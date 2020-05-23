Authorities: Police fatally shot gunman in cemetery shooting

BEAR, Del. — Authorities say a man who shot and killed an elderly couple at a veterans cemetery in Delaware…

BEAR, Del. — Authorities say a man who shot and killed an elderly couple at a veterans cemetery in Delaware earlier this month was fatally shot by police during a shootout in a wooded area, authorities said Friday. The News Journal reports that Delaware State Police haven’t identified a motive for the May 8 shooting or any connection between the gunman, 29-year-old Sheldon Francis, and the couple, 86-year-old Paul Marino and his 85-year-old wife, Lidia. A State Police spokeswoman, Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, said on Friday that Francis died from a gunshot wound that he sustained during an exchange of gunfire with police.

