AP Top Political News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Biden aims to move left without abandoning centrist roots

1st deadlines for laid-off workers to get health insurance

Trump doubles up with Maryland, Virginia Memorial Day events

AP FACT CHECK: Faulty Trump claims on virus drug, vote fraud

White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil

Trump’s pitch to voters: Trust me, economy will soar in 2021

Thousands wait to take US citizenship oath amid virus delays

Judge rules against Florida on felons paying fines to vote

New Mexico may elect historic all-female US House delegation

Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic

