Comparing PAYE vs. REPAYE for Student Loan Repayment

Borrowers increasingly rely on income-driven repayment plans to pay back federal student loans, but choosing one of the four options can be a head-spinning challenge. Pay As You Earn, or PAYE, and Revised Pay As You Earn, or REPAYE, are two of the popular income-driven repayment plans that are similar but distinct.

When comparing PAYE vs. REPAYE, experts note that selecting either plan to pay back federal student loans will generally result in a much longer repayment period than if borrowers were to choose the 10-year standard repayment plan.

Once a borrower holding federal student loans has determined income-driven repayment is the right choice, he or she should consider the eligibility requirements, monthly payment amounts and the repayment period before student loan forgiveness is granted if deciding between REPAYE and PAYE.

“Both PAYE and REPAYE extend the term of your repayment period, which means you may end up paying more in the form of interest over the course of repayment compared to standard repayment,” Tim Stobierski, founding editor of Student Debt Warriors, wrote in an email. “Under PAYE, your repayment period typically extends to 20 years (double standard repayment). Under REPAYE, your repayment period extends to 20 years for borrowers with undergraduate loans, but 25 years for borrowers with a mix of graduate and undergraduate loans.”

The following chart compares features of the PAYE and REPAYE student loan repayment plans.

PAYE REPAYE Payment amount Generally 10% of a borrower’s discretionary income, but never more than the 10-year standard repayment plan amount. Generally 10% of a borrower’s discretionary income. Repayment period 20 years. 20 years if all loans being repaid under the plan were received for undergraduate study, 25 years if any loans were received for graduate or professional study. Borrower eligibility The payment a borrower would be required to make under PAYE, based on income and family size, must be less than what he or she would pay under the standard repayment plan with a 10-year repayment period. Must be a new borrower. Any borrower with eligible federal student loans can make payments under this plan.

PAYE vs. REPAYE Eligibility

Originally enacted in 2012, PAYE is more restrictive in terms of eligibility than REPAYE, which was introduced in 2015 to give an additional option to more student loan borrowers.

“In terms of eligibility, only those whose income-based payment would be lower than the standard repayment plan are eligible for PAYE, while all federal borrowers are eligible for REPAYE,” Leslie Tayne, a student loan expert and founder of Tayne Law Group, wrote in an email.

The loan types that are eligible for PAYE and REPAYE are the same: direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans; direct PLUS loans for graduate and professional students; direct consolidation loans that did not repay any PLUS loans made to parents; subsidized and unsubsidized federal Stafford loans if consolidated; FFEL PLUS loans for graduate and professional students if consolidated; FFEL consolidation loans that did not repay any PLUS loans made to parents, if consolidated; and consolidated federal Perkins loans.

Eligibility for the PAYE plan depends in part on the borrower’s income. Borrowers’ payments under PAYE, which are based on income and family size, must be less than what they would have paid under the 10-year standard repayment plan. This plan is also only for a new borrower, which means the individual had no outstanding balance on a direct loan or FFEL Program loan when he or she received either loan on or after Oct. 1, 2007. Additionally, the borrower must have received a disbursement of a direct loan on or after Oct. 1, 2011.

The eligibility requirements are simpler for the REPAYE plan. Borrowers must have any of the qualifying loan types and must have received a direct loan disbursement on or after Oct. 1, 2011. Similar to PAYE, payments must be less than what would be paid under the 10-year standard repayment plan.

Once a borrower determines that he or she is eligible for these plans, the next step is to decide which is the best fit for his or her income level and unique circumstances, Tayne says.

“Single borrowers are generally better candidates for REPAYE, as REPAYE takes your spouse’s income into consideration, even if you file your taxes separately,” Tayne wrote, adding that those with higher incomes who are looking to qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness “would likely end up choosing REPAYE because they likely wouldn’t qualify for PAYE.” Public Service Loan Forgiveness, or PSLF, allows borrowers who work for a qualifying employer, such as a government organization or nonprofit, and are enrolled in an income-driven repayment plan to receive student loan forgiveness after 120 qualifying monthly payments.

Joseph Orsolini, president of College Aid Planners, says PAYE is often the better choice in general because of the repayment period and monthly payment amount limitations, so long as a borrower can meet its more constrained eligibility requirements.

PAYE vs. REPAYE Monthly Payment Amount

Federal student loan borrowers should consider their income and the estimated monthly payment amount under each repayment plan before making a selection.

Borrowers starting with a lower income but expecting it to increase over time, for example, may find that PAYE is the better option, Tayne says, because monthly payments will never be higher than the standard payment plan even as income goes up.

The monthly payment amount for both PAYE and REPAYE plans is generally never more than 10% of a borrower’s discretionary income. However, under PAYE, the payment amount is also never more than what the 10-year standard repayment plan amount would be.

Students can use the U.S. Department of Education’s loan simulator to get a monthly payment estimate.

PAYE vs. REPAYE Student Loan Forgiveness

Income-driven repayment plans like PAYE and REPAYE can be incredibly appealing to borrowers because after the repayment period is up — 20 years for undergraduate study and 25 years for graduate or professional degree education — any remaining loan balance is forgiven. This forgiven amount is taxed as income.

“Many borrowers choose the income-driven route because of the possibility to have your loans forgiven at the end of the repayment term,” Tayne wrote. “However, many borrowers will have paid off their full balance by the end of their term not realizing that the forgiveness is limited. Additionally, many borrowers see income-driven repayment as the cheaper way out, but having your remaining balance forgiven after 20 years may not actually be saving you much versus paying off your loans on the standard repayment plan.”

Ultimately, Orsolini says, borrowers must be cautious about these plans and read the fine print.

“It is best to consult your loan servicer for the program details specific to your loans,” he says. “I find that these folks are generally very helpful. Most borrowers that experience problems seem to stem from not contacting their servicers before heading down a repayment path.”

