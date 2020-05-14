CoStar acquiring divisions of Ten-X for $190M

D.C. commercial real estate data firm CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) said Wednesday it is acquiring divisions of Ten-X LLC…

D.C. commercial real estate data firm CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) said Wednesday it is acquiring divisions of Ten-X LLC for $190 million in cash.

CoStar is picking up the information, analytics and online marketplace divisions related to commercial real estate of the California company in a bid to increase its role in the distressed commercial property market.

“Combining our complementary capabilities is expected to create significant benefits for brokers and the institutions they represent by exposing their properties for sale to the biggest pool of potential bidders on the most trusted digital transaction platform and delivering fast and reliable trade execution,” CoStar CEO Andy Florance said in a statement.

He added that more distressed properties will likely come to the market in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ten-X was launched in the aftermath of the Great Recession with an eye on providing a digital platform for liquidating distressed commercial properties…