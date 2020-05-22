Clinicians Champion Homeless Patients in COVID-19 Pandemic

From opposite ends of the country, the founders of Nurse Disrupted in Wisconsin and a NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue physician…

Yinan Lan | 36 | Physician

Dr. Yinan Lan is passionate about improving the plight of the homeless. Lan, a primary care physician at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, was already recognized as a pioneer in the care of New York City’s homeless population before COVID-19 struck.

As medical director and co-founder of the Bellevue Primary Care Safety Net Clinic, Lan and her team are now extending themselves even further to meet the needs of patients whose difficulties are only worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. Living in close quarters in shelters may heighten their exposure to infection and new city-wide restrictions reduce the ability for people to meet their most basic needs.

“It brings a lot of very major challenges because of the shelter arrangements,” Lan says. That includes the closure of restaurants that have been a source of food, she says, and the closure of public bathrooms that people use commonly.

The small but dedicated clinic staff has had to adjust its approach to homeless health. “We’re a team of less than 20 people and our goal is to take care of people who are both medically sick and who are experiencing a very serious version of poverty in that they’re homeless,” Lan says. “So, our goal in taking care of them is to get them medically better by helping them to secure food and also the best possible version of health and security.”

Lan has been known to step away from the clinic to deliver food or clothing to patients living on the street, escort patients to mental health care appointments or ride along with the city’s street outreach teams.

Some homeless people are exceptionally vulnerable. “These are patients who are more unstably sheltered and they’re bounding between shelters or on the street, or are more chronically living on the street,” Lan says. “Most of them do not have phones. Most of them are patients we’re going to spend a long time tracking down and have difficulty doing so. And they’re really getting hit by this pandemic harder.”

Those with severe illness are at risk of losing their connection to medical care, Lan says. Homeless patients who need chemotherapy or dialysis might miss essential treatments because they don’t have access to a working phone and the clinic staff can’t reach them to coordinate that care.

In response, the team has developed a network system of sorts to keep track of people who might otherwise fall through the cracks, Lan says: “Which shelter are they at? Do they have a case manager there? Are they in touch with street outreach workers? Do they have other connections (or) do they hang out with people who have phones?”

This database is updated frequently to make sure patients are in places that are physically safe where they can stay for a time, and that they have enough food and medication, Lan says. “And are they medically OK?”

Screening homeless people for the coronavirus is part of the job. “If they having COVID symptoms, we figure out: Do they really need to go to the emergency room or can they be cared for somewhere else?” Lan says. “Is there a place that we can arrange for them to shelter in place?”

The pandemic has touched Lan and her staff personally, as well. “I do spend a lot more time helping some of our team members that are affected by this,” she says. “Also, like many health care providers, I currently live apart from my family.” That, she says, has been hard.

Lan is inspired by her fellow team members. They have displayed amazing resilience, she says, and gone out of their way to make sure homeless people are having their needs met, such as coordinating their chemo treatments or ensuring their safe placement at an isolation site.

In turn, Lan says she believes the team has learned quite a bit from the example of resilience set by the homeless people they serve. Many crises and uncertainties that health care providers are currently experiencing — such as family members becoming ill or dying from COVID-19, or suddenly falling into financial straits — are all too familiar to the homeless, she says. Not knowing where they’re going to spend the night or where their next meal is coming from is another type of crisis, she adds.

Lan has found cause for optimism during the pandemic. “In terms of community response, we do see more of a heightened urgency from everyone around us,” she says. Volunteer groups are delivering medication to people living in faraway shelters, and food to those in need. The city and some health care organizations are stepping up to rapidly convert empty hotel rooms into isolation sites.

“All of that shows us that when we have a collective, heightened sense of urgency, things can progress very quickly,” Lan says. However, she emphasizes, much more is needed to truly address the pervasive issue of homelessness. “When there’s a will to do that, it takes everyone — not just a city agency, not just a few nonprofit organizations or hospitals — to step up and say, ‘This is not acceptable and therefore I will do X, Y and Z.’ That really makes a huge difference.”

In February, Lan was lauded for her tireless dedication to serving the homeless in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s 2020 State of the City address.

Nurses Create Virtual COVID-19 Screening for Homeless People

Bre Loughlin | 44 | Nurse | Tracy Zvenyach | 39 | Nurse

Last Monday, at the single women’s shelter at the Salvation Army Dane County in Madison, Wisconsin, two innovative nurses launched virtual screening for coronavirus among incoming shelter guests arriving for the night. Nurses Tracy Zvenyach and Bre Loughlin spent the day putting their meticulously planned strategy in place.

The team deployed two electronic tablet devices, each connected to a virtual volunteer nurse. The first tablet was placed at the check-in desk, where the nurse would ask each woman a series of five questions related to key COVID-19 symptoms via a video-based screening.

The woman’s response determined if she could be safely accommodated without further delay, or if she needed to move on to a separate station in a side room. There, a second volunteer nurse would provide a more in-depth evaluation, again from a distance.

Following an evidence-based protocol designed by Loughlin and Zvenyach, the virtual nurse would reach the decision point: whether the resident should stay in the shelter, be transported to a hotel — a local Quality Inn — to isolate for possible coronavirus infection or be taken to the emergency room.

For would-be shelter guests with mild symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, transportation was arranged and they were given their hotel room number in advance. That way, they left knowing where they’re going and assured of their placement, Zvenyach explains. “They have a meal or are sent with a meal before they go,” she says. “Then the public health department will do an assessment once they get there.”

People are grateful for the virtual screening opportunity. “Everybody has been very open, receptive and welcoming,” Zvenyach says. “I saw at least 35 people that night and I got 35 thank-you’s.”

In early March, Loughlin, who was then a nurse-executive at Epic, a health technology company, was taking time off to spend with her 9-year-old daughter Clementine during her spring break. Eager to pitch in during the pandemic, mother and daughter went to Porchlight, an adult male shelter in Madison, to drop off some cash cards.

The shelter director described challenges they were having in screening guests for COVID-19. Lay volunteers with diverse backgrounds — without patient-care experience, little training and inadequate equipment — were struggling to apply complex screening protocols to incoming residents in need.

Along with concern for the shelter’s plight, that visit sparked Loughlin’s innovative spirit. Creating virtual screening for the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic became a mission for Zvenyach and Loughlin, who co-founded Nurse Disrupted as a startup to identify fast, technology-based health care solutions.

With a whole lot of planning, some input from community nurse leaders, a couple of donated tablets and a mobile hot spot to enable wireless connections wherever needed, the virtual screening program was on its way.

Without community-wide testing or screening, hospital emergency departments have been inundated with patients who really don’t need to be there.

With the screening process initially in place at shelters, lay volunteers were uncomfortable making health-related decisions and therefore many homeless people were being sent to the emergency department in an abundance of caution.

“The last line of defense was the ED,” Loughlin says. “Our emergency departments pushed back. They said: This truly isn’t what we do. We don’t screen people — it’s not correct.”

“One of the most daunting things about the pandemic is that, while we have our essential frontline workers, there’s this enormous secondary front line in the community,” says Zvenyach, who is a health policy expert, nurse practitioner and an active member of the Wisconsin Nurses Association. “There is a tremendous need for additional access to COVID-19 support and screening.”

A major issue the nurses identified was that although the existing screening processes looked good on paper, the “protocols were broken,” Loughlin says. They didn’t reflect reality for homeless people.

Recommendations that individuals with COVID-19 symptoms call their primary care providers were meaningless when most homeless people don’t have one, Loughlin says. Also, people being screened appeared reluctant to report symptoms in fear of losing their bed for the night.

Screening Win-Win

Zvenyach and Loughlin envisioned a second tier of virtual volunteers with nursing backgrounds who would be more comfortable making screening decisions. Fortunately, they had an available pool of nurses ready and eager to step in.

Because of interruption from the pandemic, some nurse practitioner students at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin were short of the clinical practice hours they needed to graduate. Volunteering for virtual screening as a new part of the curriculum offered them an opportunity to fulfill those requirements and gain valuable experience working with homeless people.

In mid-March, Loughlin and Zvenyach plotted logistics for the very first Porchlight screening. “The tablets went into a trailer that was outside Grace Episcopal Church downtown,” Loughlin says. “We had to think about at what point we would bring people into the trailer, maintain distancing, where we would place the PPE. All of that was part of the design of the screening we were able to pop up in 48 hours.”

Now, at Porchlight, in-person lay volunteers, equipped with N95 masks and face shields, are trained and ready to ask homeless men the five key COVID-based questions as they wait to enter the shelter. Inside the virtual screening area — the trailer — an electronic tablet device on a simple card table connects shelter guests with the virtual nurses dialed in to do screenings from quiet, remote locations.

Lay volunteers who do the initial screening now receive additional online and in-person training developed by Nurse Disrupted. Training addresses how to use their PPE safely and how to speak with homeless people in the most compassionate manner. Scripting included in the new protocol includes: “You will not lose your bed tonight — we are here to help and to protect you.”

