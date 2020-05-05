College Application Deadlines That Extend Past May 1

The traditional May 1 decision deadline for college admissions has passed. But hundreds of colleges are still taking applications in…

Many colleges previously announced they would push the deposit deadline to June 1 due to the pandemic. But the list of colleges still accepting applications, released by the nonprofit National Association for College Admission Counseling, shows schools with deadlines stretching into the summer. In addition to open seats, many colleges have financial aid and housing still available. These schools are a mix of public and private institutions of various sizes and types.

Both large National Universities and small National Liberal Arts Colleges populate the list alongside regional offerings. Though the vast majority of the 600-plus colleges on the list are in the U.S., dozens of international options are also available.

“Given the extraordinary circumstances of 2020, we hope this resource can help colleges that are still seeking students for fall enrollment to connect with students who haven’t yet found a place to attend,” NACAC CEO Joyce Smith said in a news release.

According to NACAC, the list will remain on its website until July 30 and will be updated as open seats fill up.

Though the impact of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has significantly boosted the number of colleges with extended deadlines on NACAC’s list this year, it’s not unusual for schools to admit students past the traditional May 1 decision deadline. That’s especially true at institutions with rolling admissions, which essentially means that colleges evaluate and decide on applications as they are received.

What to Know About Applying to College Late

In a traditional admissions cycle, students often wait months to hear if they got into a college. But that pace accelerates later in the year as colleges that are still accepting applications into the summer look to fill classes before the fall.

“Communications come fast and furious, decisions are made quickly,” says Anika Olsen, vice president of enrollment management at Northern Arizona University. Turnaround time for decisions, she says, can be as quick as 48 hours.

Applicants should know that every school has its own approach and timeline regarding late applications and rolling admissions.

Admissions decisions can move quickly, Yvonne M. Gaudelius, associate vice president and senior associate dean for undergraduate education at Pennsylvania State University–University Park, wrote in an email. “At this time of year, it usually occurs within a couple of weeks.”

Students should also know that housing and financial aid options may dwindle as classes shape up.

“In some cases, later applicants may have fewer options for things like housing at a particular location for the next academic semester, and it is possible that there could be less financial aid available depending on the individuals’ needs,” Gaudelius says.

But, she adds, applying late does not disadvantage students in terms of their odds of admission.

Olsen encourages late applicants to get in touch with colleges to understand their timeline for making admission s decisions. “If they’re thinking about applying, I think it’s helpful to reach out and try to understand what that process will look like and the cadence of decisions that will need to happen.”

Reasons for applying to college late are as varied as the prospective students. Some may choose to stay closer to home due to the threat posed by the coronavirus; others may not have gotten into their top-choice schools and will make a late decision on which college to attend.

“Each person is different so there could be any number of reasons for a late application,” Gaudelius says. “For some students, their plans may change. For others, a decision to attend college may be made later. For adult learners, a delay also may have to do with a change in career or a desire to re-tool for new opportunities.”

Students should also understand that they aren’t alone in the uncertainty that the coronavirus has brought to college admissions. Various surveys have shown that prospective students are unsure of what to do about college this year as institutions themselves struggle to characterize what the fall semester will look like.

Applying to College During the Coronavirus

The challenge of applying to a college during a pandemic means some of the traditional boxes in the admissions process can’t be checked. Campus visits are a no-go and admissions events and orientation will likely be held online for many colleges.

But a lack of in-person admissions options doesn’t mean the toolbox is empty for prospective students. Instead they should turn to the various online tools available like virtual tours and videoconferencing with admissions officers.

“Take advantage of all of those things that are now available to really try to get a feel if the institution you are applying for will be a good fit for you,” Olsen says. “You can’t physically come for a campus visit right now, so use those tools that are out there to help make those decisions.”

Students should also be aware that colleges don’t entirely know what lies ahead for the fall semester. Some colleges have indicated fall classes will be held on campus, but what that looks like remains to be seen. Olsen encourages students to regularly check in with colleges in their ongoing approach to COVID-19 as the fall semester nears.

Gaudelius says colleges are “facing collective unknowns” regarding the upcoming school year.

As such, colleges are being flexible in a time of turmoil for many students and their families, Olsen says.

“Our mindset has been that if a student waits to apply, we’re not going to treat them any differently in the midst of this pandemic because decisions are fluid and families are adjusting to the new normal.”

