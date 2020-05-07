COVID-19: An ER Doctor’s Story

“Hey, the patient in room 23 needs to be intubated. The ICU attending is busy; can you supervise?” The critical…

“Hey, the patient in room 23 needs to be intubated. The ICU attending is busy; can you supervise?”

The critical care fellow’s question slices me like a knife. It’s time.

I silently ponder how we got here as I head for the patient’s room. Months ago, we started to hear of a new virus, one that relentlessly attacked patients’ lungs and rendered them critically ill on a nearly inconceivable scale. Infectious disease doctors (including my wife) and epidemiologists buzzed and issued early warnings, but most of the medical community paid little mind. Two weeks later, the virus had arrived on the doorstep of my own ER.

As I approach the room, I begin to hear the bass beat of Queen’s “Under Pressure” in my head. Dum dum dum de duh dum dum…. It was my own fault. I often played this song during simulated cases with medical students, just for fun. I peer into the room and understand the problem immediately.

COVID-19 is a real SOB. The virus attacks human lungs ferociously, triggering a vicious inflammatory response as the body’s immune system retaliates, causing fluid to pour slowly into the lungs. This is a major problem, as maintaining a steady supply of oxygen is essential to … not dying. Oxygen cannot get into fluid-filled lungs. Without oxygen, organs shut down. Brain cells die. The heart slows and pumps weaker, eventually stopping altogether.

The man in the room is clearly in trouble. He is hunched forward, breathing hard and fast. In case I was oblivious to his distress, monitors behind him are blaring and flashing red. The oxygen level in his blood is low and dropping. The patient is on high-flow oxygen: tubes in his nose are blasting pressurized oxygen into his lungs, yet it is not enough. His lungs are so full of fluid that he is literally drowning.

“Who’s doing the intubation?” I ask the critical care fellow.

One of my own emergency medicine residents working with the ICU team steps forward. Emergency medicine or ER doctors, as we are known, are a strange breed. The specialty is one of the newest in medicine. In the 1970s, a group of maverick doctors who enjoyed seeing acutely ill and injured patients in the ER decided they wanted to work there permanently. Before that, the emergency ward was staffed with junior doctors from all different fields; patients with heart attacks, major trauma and strokes were often treated by first-year resident surgeons and psychiatrists. The first ER doctors realized that patients with a critical illness or injury needed a doctor capable of recognizing and quickly treating a vast spectrum of emergencies.

These pioneers established a specialty dedicated to dealing with emergency conditions that require timely and decisive action. The rest of the medical community was not exactly supportive, but EM physicians pressed on and created advanced training programs, textbooks, treatment algorithms and new medical journals. Slowly, the tide turned, and honors students began filling the ranks of emergency medicine training programs. Four decades later, an emergency medicine resident stood ready to perform the intubation procedure. The patient in the room would live or die based on his actions in the next 15 minutes.

“Let’s gear up,” I say.

The major problem with COVID-19 is lack of oxygen. Patients can’t breathe deeply enough or fast enough to overcome the fluid filling their lungs. They become so ill, so fast that they often require breathing near pure oxygen to maintain effective levels in their bloodstream.

The most effective way to deliver oxygen is to place a plastic tube into the patient’s throat. A ventilator can then push pure, pressurized oxygen into the lungs. The procedure is a complex, nuanced series of manual maneuvers that requires careful study and practice. It is not uncommon for the breathing tube to be inadvertently inserted into the esophagus, the tube leading to the stomach. If this error is not detected promptly, death can and often does result quickly.

We start by grabbing a “coronavirus” bundle: the specific equipment needed for a single patient, bundled together into a roll like a sleeping bag. The amount of equipment is too much to remember. We pull up a laminated checklist and tick off more than 20 separate items.

Next, we gather our personal protective equipment. Intubation is a risky procedure in the era of COVID-19. Viral particles are expelled from the lungs inside droplets of water. Coughing or sneezing causes these droplets to fly across the room. A simple surgical mask and goggles will block those large droplets from entering the mouth, nose and eyes. During intubation, however, we administer pressurized oxygen into the patient’s lungs. As this pressurized air is exhaled, it causes “aerosolization,” meaning the viral particles are flying freely around the room. To protect ourselves, we need special masks called N95s. These are in short supply, so we use our new powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR). This consists of a motor connected to a hose, which fits into a plastic hood that pulls over the head. A constant flow of filtered, pressurized air pushes the viral particles away from the hood of the wearer.

The PAPR motor fits around my waist on a belt. I attach the hose, slip the hood over my head and fire up the motor. Whoosh whoosh whoosh. Air blasts through the hood and around my face. It is loud and not unlike having a leaf blower blast air around your face. I can barely hear the nurse standing next to me.

Usually, the nurses would be in the room with us, administering medications, monitoring the patient and helping with the procedure. We decided early on to limit the number of personnel in the room to decrease the risk of exposure to staff. If too many fell ill, the hospital would collapse. Not having our nurses in the room for intubations is disconcerting, and for good reason.

ER nurses are smart, tough and resilient. They deal with patients from all strata of society who are often demanding, angry, scared and sometimes abusive. Of all health care workers, ER nurses are the most likely to be verbally or physically assaulted. The attrition rate is high. ER nurses who become ER managers often move on to positions of hospital leadership. If you can run an ER, you can run anything. We are feeling their absence acutely.

I remember reading a tweet earlier that day from a person wondering why frontline health care providers were being lauded in their fight against COVID-19. They signed up for this, right? They’re being PAID! The truth is, nobody in medicine signed up for what was waiting for us in this patient’s room. Every health care worker understands the risk of contracting an infectious disease, but these risks are minimal with basic precautions. Most of these diseases are curable or treatable. COVID-19 is different. While most patients who die are elderly, many relatively young and healthy people become gravely ill, requiring intubation and prolonged ICU stays on ventilators. Stories abounded of young, healthy providers perishing within days of their first fever. Doctors younger and healthier than me in China and Italy were dead. We entered health care understanding the risk, but this was different.

I get a quick breakdown from the critical care fellow. This patient is 65 and has no medical problems. If the intubation procedure succeeds, he will likely live. If we fail, he will die.

We discuss the procedure, yelling to be heard over the PAPRs. Pressure pushing down on me, pressing down on you…

As a team, we enter the room. I am confronted with a trim, mustached man sitting bolt upright on the stretcher. His chest heaves up and down. The tubes in his nose blast humidified 100% oxygen into his lungs. Monitors blare above and behind him. I shout over the collective cacophony and introduce myself.

Whoosh whoosh whoosh… the PAPR churns in my ears. I imagine what it is like from his perspective. Think of the scene in the movie “E.T.” when government scientists in spacesuits burst into the house. I explain quickly and simply what needs to be done. He nods. He seems oddly unafraid.

“I’ll be knocked out?” he gasps. I nod.

“Get my … phone…” He points to his phone, perched on the paper towel dispenser.

He wants to call his family, I think.

Visitors are not permitted in the era of COVID-19, leaving patients alone and afraid while their family frets for them elsewhere. If I were in his position, I would call my wife and two children to make sure that if I died, the last words they heard from me were “I love you.”

He accepts the phone and gestures again. He wants the charger. He carefully wraps the cord around the phone, then stuffs it into his bag. He isn’t calling his family after all; he just wants to make sure we don’t leave his phone behind.

It hits me. He doesn’t understand.

I realize that he has no idea that the procedure is not guaranteed to succeed. He doesn’t understand — these may be the last few minutes of his life. He fully expects to get better and go home. It’s the terror of knowing what this world is about….

I imagine this man’s family. A wife? Is she waiting for but dreading the next call? Grown children? Are they gathered in the waiting room, huddled together, praying?

This is a dangerous road. Dwelling on these thoughts brings on fear. I’m suddenly reminded of Clint Eastwood in “Unforgiven:” “It’s a hell of a thing, killing a man. You take away everything he has, and everything he ever will have.” Failing to intubate a patient and watching them die is not the same as killing someone, but try telling that to the doctor. If we fail, this man will celebrate no more birthdays, no more anniversaries. He will miss the weddings of his grandchildren. His wife will see his picture years from now and cry. His family will gather for holidays and speak about his life. They will wonder if things would have been different with a different doctor, at a different hospital. Maybe, maybe we should have taken him there? How many more years would he have had? The enormity of the responsibility crashes down on me. It is suffocating.

Even worse, thoughts of this man’s family rapidly bring on thoughts of my own family. What will happen to them if I become sick and die? What if I become sick, bring it home and infect my children? Thankfully, the virus is not as serious in children, but what if it is more severe in my boys? For some reason, COVID-19 causes no symptoms in some while swiftly killing others. The thought of my children coming to harm is more than I can bear. The fear rises.

My resident moves to the head of the stretcher, behind the patient’s head. Is he afraid too? I can’t tell; he’s wearing a mask underneath his PAPR, and his facial expressions are hidden.

To an ER doctor, fear is like any medication; in the right doses, it can save you. Fear sharpens your senses and focuses your attention. A careful measure prevents you from being careless. Too much fear is different — it causes your body to enter a fight or flight state. Blood flow is diverted away from the areas of the brain that handle rational thought to areas that cause muscles to fire up and prepare to fight a lion. Our pulse increases. We sweat, clouding our vision. Hands shake as adrenaline courses through our bloodstream; we fumble essential equipment. We can’t think straight. Run, hide, you fool! our bodies scream at us.

Much has been made of doctors treating their patients like they aren’t people. This depersonalization is real and a symptom of “burnout.” ER doctors, in particular, require a deep-seated sense of compassion to find satisfaction in their careers. Lack of empathy is a one-way road to burnout. In situations like this, however, we simply cannot afford to dwell on this man, his family, our family or ourselves. Anything other than complete focus on the procedure will end in disaster. I push the fear aside and look at my resident.

Under pressure…under pressure… The resident rehearsed this very procedure on a mannequin two hours ago and did well. My job was to remain calm and guide him. If I panicked, raised my voice or could not articulate the steps to troubleshoot a problem, my resident would panic, resulting in failure and a swift death.

Once these patients receive medications to sedate them for the procedure, their chest muscles relax and the lungs collapse. Blood oxygen levels drop rapidly. Success on the first try is essential. Does my resident realize the danger this man is in? Does he know that even a small error will doom this man to death in the next few minutes? He glances up and our eyes meet for a split second. He knows.

“You’re going to have about 30 seconds,” I say. He nods.

Before his oxygen level falls so low that his brain starts to die, I think silently.

“Ready?”

“Ready.”

I lock eyes with the patient and nod encouragingly.

“Ready,” he wheezes.

I attach the first syringe to his IV and infuse the medication to induce unconsciousness. Immediately his eyes widen and he cries out, “My arm!”

I curse and rip the blood pressure cuff off. The cuff was set to inflate every 15 minutes and had chosen that exact moment to go up. It was preventing the medication from traveling through the vein up his arm. Instead of a smooth, peaceful transition to unconsciousness, the medication stuck in his vein is causing an intense, burning pain. It was not a mistake my nurse would have made.

I follow up with the paralyzing medicine. My resident says something, but I can’t hear. Whoosh whoosh whoosh. Is it possible the PAPR is getting louder? The patient slumps back. His eyes close. For the last time?

Under pressure…under pressure….

“Go,” I yell over the PAPR.

The young doctor’s right hand reaches into the patient’s mouth and opens the jaw. With his left hand he slides the video laryngoscope into the back of the throat. Then, with his right hand, the resident slides the breathing tube into the back of the patient’s throat. On the video screen, the tube comes into view. Like a parent guiding a spoon into a toddler’s mouth during a game of airplane, the resident slides the tube between the vocal cords and into the trachea.

I attach a bag inflated with oxygen and squeeze. The familiar thuck sound of oxygen being forced into the patient’s lungs accompanies a rise in his chest as the lungs expand, followed by a wheeze as the air is exhaled back through the tube.

Typically, with an intubation that goes as quickly and smoothly as this one, the oxygen level does not fall. Falling below 92% is considered bad. The number now flashing before us is 80%, a critically low value. It had taken perhaps 20 seconds for this to occur. The rapidity of the fall in oxygen is unbelievable.

I turn to the door and gesture with my arms like an air traffic controller, and the respiratory therapist waiting outside bustles into the room with a ventilator in tow. She connects the tube to the ventilator, which takes over breathing for the patient. The oxygen monitor begins to tick up — 82…85…90…94 — and the oxygen level slowly, painfully rises to an acceptable level. He is safe.

Relief washes over the entire room. We carefully peel off our PPE, undoubtedly coated in COVID-19 viral particles, wash our hands, exit the room and remove our PAPRs.

“Today is a good emergency medicine day,” I say, and my resident nods in agreement.

For this patient, the war has just begun. Even if he lives, he will face a brutal, weeks-long struggle on the ventilator as his immune system combats COVID-19. He will be uncomfortable, in pain and afraid. A tube inserted into his bladder will drain his urine; he will defecate into a diaper. If he survives, memories of this experience may plague him for the rest of his life.

This scenario and variations on it will play out tens of thousands of times in ERs and ICUs the world over before COVID-19 has run its course. Most of the time, we will succeed, and a life will be saved. Some will die during or immediately after intubation, and those losses will haunt a generation of doctors. This war will be long, but people everywhere can take comfort knowing that thousands of dedicated men and women in emergency departments the world over stand ready to rush to their aid and fight for them. I stand with them. We are emergency medicine physicians.

