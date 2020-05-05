Can My Stimulus Check Be Seized?

Stimulus checks continue to land in Americans’ bank accounts, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also…

Stimulus checks continue to land in Americans’ bank accounts, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

The stimulus checks, officially called economic impact payments, are available to eligible Americans who earned an adjusted gross income of less than $99,000 ($198,000 if married filing jointly). The full amount of $1,200 ($2,400 if married filing jointly) is available to those earning $75,000 or less ($150,000 if married filing jointly). Americans with dependents under age 17 get an additional $500 per qualifying child.

But sometimes the math isn’t so simple. Some recipients may be questioning whether the payment, which aims to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, is truly theirs or if Uncle Sam or their bank can ask for it back if, say, they have an outstanding debt or earned too much this year.

Here’s what to know about when the government or a private company can — and can’t — seize your economic stimulus check.

Your Stimulus Check May Be Seized for These Reasons

You owe child support. Uncle Sam can intercept money from your stimulus payment if you’re in the Treasury Offset Program due to unpaid child support. When it comes to the government, “the only reason they are offsetting (stimulus checks) are for people who are past due on child support,” says Kelley Long, certified public accountant in Chicago and consumer financial education advocate for the American Institute of CPAs.

You have a debt in collections. Debt collectors may attempt to garnish funds from a bank account for amounts owed on an outstanding loan. If you have a court judgment against you, this could mean that a private collections agency could garnish your funds, including your stimulus check. But take note: Politicians from a number of states are working to protect stimulus checks from garnishment. It’s worth investigating what your state is doing if you have a judgment against you and consider workarounds, such as cashing a paper check instead of using direct deposit.

You owe your bank. If you deposit your check in an overdrawn bank account, “nothing prevents that bank from going in and taking money for overdraft fees,” says Neal Stern, certified public accountant in Long Island and member of the American Institute of CPAs’ National CPA Financial Literacy Commission. However, some banks have chosen not to use stimulus checks to offset bank fees. Investigate your bank’s policy and consider directing deposits to a bank that won’t divert your check to pay its own fees.

Your Stimulus Check Won’t Be Seized for These Reasons

You made too much in 2020. You may be wondering, since these checks are technically advance payments of a 2020 tax credit, whether your income this year could impact how much you receive.

So, say your AGI was less than $75,000 as a single tax filer in 2019 but $80,000 in 2020. While, technically, your 2020 income only qualifies you for a reduced amount in your stimulus check, you won’t see the IRS reclaim the difference.

“Here’s the good news: There’s no provision in the CARES Act requiring the return of stimulus payments,” Stern says.

Keep in mind, Stern says, that the inverse — that you earn less money this year — is perhaps more likely. In that case, you should be able to use your 2020 income when filing taxes next year to gain any additional payment for which you are eligible. Of course, that means you’ll need to wait until 2021 to see your full stimulus check amount, which can be a challenge if you’re experiencing a job loss or income disruption.

Your child turns 17 this year. If your teen celebrates his 17th birthday this year, rest easy. The $500 you received for claiming him as a dependent when he was 16 should remain in your bank account.

Inversely, if your baby was born in 2020, you should be able to access that $500 when filing 2020 taxes since you couldn’t get it this year.

You’ve defaulted on student loans. If you’ve defaulted on your student loans, the government won’t take your stimulus check to repay student debt obligations. In fact, student borrowers should know that the CARES Act helps federal student loan borrowers by pausing required payments through Sept. 30.

You owe taxes. If you owe taxes to the U.S. government, the IRS cannot seize your stimulus check. There is no offsetting for amounts owed in taxes or under a tax payment agreement, Stern says.

Remember, too, that the 2019 tax deadline has been pushed back to July 15. So if you owe taxes this year, you can put off paying them until the new tax deadline.

In general, there are few reasons why your check would be seized or garnished after it’s paid to your account. So if you need that check to fund an account or pay your rent, you’re likely safe to spend it. If you do owe child support, have a debt collector looking to garnish your accounts or owe bank fees, however, be cautious and do your research.

