Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:38 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden’s VP search puts spotlight on how long he’ll serve

With no leader, commission overseeing virus relief struggles

Obama criticizes virus response in online graduation speech

Trump’s emergency powers worry some senators, legal experts

Democrats investigating Trump firing of State Dept. watchdog

8 more sailors aboard US ship test positive a second time

AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP distortion on Flynn; virus fiction

Michigan Rep. Amash ends his Libertarian bid for White House

Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House

Nevada Rep. Horsford acknowledges he had extramarital affair

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up