Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:47 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic

AP FACT CHECK: Trump trashing virus science he doesn’t like

Time running out on the last US-Russia nuclear arms treaty

Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus

Virus, economy, Trump and cash hamper GOP’s bid for House

Ex-congressman Allen West of Florida injured in Texas crash

Chief justice says pandemic teaches humility, compassion

Trump’s disconnect with DC widens during viral pandemic

Trump to attend Wednesday’s NASA astronaut launch in Florida

Rural areas, tribal lands hit hardest by census interruption

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up