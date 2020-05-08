Coronavirus Emergency Financial Aid: What Students Should Know

Most colleges suspended in-person classes when the coronavirus began sweeping the U.S. in March, but as May progresses, many students…

Most colleges suspended in-person classes when the coronavirus began sweeping the U.S. in March, but as May progresses, many students still have not received the federal emergency financial aid grants designated for them by Congress. As colleges begin receiving the federal funds and finalizing plans to distribute the money, students may need to jump through a few hoops to get coverage of their expenses resulting from this disruption.

Signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, states that half of the roughly $12 billion in federal funding granted to higher education institutions should go directly to currently enrolled students in the form of emergency grants. That process is now underway, with some colleges having already sent money to students.

St. Petersburg College, a public school in Florida, sent $2.7 million in emergency federal funding to 5,482 students the week of April 26, earlier than many colleges. The school anticipates sending an additional $3.4 million to $4 million to an additional 1,400 students by May 8.

The need is acute, says Wayne Kruger, executive director of financial assistance operations at St. Petersburg.

“We received 3,900 requests from students on day one, which is not surprising but is a lot,” Kruger says. “There are a lot of schools, especially privates, that are trying to take it slow, but we knew our students were going to need funding as quickly as possible. The moment we ceased campus operations, we started looking at what we could do to help our students.”

For students across the country still waiting on the emergency financial aid grants, the delay may be a result of colleges waiting on the funds to arrive or still formulating a process for determining each student’s eligibility, need and award amount. Kim Cook, executive director of the National College Attainment Network, says many schools still don’t have a policy for how to distribute the money, noting that as of late April, only about half of the eligible colleges and universities had started the application process to receive the federal funds.

“Those students who have lost their housing, who may not have other housing to go back to, who have lost their meal plan, who have lost access to mental health supports, we’re moving into six weeks of that without a definite day in sight when they’ll get that emergency aid,” Cook says. “We’re hearing a lot of frustration and uncertainty from students.”

[Read: College Tuition Refunds, Discounts an Uphill Battle Amid Coronavirus.]

But in some cases, students may need to take action. Here’s what current students should know about accessing emergency financial aid during the COVID-19 crisis.

Students Must Meet Eligibility Requirements

To receive federal emergency financial aid grants, students must be U.S. citizens or eligible noncitizens, according to guidance released by the U.S. Department of Education on April 21. These are students who are eligible for federal aid under Title IV of the Higher Education Act, which has requirements beyond citizenship such as a valid Social Security number; registration with the Selective Service System, if the student is male; and a high school diploma, GED or completion of high school in an approved homeschool setting.

Students must also have had an eligible expense to receive federal funds. According to the CARES Act, federal emergency grants for students are designated for “expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus (including eligible expenses under a student’s cost of attendance, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care).”

Students May Need to Complete a FAFSA

Many colleges are prioritizing students who have already completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. For those who have not already filed a FAFSA and need emergency financial aid, colleges may require students to file the form to ensure they are eligible.

Per Department of Education guidance, “If a student has filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), then the student has demonstrated eligibility to participate in programs under Section 484 (of) the HEA. Students who have not filed a FAFSA but who are eligible to file a FAFSA also may receive emergency financial aid grants.”

Iowa State University, for example, notes on its website that students must have filed the 2019-2020 FAFSA to be eligible for the emergency federal aid, and that those who have not done so may file it by June 28 to gain eligibility.

[Read: How the Coronavirus Can Disrupt Your College Financial Aid.]

Some Colleges Require an Application

Colleges can approach the distribution of emergency funds either by pre-identifying students who are eligible without any action on the part of students, or by asking that students submit requests or applications for the funds.

Many colleges are choosing a hybrid option, which involves quickly pushing out funds to students easily identified as eligible while also providing an application to other students who may be eligible but were not pre-identified, says Karen McCarthy, director of policy analysis at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Schools that require an application are “better able to address individual circumstances because the student can say, ‘these are the expenses I had,'” McCarthy says, “but it takes more time” to disburse funds to students.

The application to receive federal relief funds at Rowan University in New Jersey, for example, requires that students answer questions about the type of federal and/or state financial aid they receive, their level of food and housing insecurity, and current child care needs, among other questions.

Amounts May Vary and Will Likely Come Via Direct Deposit

The amount of federal aid colleges are awarded through the CARES Act depends on their enrollment numbers, and colleges have their own unique formulas for how much money each individual student will receive.

Some colleges will give a set amount to each eligible student based on the number of credits he or she is taking or based on family income, while others will review each student’s expenses and provide a commensurate amount, experts say.

The University of Southern Maine, for example, will provide eligible students with “approximately $170, $270, or $370, depending on the number of credit hours for which they were enrolled in the 2020 spring semester,” a letter from the university president to faculty and staff reads.

The Metropolitan State University of Denver is using a student’s family income to determine the individual grant amount. According to the school’s website, awards will be scaled from $250 to $650 based on the family income reported on a student’s FAFSA.

Thus far, colleges are distributing money via direct deposit when possible, or check when necessary.

[Read: How College Students Are Managing Coronavirus Stress.]

Ineligible Students May Still Have Access to Other Funds

Undocumented students, including students with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, and international students who are ineligible for federal financial aid have other options to get emergency funding from their schools or from private donors.

Colleges are stepping up to fill the gap left by the Department of Education’s decision to exclude noncitizens from federal relief, says Candy Marshall, president of TheDream.US, a national scholarship provider to undocumented immigrants.

The University of California and California State University systems, for example, will provide DACA students with emergency financial aid using institutional money.

Students ineligible for the federal emergency financial aid grants should contact their college and also seek private relief funds, Marshall says.

One option may be the COVID-19 Student Emergency Aid Initiative. Building on initial donations totaling $1.1 million, these funds will be distributed by four education nonprofits to institutions and students affected by the pandemic, including those left out of the CARES Act.

For international students, the Institute of International Education’s Emergency Student Fund plans to provide aid to those studying at U.S. institutions who were affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Colleges were asked in April to nominate international students for the $2,500 grants, which will cover living expenses through the summer if students demonstrate a high financial need and couldn’t return to their home countries. These funds are set to be distributed later this month.

“Those who already face the most difficulties are going to have to be extraordinarily proactive to find any emergency relief that might be available,” Marshall says. “It’s difficult because you can’t go into your financial aid office right now, but reach out with a phone call or an email, and often colleges will step up and try to help.”

Trying to fund your education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for College center.

More from U.S. News

How to Overcome Challenges of Online Classes Due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus and Federal Student Loan Refinance: What to Know

How to Prepare for College Graduation

Coronavirus Emergency Financial Aid: What Students Should Know originally appeared on usnews.com