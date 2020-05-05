Could COVID-19 Mean Lower Credit Card Limits?

Maybe you’ve lost income or your job because of the coronavirus, and now this: Your credit card company could reduce…

Maybe you’ve lost income or your job because of the coronavirus, and now this: Your credit card company could reduce your credit limit. In response to the COVID-19 downturn, banks may try to protect against losses by cutting credit lines, closing dormant cards and raising borrowing standards.

Economic uncertainty and low risk tolerance led banks to slash credit limits and tighten credit standards just before the Great Recession in 2008. These conditions could foreshadow similar actions this year.

Mortgage lenders, for example, have already raised credit score and down payment requirements and paused home equity lines of credit.

Here is a look at what credit card issuers might do and how you can respond if your card limit is cut.

Could Your Credit Limit Decrease?

Credit card issuers may be more likely to cut your credit line if you increase spending, have a subprime credit rating or use a hardship program to skip payments. But even those with decent credit could be at risk.

“If you start carrying more debt, credit card issuers become worried that you’re in a financial crisis,” says Beverly Harzog, bestselling author, credit card expert and consumer finance analyst at U.S. News. “Right now, that alone is understandable. But if you’re also opening several new cards or getting personal loans, the issuer might cut your limit to decrease their own risk.”

A layoff or pay cut may mean that you need to use your card issuer’s hardship program. If you enter a hardship program, your issuer might assume that you will struggle to pay your card balance and take steps to limit losses.

Those might include cutting or suspending use of your credit line.

Some companies might make exceptions, but you should be prepared to limit spending under a hardship program. Ask about any restrictions when you enroll.

You could also risk a credit limit decrease or lose access to your credit line if you have a subprime credit rating. You’re a subprime borrower if your FICO credit score falls below 670.

Banks were about twice as likely to cut credit lines for subprime cardholders than for prime borrowers, according to a Federal Reserve Board survey.

Note that credit line management isn’t a new practice brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, though some companies may now tighten credit standards. Credit card companies routinely monitor their customers’ creditworthiness and make adjustments.

Synchrony Bank regularly manages credit lines: The bank confirmed during an April earnings call that it continues to reevaluate customer creditworthiness to manage risk using underwriting techniques it has had in place for a few years.

Wells Fargo also periodically reviews every account and makes spending limit adjustments based on various factors.

Discover Bank reported tightening credit line management to stem coronavirus-related losses in its first quarter earnings call.

If a creditor makes a major change to your account, such as reducing your credit line, you will receive a written notice.

Your issuer can close an inactive card without notice but may provide warning in case you want to keep it.

How Does a Lower Credit Limit Affect You?

The most obvious effect of a lower credit limit is that it shrinks your spending power. Perhaps less obvious is that is alters your credit utilization rate, which could hurt your credit score.

Credit utilization is the percentage of your total credit that you’re using, and it makes up 30% of your FICO score.

A good goal is a credit utilization ratio of less than 30%, which means you’re using less than 30% of your total available credit.

If you have a $10,000 credit limit and your balance is $5,000, your utilization rate is 50%. But if your issuer cuts the credit limit to $7,500, your rate jumps to 75%.

Your credit score may drop as your credit utilization ratio rises above 30%.

“When your limit goes down, your credit score usually goes down, too,” Harzog says. “If you can afford to pay down debt, that will improve your score. If you still have a good credit score, consider transferring your debt to a balance transfer card.”

What Can You Do if Your Credit Line Is Reduced?

Contact your credit card company right away to maintain or restore your credit limit. You can try to reach customer service by phone or online chat but note that high demand on service centers could mean long wait times.

Once you can connect with a person, you might be able to restore your credit line if you can provide proof of an increase in wages or assets, for example.

If you need access to a bigger credit line more quickly, you have some other options. You may be able to use your credit card company’s automated phone system or access your account online to request a credit line increase and receive an instant answer.

You could also rely on other cards with bigger limits or apply for a credit card if your income and credit score are solid. Or you might consider a balance transfer to a new card with a 0% interest rate, typically for 12 to 18 months, to help you pay down debt.

“In some cases, you might have to wait until this crisis is over,” Harzog says. “The most important thing right now is financial survival. When things improve and you start paying down debt, you’ll see your score bounce back.”

