AP Top Political News at 9:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

Sidelined by pandemic, Trump campaign turns to digital shows

In a time of COVID-19, ‘Obamacare’ still part of the action

Back in session: Senate risks a return but House stays away

Black robes or bathrobes? Virus alters high court traditions

Reade: ‘I didn’t use sexual harassment’ in Biden complaint

A referendum election in November? Trump allies see risks

AP FACT CHECK: Testing ‘czar’ rebuts Trump; vet care hyped

Michigan militia puts armed protest in the spotlight

Believe women? Sure, say Democrats, but vet their claims

Saudi Arabia eyes more moves in time of pandemic, oil woes

