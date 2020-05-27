Binge Eating Before Your Period

For many women, “that time of the month” is preceded by a short period where binge eating seems inevitable and…

For many women, “that time of the month” is preceded by a short period where binge eating seems inevitable and you just can’t seem to get enough of certain comfort foods. If this describes your experience, take heart that you’re not alone.

“Overeating before menstruation is extremely common,” says Roy Gildersleeve, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “Some studies have shown up to 97% of women have experienced some type of food craving or struggle with staying full before their period.”

What Causes Bingeing Before Your Period?

In a word: hormones. Hormonal fluctuations are to blame for why you might be ravenously hungry or have trouble stifling cravings in the days leading up to getting your period. It’s just part of the overall functioning of the female reproductive system.

Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale University School of Medicine, says, “if we talk about evolution, the whole (women’s reproductive) system is set up to get us pregnant.”

A delicate dance of hormones makes pregnancy and menstruation possible, but it’s not always smooth sailing across the entirety of your cycle.

“Right before menstruation, hormone levels change,” Gildersleeve explains. “Progesterone production increases to help signal the body to start menstruating. This is followed by a significant decrease in both progesterone and estrogen levels in the body,” which coincides with the start of menstruation.

There are many hormones in the body that regulate various functions in the body. Leptin is one hormone that drives feelings of fullness when you’ve had enough to eat. Gildersleeve says “estrogen is known to have a similar effect on hunger that leptin has.”

Therefore, higher levels of estrogen in the body can suppress appetite. As these levels fall in advance of menstruation, that can signal your brain that you’re hungry and trigger you to eat more than you normally would.

Simultaneously, higher levels of progesterone stimulate appetite and can “negatively affect mood,” which may compound the drive for eating more. This increase in progesterone levels, followed by a drop in estrogen, “is thought to be one main factor in over-eating before and during menstruation,” Gildersleeve says.

For some women, the problem is more pronounced than for others and can be classified as clinical binge eating. “Clinical binge eating is thought to be a ‘perfect storm’ in the body” that compounds both the hormonal changes that occur naturally to induce menstruation, plus other issues, such as a mood disorder, depression or overall dissatisfaction with one’s body. These issues can “lead to overeating and periods of guilt, followed by more episodes of over-eating,” Gildersleeve says, setting up a problematic cycle of bingeing and purging.

Just One Symptom of Many

Binge eating can become problematic, and for some women, it warrants review by a health care provider. Particularly if you have other bothersome symptoms, it might be time to visit with an OB/GYN or your primary care provider. You may be dealing with premenstrual syndrome. PMS symptoms typically include:

— Mood swings.

— Increased appetite, cravings or compulsive eating.

— Acne.

— Bloating.

— Fatigue.

— Tenderness in the breasts.

— Constipation or diarrhea.

When PMS symptoms are very severe, you may be diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD. This condition needs to be treated by a health care provider, so speak up if your symptoms are interfering with your life. For most women, though, mild PMS symptoms are just a normal part of having a female reproductive system.

Curbing Premenstrual Binge Eating

Though it’s quite normal to experience binge eating behaviors and cravings leading up to your period, there are ways to try to bring it under control. These eight tips may help you get back on track no matter what your hormones are doing.

1. Check with your health care provider. First and foremost, having a healthy, regular period is important. “Research has linked more binge eating behaviors to irregular periods, likely due to the effects of hormones on the body,” Gildersleeve says. So if your periods are irregular or you’re bothered by PMS symptoms, check in with your doctor.

2. Give yourself a break. “Shame is one of the biggest things that can lead to compulsive behaviors. Therefore, it’s important to acknowledge these cravings and changes in the body and don’t restrict them too much,” Gildersleeve says. If you want that piece of chocolate, you can have it, within reason. Moderation, as always, is the name of the game.

3. Eat healthy, high-fiber foods. You should aim to eat as healthfully as you can all month long. Especially just before your period, choose higher fiber foods, such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains. “They can help you stay fuller longer, so adding these foods to your usual meals and snacks may improve your ability to avoid over-eating,” Gildersleeve says. High-fiber foods can also help ease constipation. Seek to add more green, leafy foods like spinach and kale or cruciferous vegetables like broccoli for that fibrous bulk. Apples are also a sweet way to add more fiber to your diet. You should look to limit the number of salty and fatty foods you eat right before your period, as those can make bloating worse. Caffeine and dairy can also cause bloating and stomach upset and also disrupt sleep patterns.

4. Don’t buy junk food. Sometimes easier said than done, but it’s always best to avoid impulse buying junk food at the grocery store. Again, that advice goes for all month long, not just prior to menstruation. “Keep healthier foods in the house and avoid sweets and high fat foods,” Gildersleeve says. He also recommends “looking up recipes for healthier versions of sweets, chips, candy or fried foods that can satisfy cravings without the added calories.”

5. Get enough rest and manage stress. “Regular stress management and healthy sleep behaviors can make sure your hormones are functioning properly and prevent urges for emotional eating and overeating,” Gildersleeve says.

6. Move more. “Regular exercise can also help keep hormone levels healthy and reduce the number and severity of these urges around foods,” Gildersleeve says.

7. Keep a food journal. Staying mindful of what you’re eating, how much and when is much easier if you write it all down. Keeping a food journal can help you see whether cravings occur at the same time each day or if they result from a skipped meal. Knowing your triggers could help you avoid overeating in the future.

8. Meet with a dietitian or therapist. If you’re really struggling, consider talking with a professional to develop a meal plan or to talk about mental health issues that could be contributing to or exacerbating your cravings and urges to over-eat. Gildersleeve underscores that “it’s completely normal to have cravings and want to overeat” just before your period. However, some people can develop “negative associations and feelings of failure and guilt when struggling to control these cravings in order to help reduce the vicious cycle of binge eating.” Talk with a therapist if you can’t seem to let it go.

And if you feel like your eating behaviors or other premenstrual symptoms are excessive or getting worse, Minkin encourages you to reach out to your primary care provider or gynecologist for evaluation. “We can help you if you’ve got rotten periods. Don’t hesitate to be in contact with a gynecologist or other health care provider. You don’t have to put up with it.”

