AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

White House report blasts Chinese ‘malign activities’
Supreme Court blocks House from Mueller grand jury material
AP-NORC poll: Americans harbor strong fear of new infections
Trump threatens funds for states easing voting in pandemic
Pelosi: ‘Morbidly obese’ was taste of Trump’s ‘own medicine’
Trump to mark Memorial Day at ceremony at Baltimore monument
Biden warns of ‘abuse of power’ in measured Trump critique
Democrats decry ‘pandemic of pollution’ under Trump’s EPA
AP source: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be released from prison
Aircraft carrier returns to sea after coronavirus outbreak
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.