event, “you expect to be pressed beyond your limits for a period of time.” But typically, it’s for a short burst. This was sustained. For weeks, her team was operating at an all-hands-on-deck-at-all-times pace.

“What I was seeing, what I was experiencing, you couldn’t process it. You just had to keep moving,” she says.

Montanaro found herself uniquely prepared for this moment. For years, she and her team had been undertaking a “massive” effort to perfect a protocol for acute respiratory distress syndrome — a dangerous, sometimes fatal situation in which fluid seeps into the lungs, causing oxygen levels to plummet. ARDS has become a hallmark complication of COVID-19. The protocol, called proning, involves delicately flipping patients onto their stomachs, where they may stay for up to 20 hours. Ideally, this will help the little air sacs in their lungs open up and improve their oxygen levels, she says.

Proning has been around since the 1970s but has been called a “high-risk underutilized procedure,” she explains. If not done carefully, emergencies can happen; ventilators and other equipment sustaining patients can be knocked loose; certain patients may not tolerate being on their stomach.

Last June, she presented their protocol nationally at an annual meeting of critical care nurses. It called for a “prone team” of nine ICU clinicians to manually flip patients, using sheets to pull them laterally before turning them over.

However, given the sheer number of COVID-19 patients in severe respiratory distress, Montanaro and her colleagues adapted on the fly, realizing that the maneuver can be safely performed with a team of four — even for patients weighing as much as 300 pounds, who would have previously been deemed too risky for proning. They’ve also learned that non-ICU providers — in their case, physical and occupational therapists — can be trained to use this procedure.

“We have pushed beyond the boundaries of what we thought we could do,” she says. Because what choice did they have, she asks: Watch patients die?

Before COVID, she might have proned patients once every couple of months; until recently, she was proning up to seven patients a day, many requiring multiple, multiple alternations between stomach and back to see improvement.

Proning has helped some of her patients get off ventilators or avoid being placed on breathing machines altogether. She wants to get the word out to other hospitals that proning “doesn’t have to be so scary. It can be done for a large number of patients” in a crisis — particularly if a second wave hits. For “catharsis,” she wrote up a 14-page manuscript detailing her team’s learnings, which she hopes will be published in a medical journal.

The weight of it all has been immense.

“In the beginning, I just had to sit in my car for a half an hour before I could come through the door,” she says.

She’s taken herself off group texts. “I was losing friends and colleagues to this,” while friends and family in other states were talking about getting groceries during quarantine. She doesn’t blame anybody — it would be “selfish” to do so, she says: “It just wasn’t matching my reality over here.”

Montanaro’s reality is also an overstretched home life.

Her husband owns a Bronx pizzeria, and has been pulling up to 18-hour days to keep it afloat and the neighborhood fed. With schools closed — and people fearful of babysitting the child of a COVID-19 nurse — her 10-year-old daughter, Francesca, posts up at the pizzeria with her dad, next to a Snapple machine in the back. She does her coursework with gloves and a mask on. She’s often there until 9:30 p.m. One night, when Montanaro swung by to pick her up after a shift, Francesca was asleep on several bags of flour.

“It’s not the ideal situation, but what’s the alternative?”

Although the peak has passed in New York City, Montanaro doesn’t feel that they’re “out of the woods.” With her ICU still two-thirds full of patients with COVID-19 clinging to life, some who have been on ventilators for more than a month, she says, “I am terrified of the fall.”

If everyone lets their guard down and rushes back to pre-COVID life, “I don’t know how we will sustain another wave of what we just went through.” Nonetheless, she stresses that her team is ready and able to care for patients who don’t have COVID-19, as traumas unrelated to the virus have “exploded.” They are working hard across the hospital to resume a sense of normalcy, she says.

“I don’t think (people) that haven’t experienced what we went through in the epicenter really understand what this did to New Yorkers,” she says. “All of us feel forever changed.”

Dr. Joseph Herrera, 47, Chair of the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance, Mount Sinai Health System

“A good day for us is when nobody passes. That’s a good day.”

“One of the most challenging things,” says Dr. Joseph Hererra, “was the anxiety around knowing the last time I ever worked a ventilator was in the ICU during my internship in 2001 — 19 years ago.”

But in March, that distant memory became an urgent reality, as Herrera and his team were redeployed to the COVID-19 front lines.

As chair of the department of rehab and human performance at Mount Sinai Health System, his world usually revolves around helping athletes run faster, jump higher or address pain. His group is the official provider for Red Bull North America, working with a range of athletes from pro tennis and NBA players to golfers. Herrera also oversees rehabilitation for patients recovering from spinal cord and other injuries; trains residents and fellows; and does all the administrative work that comes along with running a department.

But as a wave of coronavirus patients started flooding the hospital, his entire 90-bed unit was converted into a COVID-19 care space, outfitted with makeshift negative pressure rooms to help trap virus particles swirling in the air.

So Herrera started cramming for his new role. He pored over critical care medicine textbooks and video tutorials. Before bed. At breakfast. Or at 4:30 a.m., while jogging on the treadmill before work. “I was trying to absorb as much as I could.” Such as: what all the settings on a ventilator are; how to prevent blood clots being seen in COVID-19 patients; and knowing when someone should or should not be intubated, or could be safely weaned off of a ventilator.

Although these things have become “second-nature” now, early on, he says it was nerve-wracking to consider: “Do I have the knowledge to save this person’s life sitting in front of me?”

Unaccustomed to working with infectious diseases, a huge source of worry for Herrera and his colleagues was making sure they were putting on and taking off their PPE correctly. They instituted a buddy system to help watch out for each other.

“That’s where a lot of the anxiety sits,” he says. “How do you minimize taking the virus out of that room, wiping it on your face or scrubs and bringing it home?”

A precise moment sticks out to him. A middle-age patient with COVID-19 required a breathing machine. Her vitals were dropping rapidly. Not knowing if anyone had spoken with her family about her wishes, Herrera pulled out his personal cellphone, put it in a specimen bag and held it up to her ear so she could speak to her daughter. “‘I’m OK if I go, just let me go,'” he remembers her reassuring her daughter. “I still hear it.”

While balancing the emotion of helping facilitate this momentous connection, inside he was panicking.

“All this air was blowing in my face,” he says. His mask was quivering as he got a “full dose of this infected air” from her oxygen machine, as she rasped into his phone. He thought: “Oh my God, did I just get exposed?” After 14 days, he remained symptom-free. “I’m grateful that the PPE I was wearing worked.”

Fear of exposure is an anxiety he shares with his wife, an anesthesiologist, who’s also been redeployed to the COVID-19 front lines at her New Jersey hospital.

“We agreed we would strip down in the garage and go directly into the shower before saying anything to anybody,” he says of their post-shift routine. “We’re just trying to keep our kids safe.”

For now, their children, ages 6, 10 and 12, have been schooling at home, under the care of his niece, a preschool teacher. Before COVID, his mother-in-law would watch them, but because she is in a high-risk age group, plans changed.

As the pandemic rolls on, they’ve discussed a dilemma they may face: “Who’s going to watch the kids of two doctors on the COVID-19 front lines?” Says Herrera: “As much as we’re being lauded for what we’re doing, it’s harder for us to get people to come over.”

He feels fortunate to have a partner who understands, as acutely as he does, what it’s like to be a clinician in this climate. “There have been some times that we’ve broken down to each other.” Feel-good comedies offer solace.

Back at the hospital, he and his teammates find respite by ducking into a “recharge room” on campus — an immersive environment designed to ease stress, he explains. It combines aromatherapy with visuals projected onto walls and sounds — a crackling fire or soothing beach scene, say. Preliminary evidence suggests that 15 minutes inside can reduce stress by as much as 70%, he says. Several of these have now been installed across the health system — innovation born from crisis, Herrera notes.

“This has been a rough time,” he says through tears. “I really worry about everybody.” In particular, his rehabilitation residents, who’ve been deployed to help at some of the hardest-hit hospitals in New York City. Some have seen up to 10 patients die in a day.

“It’s just heartbreaking to hear the fear and the exhaustion and the grieving they are going through.” He says: “Our young doctors. Our future.”

Dr. Jonathan Ramin, 33, 4th-year Resident, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

“‘Doctor, am I going to die?’ and I didn’t have an answer.”

As the outbreak worsened, Dr. Jonathan Ramin cancelled his vacation.

A 4th-year resident specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation, Ramin, like his mentor, Dr. Joseph Herrera, is unaccustomed to infectious diseases and critical care.

Yet there he was, volunteering inside one of the country’s busiest COVID-19 ICUs at a New York City public hospital.

“It really did look like in the movies when you see a war zone and there’s just bed after bed after bed,” he says. At the height, it wasn’t unusual for him and his colleagues to be running from code to code, taking turns doing CPR on patients for nearly 40 minutes to no avail, he says.

Caring for people his own age has been especially tough.

“When you could relate to people, that for me was the hardest,” he says. Ramin remembers a man in his 30s who looked him straight in the eye and asked, “‘Doctor, am I going to die?’ And I didn’t have an answer.” The patient had no underlying medical conditions and looked otherwise healthy. But he was rapidly declining. He was so short of breath he couldn’t finish his sentences. Ramin did not want to give false hope.

“They could look at you, they could speak to you, they were totally mentally there, but you’re still watching them deteriorate,” like sand through fingers.

“Sometimes, no matter what we did for these patients — no matter how young they were, no matter how healthy they were, they weren’t immune to this.”

It was agonizing to see patients die without their family members present, he says. In one case, after an elderly man passed, his loved ones back home were desperately seeking a rabbi to say a traditional prayer for the deceased. Nobody was available. Ramin — the only person on the floor who was Jewish — solemnly agreed to stand in. He had never met this man.

“I always get choked up,” he says. “Here I am at a bedside with someone who just died alone, with no family.” He understood the power of the blessings as he recited them; what those words meant to the man’s family. He remembers thinking: This is what it’s come to? “It broke my heart for so many reasons.”

Ramin shares a 350-square-foot apartment with his fiancée. His biggest fear is getting her sick. So far, the two have remained healthy; whenever he encourages her to go stay with her parents, she declines. “She stood by me.”

As the situation continues to improve in New York, Ramin is putting some of his special training to use. In partnership with physical and occupational therapists, he is helping rehabilitate patients recovering from COVID-19. Many have been on ventilators in medically induced comas for long stretches, and some are experiencing issues the severity of which he and some of his colleagues haven’t seen. A goal is to help them “do the basic things we take for granted” without their oxygen levels dropping to low levels, such as going to the bathroom or getting out of a chair.

Despite “the fear of not knowing what lies ahead,” Ramin says he and his co-residents would step up all over again if a second wave hits.

“Without question,” he says. “Even if I left New York City. I would be on the first plane back to offer my assistance.”

