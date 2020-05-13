AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

AP Exclusive: CDC docs stress plans for more virus flareups Pelosi unveils $3T virus bill, warns inaction costs more Biden…

AP Exclusive: CDC docs stress plans for more virus flareups

Pelosi unveils $3T virus bill, warns inaction costs more

Biden plans to stay home, testing limits of virtual campaign

Supreme Court appears likely to reject Trump immunity claim

‘Arf!’: Chatty Congress is learning to respect mute button

Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast

Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record

Trump-backed Tiffany wins Wisconsin congressional race

House rescue package includes $25 billion for Postal Service

Judge puts off approving US request to dismiss Flynn case

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.