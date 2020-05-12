Can Vitamins and Minerals Help Fight Coronavirus?

Medicine is both an art and a science, and few issues illustrate that better than the use of vitamin and…

Medicine is both an art and a science, and few issues illustrate that better than the use of vitamin and mineral supplements. Physicians who believe in the art of healing tend to feel that vitamin and mineral supplements are useful tools in their medical arsenal. Those who adhere strictly to science say that supplements are unproven treatments and are usually a waste of money.

Which side is correct? And, more specifically, could supplements be helpful in our current war against the novel coronavirus and COVID-19? The answer is, it depends on whom you ask.

Data from physicians around the world highlight the divide. Sermo, a social platform for physicians, regularly polls its more than 800,000 physician members to see what doctors on the ground are thinking and doing. A poll in early April found that the following percentages of U.S.-based physicians reported having recommended or seen recommended specific vitamins and minerals to their patients to treat COVID-19:

— Vitamin C: 32%

— Zinc: 26%

— Vitamin D: 26%

So, one-fourth to one-third of doctors think vitamins and minerals are a good idea. The rest, apparently, do not. Here are both arguments.

[See: Myths About Coronavirus.]

The Argument for Supplements

“I prescribe vitamin protocols for general immune health,” says Dr. Cooper Schraudenbach, a family medicine physician in Flagstaff, Arizona. He stresses these are for immune system support, not for treatment of COVID-19 itself. Schraudenbach takes vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc himself, and he prescribes vitamins to his patients. “It varies by patients, but with D it’s about 2,000 to 5,000 units a day, and with C 1,000 to 5,000 milligrams a day.”

Both vitamin C and vitamin D have been “implicated in boosting immune response. There have been lots of animal studies on both of them,” Schraudenbach says. He mentions a report out of Ireland on vitamin D deficiency and its potential impact on COVID-19. The report states that, according to a large meta-analysis of 25 trials from 15 countries, “Vitamin D had a significant protective effect when it was given daily or weekly to people with lowest vitamin D levels: the risk of having at least one (acute respiratory infection) was reduced from 60% to 32% in these people.”

[See: Foods That Can Support Your Immunity.]

“(Vitamin) D is cool in that the structure of it mimics a hormone, so it functions on a different level than some other vitamins,” Schraudenbach says. “Our bodies have vitamin D receptors on (our) cells, specifically immune cells, which lends credence to the theory there may be something behind that.”

Most people in the U.S. are deficient in vitamin D, most of which our bodies manufacture from sunlight that hits our skin cells. “Even people here, they think the Arizona sun is sufficient” to make enough vitamin D, Schraudenbach says. “But you have to be down in the Florida panhandle range, in tropics ranges, for adequate D production.”

There is some evidence that zinc can help combat symptoms of the common cold, and a 2010 study out of the Netherlands reported that zinc inhibits the SARS-CoV virus, which was behind the 2003 SARS outbreak and is closely related to SARS-CoV-2, the current virus sweeping the globe.

“With the coronavirus, people are looking for stuff to protect them,” Schraudenbach says. “The hurdle is, (vitamins and minerals are) not mainstream. I think the benefits for sure outweigh the risk, even if it gives just a little boost.”

[See: What Are the Symptoms of Coronavirus?]

The Argument Against Supplements

Other medical professionals don’t share Schraudenbach’s optimism about the power of supplements. “I don’t believe high doses of D, C or zinc has any proven value in preventing and treating COVID-19,” counters Dr. Murali Doraiswamy, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and director of the Neurocognitive Disorders Program at the Duke University School of Medicine.

Doraiswamy believes the science to make such a claim is lacking. “Medicine has a long history of claims being made by observational trials,” he says. “Observational studies have many built-in biases. A randomized, controlled, double-blind trial is the only way we can know.”

Indeed, Doraiswamy says that there have been many trials looking to see if vitamins protect against “lots of diseases. In every case, the trial produced the exact opposite and showed it can be harmful.” He notes a trial using vitamin E and beta carotene to prevent cancer. “The trial shows it may actually increase the risk for cancer.”

He admits that vitamin C is generally safe, and has been shown to be of benefit fighting other infections. (“But no evidence against COVID,” he stresses.) High levels of D, zinc and some other nutrients, however, can be toxic. “Vitamin C is water soluble, so you excrete any excess,” he says. “D is fatsoluble, so you can’t. Vitamin D toxicity is very well known.” High levels of zinc can even cause some symptoms similar to COVID-19, like loss of sense of smell and taste when used in a nasal spray, he says.

Doraiswamy holds to the aphorism that Americans have the world’s most expensive urine. “I think the entire vitamin industry is overhyped and oversold,” he says. “The best ways to build your immune system is to exercise, sleep well and eat a balanced diet. If you are medically deficient (in a vitamin or nutrient) that is different. But I get my vitamins from food.”

More from U.S. News

What Are the Symptoms of Coronavirus?

Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work

Foods That Can Support Your Immunity

Can Vitamins and Minerals Help Fight Coronavirus? originally appeared on usnews.com