Corporate giving can adapt to Covid-19 reality

Corporate giving is an area often emphasized by our Best Places to Work honorees. Whether through corporate foundations or annual…

Corporate giving is an area often emphasized by our Best Places to Work honorees. Whether through corporate foundations or annual volunteer days, offices across Greater Washington use giving to uplift the community, incentivize employees and create a corporate culture attractive to new hires. But as the economic fallout of Covid-19 continues, corporate giving is often on the budget chopping block.

How can businesses shape their giving to meet the “new normal”? We talked to United Way of the National Capital Area CEO Rosie Allen-Herring to find out.

Don’t go dark on your giving partners.

Budgets for 2020 are shifting rapidly. And if corporate giving is reduced or limited, Allen-Herring said, that should be communicated “directly and quickly.” It can be a hard conversation, but being upfront can give a nonprofit time to pivot to another form of funding. “Don’t go silent. Don’t make them have to seek you out or beg you,” Allen-Herring said. “The business of philanthropy runs like any…