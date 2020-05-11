New week brings new challenges for White House
Trump takes cautious approach to highlighting Biden accuser
Trump asking justices to bar demands for taxes, bank records
Becoming ‘King of Ventilators’ may result in unexpected glut
Pence spends weekend at home after exposure to infected aide
Trump advisers cite need to stop ‘permanent’ economic toll
As Trump pulls back from virus, Congress races to fill void
Schumer calls on VA to explain use of unproven drug on vets
AP FACT CHECK: Trump is not credible on virus death tolls
AP Exclusive: Docs show top WH officials buried CDC report
