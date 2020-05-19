Cooking Ingredient Substitutions

The good news is that we are preparing and eating dinner at home more than ever and the health quality…

The good news is that we are preparing and eating dinner at home more than ever and the health quality of these meals has improved during the pandemic. The bad news is that going to the grocery store has become a mass (and mask) undertaking.

There are lines outside the supermarket to get into the store, one-way arrows on the floor to guide you through aisles that you used to roam freely and yet another line that separates you at least 6 feet from the cashier and the other shoppers at the checkout.

[SEE: How to Grocery Shop Safely During the Coronavirus Pandemic.]

This has motivated me to reduce my shopping excursions. According to the Food Marketing Institute, I am not the only one thinking about limiting trips to the supermarket during these uncertain times. A recent survey by FMI found that over 40% of consumers are also trying to minimize trips to the food store.

So, the last thing that I wanted to happen to me this weekend is to start prepping my creamy veggie bean soup only to find that I don’t have the darn 1/3 cup of half and half needed to make it creamy. Since masking up and fighting the lines at the supermarket wasn’t going to be an option, I employed “Chef Google” to figure what to use as a substitute for the cream. That’s how I found Elizabeth Ward, a registered dietitian nutritionist, recipe developer and blogger ( BetterIsTheNewPerfect.com). Ward started writing about savvy recipe substitutions way before I found myself quarantined in my kitchen.

[SEE: 9 Healthy Recipe Swaps That Taste as Good or Better Than the Original.]

Her solution for my cream dilemma was to puree a drained can of garbanzo or kidney beans and add it to the pot of soup to thicken it up. According Ward, this substitution actually makes the soup healthier, as it not only eliminates the heart-unhealthy saturated fat in the cream, but it also adds extra fiber, potassium and phytonutrients from the beans to the soup. It worked, and I didn’t have to leave the house. That’s what I call a double win.

Fascinated by this kitchen hack, I continued my online ingredient substitution search. I found out that if I’m running low on vegetable oil when I’m baking, I can substitute equal amounts of applesauce or reduce the amount of oil by half and add a ripe, mashed banana. Both will add fiber to the end product, which is a plus.

The real ringer is that I can replace a tablespoon of any fresh herb for 1 teaspoon of the same dried herb that is stacked in my seasoning rack. I may never buy fresh parsley again.

[SEE: Healthy Desserts With 3 Ingredients or Less.]

I also found this nifty ingredient substitution chart from the North Dakota State University Extension Service:

Ingredients Amount Substitution Bread crumbs, dry 1/3 cup 1 slice of bread Baking powder 1 teaspoon 1/4 teaspoon baking soda plus 5/8 teaspoon cream of tartar Cocoa 1/4 cup 1 ounce of square chocolate, along with decreasing the fat called for in the recipe by 1/2 tablespoon Coconut milk 1 cup 1 cup milk Flour, whole wheat 1 cup 1 cup white wheat flour or

1 cup graham flour Fresh garlic 1 clove 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder Honey 1 cup 1 1/4 cup sugar plus 1/4 cup water Lemon 1 medium 2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice and 1 to 2 teaspoon dried lemon peel Milk, buttermilk 1 cup 1 cup plain yogurt Onion 1 small 1 teaspoon onion powder Sugar, brown 1 cup 1 cup granulated sugar plus 1/4 cup molasses Tomatoes, fresh 2 cups, chopped 16-ounce can of chopped tomatoes Tomato soup 10.75-ounce can 1 cup tomato sauce plus 1/4 cup water Wine 1 cup 13 tablespoons water, 3 tablespoons lemon juice and 1 tablespoon sugar

Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service.

This chart is going to be a permanent fixture on my refrigerator.

More from U.S. News

9 Meal Tips From Doctors Who Are Also Experts in the Kitchen

6 Healthy, Complete Meals You Can Make in the Microwave

The Most Environmentally Friendly (and Healthy) Meats

Cooking Ingredient Substitutions originally appeared on usnews.com