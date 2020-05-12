Calls for Coronavirus Inquiry Further Strains Australia’s Relations With China

SYDNEY — In the view of some media commentators in China, Australia is variously the Pentagon’s noisy deputy sheriff in…

SYDNEY — In the view of some media commentators in China, Australia is variously the Pentagon’s noisy deputy sheriff in the Asia-Pacific, the puppy dog that likes to be tickled by Donald Trump, or the troublesome “chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes.”

Today, however, Australia is in a political deep freeze with China because of a proposal by Prime Minister Scott Morrison for an independent global inquiry on the origins and spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. There have been no recent leader-to-leader phone calls between Beijing and Canberra, and the last time Morrison met Chinese President Xi Jinping was for a brief chat on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan in June last year. Morrison sent a virus inquiry follow-up letter to all G-20 leaders, including Xi, this week.

The current tensions about China’s perceived lack of transparency over the coronavirus outbreak got particularly testy in the last week of April when Australian business leaders figured it was time to step in. West Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest, whose Fortescue Minerals is heavily dependent on iron ore sales to China, injected himself into the debate, urging Morrison to delay his inquiry proposal until after the U.S. election, to remove its political overtones.

He was supported by another West Australian billionaire, Kerry Stokes, whose WesTrac Caterpillar heavy equipment business has made a fortune from China’s economic progress. Stokes warned Morrison that criticizing China was counterproductive for the Australian economy.

At a news conference with federal health minister Greg Hunt in Melbourne on April 30 to mark Forrest’s sourcing of millions of pieces of protective health gear from China, Forrest blindsided the minister by also inviting the Chinese consul general, who made a speech defending China’s actions over the virus outbreak. Hunt didn’t know the consul was coming until the last minute.

James Laurenceson, director of the Australia-China Research Institute at the University of Technology Sydney, says the virus dispute marks a “significant downturn” in the diplomatic relationship. “And that is saying something because existing tensions already meant that no Australian prime minister has visited China since 2016.”

Morrison’s call for a virus inquiry provoked a flurry of criticism from China, with China’s ambassador in Canberra, Cheng Jingye, warning that Australia’s unfriendly stance could see a falloff in Chinese tourists and students, and a potential boycott of Australian food and wine by Chinese consumers. Foreign Minister Marise Payne responded that any suggestion of “economic coercion” was not appropriate.

Still, Australia and China have managed to be robust trade partners for years because they each have something that the other wants. For China, it is access to a reliable supply of raw materials — iron ore, coal, liquefied natural gas, gold and agricultural products, plus an attractive destination for tourists, students and property investors. For Australia, China is simply the mother of all markets, accounting for 38% of its total exports and 25% of its total imports — much of it in consumer goods such as electrical appliances.

The two countries have a longstanding economic cooperation that was worth 235 billion Australian dollars ($153 billion) in the year ending June 30, 2019 that blossomed into a “comprehensive strategic partnership” in 2014 and a free trade agreement in 2015. But recent years have seen a cooling of the political relationship, according to Michael Fullilove, executive director of the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based policy think tank. Fullilove says relations were at a low point, and it was in the economic interests of both countries to take the heat out of their dispute and “find an off-ramp.”

Fullilove says the coronavirus is an historic world event, causing about 285,000 deaths worldwide by May 11, and the full economic impact is yet to come. “It is unarguable that the world needs to understand how this event happened. Australia is right to propose an impartial, independent inquiry, and in the long run, it is in China’s interests to be able to throw light on the origins and spread of the virus.”

Fullilove adds that the Lowy Institute’s annual opinion poll, which asked Australians how much they trusted countries to act responsibly in the world, registered a sharp decline in 2019 in their level of trust with China — down to 32% from 52% in 2018. “The world is watching, and China does not want to look like a bully,” he says. The same poll found Australians’ trust in the United States fell from 55% in 2018 to 52% last year, while the U.S. led China 50-44 in a question about Australian priorities toward the two countries.

Canberra has clashed with Chinese leadership for some time over issues such as criticism of China’s human rights record, its base-building in the South China Sea, a push for more influence in the South Pacific, and allegations of spying and political interference in Australia that resulted in the banning of telecommunications supplier Huawei as a contender for equipping Australian fifth-generation networks.

Laurenceson of the Australia-China Research Institute says the Australian government should “stick to its guns” to reject Chinese attempts at economic coercion, and to make its message “unambiguous and repeatedly, if necessary.”

“To do otherwise would be to invite further pressure and a reframing of the successful economic relationship into one of subservience,” he said. That in turn would erode Australian public support for trade ties with China, which he said were now mainly seen as being mutually beneficial.

