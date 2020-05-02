Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

Michigan militia puts armed protest in the spotlight

Believe women? Sure, say Democrats, but vet their claims

Amid pandemic, oil woes, Saudi Arabia eyes further reforms

Senate to convene with risks due to no quick virus testing

NY hospital lobby’s power stretches to DC in stimulus battle

Trump’s new press secretary pledges not to lie from podium

Trump speculates that China released virus in lab ‘mistake’

WH blocking Fauci testimony to House panel, spokesman says

Accused embassy gunman said he feared Cuban organized crime

Black robes or bathrobes? Virus alters high court traditions

