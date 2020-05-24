Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:29 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 24, 2020

White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil

Trump’s pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021

Thousands wait to take US citizenship oath amid virus delays

Judge rules against Florida on felons paying fines to vote

Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic

AP FACT CHECK: Trump trashing virus science he doesn’t like

Time running out on the last US-Russia nuclear arms treaty

Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus

Virus, economy, Trump and cash hamper GOP’s bid for House

Ex-congressman Allen West of Florida injured in Texas crash

