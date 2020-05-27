Best Jobs for Work-Life Balance

These jobs let you enjoy your personal life. You might love your job, but you don’t want it to take…

You might love your job, but you don’t want it to take over your entire life. Which professions allow you to enjoy your off-duty time? Among the U.S. News & World Report Best Jobs rankings, these professions scored high on work-life balance. Click on to discover the best work-life balance jobs. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Web Developer

Median Salary: $73,760

Education Required: Associate degree

If you want to land a good-paying job without spending years in school, consider a career as a web developer. A two-year associate degree is the standard level of education in this occupation, which is focused on designing and building websites.

Web developers may specialize on the back-end — or technical development — of a website or work on the front-end design and user experience. Some developers also maintain existing sites. Regardless of the specialty, web development work can be done remotely and lends itself well to those who want to work independently and on a flexible schedule. Overall, 16% of web developers are self-employed, according to the BLS.

Dental Hygienist

Median Salary: $76,220

Education Required: Associate degree

Dental hygienists have a job that many find ideal for balancing work and family. Although full-time jobs are available, many dental hygienists work on a part-time basis. This allows them to work a few days a week while having plenty of time available for family activities and personal pursuits.

These professionals clean teeth, take X-rays and assist dentists with various procedures. They may also educate people on proper dental care. Dental hygienists must be licensed by their state, but they don’t need to earn a four-year degree in order to get a job. An associate degree is the standard level of education in this profession.

Management Analyst

Median Salary: $85,260

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

This less common occupation scores high for offering workers a positive work-life balance. Management analysts are hired to help improve a business or organization’s efficiency. They may gather operational data, interview executives and review financial records. Then, they recommend strategies to improve policies, reduce expenses and increase revenues.

Many management analysts work as consultants, and their work may require them to put in long hours some weeks and travel to meet clients. However, between assignments, they may have more downtime and flexible schedules. The BLS notes 18% of management analysts are self-employed, which means they can select their projects and their hours.

Nail Technician

Median Salary: $25,770

Education Required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Also known as manicurists and pedicurists, nail technicians often have flexible schedules or are offered the option to work part time. While nearly 70% of workers in this field are employed by nail salons, spas and similar establishments, 28% are self-employed, the BLS says.

Nail technicians clean, shape and color nails. They may also remove dead skin, moisturize hands and feet and apply nail art. Workers need to pass a state-approved cosmetology or nail technician program in order to become licensed, and these short-term programs may include both classroom and hands-on training.

Recreation and Fitness Worker

Median Salary: $26,350

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Recreation and fitness professionals have jobs that blend work with fun. People in this career may be employed by schools, summer camps, nursing homes, health care facilities or nature parks, among other places. Regardless of their setting, these workers are called upon to create and lead activities in the areas of fitness, arts, music, sports and similar pursuits.

Improved health and well-being are common byproducts of achieving a good work-life balance, and recreation and fitness workers have jobs that naturally lead to those outcomes. Plus, they may be able to work outdoors, seasonally or part time, which can be a perk for some people.

Hairdresser

Median Salary: $26,270

Education Required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Hairdressers are cosmetology professionals who specialize in washing, cutting and styling hair, although they may perform other beauty services as well. To be licensed by their state, workers must complete a nondegree training program.

The BLS notes 44% of hairdressers, hairstylists and cosmetologists are self-employed, which is one reason for the career ranking high for work-life balance. Hairdressers who work for themselves can set their own hours, and even those who are employed by salons and spas may find they have flexibility in their schedule and can work when they want.

Interpreter and Translator

Median Salary: $51,830

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

If you’re fluent in another language, working as an interpreter or translator can be one way to achieve a healthy work-life balance. Interpreters convert spoken words from one language to another while translators do the same for written content.

Some of these jobs are based at schools, courthouses and health care facilities and can only be completed in person. However, this line of work also lends itself well to remote work and self-employment. Interpreters and translators who work as independent contractors may have the luxury of scheduling their work times around family events and recreational activities.

Glazier

Median Salary: $44,630

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

For a hands-on job, consider a career as a glazier. This fast-growing occupation involves installing glass in windows, skylights or other fixtures. Most workers in this field are employed by construction firms and work full time.

One perk of working as a glazier is you can enter the field directly out of high school, although workers typically complete an apprenticeship. By foregoing college, these professionals don’t have to worry about student debt or the financial stress that can bring. What’s more, their jobs run during business hours and don’t generally require work in the evenings or on the weekends.

Sports Coach

Median Salary: $34,840

Education Required: Bachelor’s degree

Whether they work with youth, students or professionals, sports coaches share a common goal. They teach the skills needed for participants to be successful in their chosen sport. To do that, they organize practices and drills, oversee training and conditioning and design plays. Coaches may also record athletic performance and recruit players for teams.

Work hours for this profession can include evenings, weekends and holidays. However, most sports have offseasons which balance out these business times and contribute to an overall work-life balance.

Exterminator

Median Salary: $37,330

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Pest control workers have a good job for anyone who wants to clock out at the end of the day and leave their work behind. With the exception of self-employed workers who may have some business tasks such as invoicing to complete, exterminators don’t have to worry about taking work home to do after-hours.

However, this work isn’t for everyone. Exterminators have physical jobs that require them to bend, kneel or even crawl to inspect for pest infiltration or damage in the interior or on the exterior of buildings. If found, these professionals use a variety of tools and chemicals to eliminate unwanted insects, rodents and other animals.

Executive Assistant

Median Salary: $60,890

Education Required: High school diploma or equivalent

Executive assistants are more than administrative assistants. These workers are gatekeepers and personal helpers for executives working at the highest levels of a business or organization. They may schedule calls, answer emails, arrange meetings or prepare reports.

Most executive assistants move into their roles only after proving themselves reliable in more basic secretarial roles. While some executive assistants are expected to be on-call in the evenings or weekends, others find they are able to leave the office behind at the end of each workday and not look back. That allows them to create a healthy balance between their job and home life.

Retail Salesperson

Median Salary: $25,440

Education Required: No formal educational credential needed

If you want to make a little money without a lot of stress, look for jobs in retail. Positions are available in stores catering to a variety of interests and products, such as clothing, automotive parts, electronics and sporting goods.

Retail salespeople help customers by answering questions or suggesting items that meet their needs. Many stores offer flexible scheduling which means workers can request shifts at convenient times. This flexibility is a main reason why these jobs score so highly for work-life balance. Plus, when the workday is done, retail store workers can leave the stress of the job behind.

Telemarketer

Median Salary: $26,290

Education Required: No formal educational credential needed

While not the most glamorous job, telemarketers and phone representatives have ideal positions for those seeking work-life balance. This is work that can be done remotely and, depending on the employer, workers may be able to pick up irregular or short shifts whenever is convenient for them.

Telemarketers need to be calm and collected on the phone in order to succeed. They may be involved in cold-calling potential customers, and it’s a job that can result in a lot of verbal rejection. However, for those with the right temperament, this can be a flexible job that allows someone to forget about work as soon as they finish their last call for the day.

